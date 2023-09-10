He's scratching around isn't he?



He needs one good score (ideal if it was this match) and then there will be a procession of fluent high scores.



Looks like hes a second guessing himself a bit. And his usual release shot with the run down to third man isnt working. One good score and hell be back, like you say.I suppose the worry for England if Malan ends up opening is that he can chew up a lot of balls til he gets going too. Depending on how the wickets fall, Root and Malan batting for a decent length of time might be something other teams wouldnt be so concerned by.But then again you probably do need two more orthodox players rather just the big hitters.