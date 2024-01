No Kohli for the first 2 tests at least.



Saw that he had dropped out for personal reasons. Similarly, Harry Brook had flown home, presumably he’ll miss the whole tour. Hope everything is ok.Presumably it’s a very tall order for England. Saw that India had won something like 80% of their home Tests on the last 10 years. Think they’d only lost 2 Tests on that time and fairly sure we won one of them on the last tour. All points to a big home win in reality but hopefully we can put up a good showing.