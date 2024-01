Bit mad to only have one seamer. If Stokes could still bowl it would make a huge difference. Is it going to be a raging turner from the off then. Presumably we’ll accept we’ll be bowled out within 50 overs every time but try and score 300 in the meantime!



It'll be interesting, sometimes the best approach to so much spin bowling is to be aggressive and not just let them bowl at you and wait to get out. If you don't think you can bat for long on a pitch like that you might as well try and score a few boundaries before you do get out. England's approach won't change regardless you feel so it should be fun to watch.Duckett could well be the key player though. Root too. Duckett is very wristy and loves to sweep and reverse sweep; that can be a double-edged sword but if he gets it right he will be important. And Root traditionally is a very good player of spin.