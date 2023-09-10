So who would you drop lads? Roy? PS Impressed by Atkinson's line and pace today.
Really impressive from England, looked like they were in a completely hopeless position
Yes Roy feels like he has a lot more bad days than good. Not sure who you open with though - I dont feel Brook is right to open - hes a number 4/5 and suited there
Crosby Nick never fails.
Going to be really difficult to pick the batters for this world cup team.I would say Brook is a must but there is a lot of competition. Don't think they will mess with Roy and Bairstow at the top either. BairstowRoyBrookRootStokesMalanButtler
malan won't bat 6
Also left Livingstone out (might be intentional!).
182 and gone for Stokes, what an innings - highest one day score by an english batter!
