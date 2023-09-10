« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 07:14:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 10, 2023, 07:12:05 pm
So who would you drop lads? Roy?

PS Impressed by Atkinson's line and pace today.

Yes Roy would be the one to go Id guess.

Brook can bat 1-6 and has strings to his bow and right now he is in our top 5 batters in all formats so you play him !
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 07:21:03 pm
Really impressive from England, looked like they were in a completely hopeless position
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 07:26:30 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on September 10, 2023, 07:21:03 pm
Really impressive from England, looked like they were in a completely hopeless position

Reminded me of the way the Aussies used to dig in and get a result after losing 4 wickets cheaply. Number of times they have wriggled off the hook with a big middle stand.
Thought Livingstone battered very well. Curran is a better batter than a bowler
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 09:27:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 10, 2023, 07:12:05 pm
So who would you drop lads? Roy?

PS Impressed by Atkinson's line and pace today.

Yes Roy feels like he has a lot more bad days than good. Not sure who you open with though - I dont feel Brook is right to open - hes a number 4/5 and suited there
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 09:32:03 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on September 10, 2023, 09:27:21 pm
Yes Roy feels like he has a lot more bad days than good. Not sure who you open with though - I dont feel Brook is right to open - hes a number 4/5 and suited there

Root? In the way Tendulkar and Mark Waugh used to open. Get your best batter in from the start. Or do you need boundary hitters to take advantage of the power plays?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 02:02:49 pm
Going to be really difficult to pick the batters for this world cup team.

I would say Brook is a must but there is a lot of competition. Don't think they will mess with Roy and Bairstow at the top either.

Bairstow
Roy
Brook
Root
Stokes
Malan
Buttler



Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 02:13:18 pm
Stokes is some player.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:00:27 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on September 13, 2023, 02:02:49 pm
Going to be really difficult to pick the batters for this world cup team.

I would say Brook is a must but there is a lot of competition. Don't think they will mess with Roy and Bairstow at the top either.

Bairstow
Roy
Brook
Root
Stokes
Malan
Buttler




malan won't bat 6
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:02:46 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 13, 2023, 03:00:27 pm
malan won't bat 6

I wouldn't think so either. Ultimately I think they leave out Brook but it is a hard decision.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:19:19 pm
Good that Malan got out when he did, he was really slowing things down with his strike rate of 101.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 13, 2023, 03:00:27 pm
malan won't bat 6

Also left Livingstone out (might be intentional!).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:26:33 pm
290/4 with 12 overs to go.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:45:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 13, 2023, 03:20:02 pm
Also left Livingstone out (might be intentional!).
Was intentional. Basically, there are 8 really good players to fit into 7 slots. I figure Livingstone gets in due to his bowling too.

If Stokes was fit enough to bowl then this line up would be unstoppable I think.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:57:42 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on September 13, 2023, 02:02:49 pm
Going to be really difficult to pick the batters for this world cup team.

I would say Brook is a must but there is a lot of competition. Don't think they will mess with Roy and Bairstow at the top either.

Bairstow
Roy
Brook
Root
Stokes
Malan
Buttler

Where are 10 overs coming from with that lot?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:58:29 pm
182 and gone for Stokes, what an innings - highest one day score by an english batter!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 03:59:25 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on September 13, 2023, 03:58:29 pm
182 and gone for Stokes, what an innings - highest one day score by an english batter!

He looked shattered at the end.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 04:01:38 pm
A wicket in the over but still 13 runs from it.......NZ are going to be chasing near 400......crazy numbers
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 04:10:39 pm
Should be getting 380 plus here but lost all momentum.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 04:43:41 pm
guess now we find out if it's a big score pitch or whether that was just 2 good innings.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 13, 2023, 05:44:06 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 13, 2023, 04:43:41 pm
guess now we find out if it's a big score pitch or whether that was just 2 good innings.

Its not looking like a big score pitch for New Zealand.

Wed win this World Cup no doubt if Woakes could take English conditions with him
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm
Does baffle me why Stokes just doesnt say what his knee injury is and what the planned cure may be, unless hes just enjoying winding the press up.

Or, its absolutely buggered and hes just going to bat until he cant anymore

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 07:54:39 am
 Stuart MacGill: Australian cricket star charged over drug supply plot

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-66816892

The Chris Lewis retirement plan
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:59:13 pm
Henry's a good bowler isn't he?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:10:32 pm
And Malan's technique. It's made for Test cricket really. Slightly surprising he's not in the frame anymore.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:17:09 pm
First time in any format that Ive thought Root looks a bit out of touch. If he just played his normal Test game hed score at a decent enough rate.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:25:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:17:09 pm
First time in any format that Ive thought Root looks a bit out of touch. If he just played his normal Test game hed score at a decent enough rate.

He's scratching around isn't he?

He needs one good score (ideal if it was this match) and then there will be a procession of fluent high scores.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:30:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:25:30 pm
He's scratching around isn't he?

He needs one good score (ideal if it was this match) and then there will be a procession of fluent high scores.

Looks like hes a second guessing himself a bit. And his usual release shot with the run down to third man isnt working. One good score and hell be back, like you say.

I suppose the worry for England if Malan ends up opening is that he can chew up a lot of balls til he gets going too. Depending on how the wickets fall, Root and Malan batting for a decent length of time might be something other teams wouldnt be so concerned by.

But then again you probably do need two more orthodox players rather just the big hitters.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:35:42 pm
NZ fielders dropping like flies (dropping everything to be fair). Three gone off injured trying to take catches (caught one, dropped two).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:56:49 pm
That's a really excellent century from Malan. Hardly a slogged shot there.

Just looking at his Test record. It's not great. But he'd be worth another look I think. Technique is strong, especially on the offside.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:57:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:56:49 pm
That's a really excellent century from Malan. Hardly a slogged shot there.

Just looking at his Test record. It's not great. But he'd be worth another look I think. Technique is strong, especially on the offside.

He seems to score so consistently.

When did he play Tests? Did he go to Australia in 17/18?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:03:32 pm
187/3 off 32 overs in a 50 over game is fine.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:44:37 pm
Malan out to a filthy ball. Everyone else has struggled a little for timing. Lords often a tricky pitch to make a huge score on.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:59:11 pm
Lurch gets Livingstone.

270/7 with 5 overs to go. Thought we were on for well over 300 but might fall short of it completely.
