The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 07:14:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 10, 2023, 07:12:05 pm
So who would you drop lads? Roy?

PS Impressed by Atkinson's line and pace today.

Yes Roy would be the one to go Id guess.

Brook can bat 1-6 and has strings to his bow and right now he is in our top 5 batters in all formats so you play him !
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 07:21:03 pm
Really impressive from England, looked like they were in a completely hopeless position
12C

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 07:26:30 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on September 10, 2023, 07:21:03 pm
Really impressive from England, looked like they were in a completely hopeless position

Reminded me of the way the Aussies used to dig in and get a result after losing 4 wickets cheaply. Number of times they have wriggled off the hook with a big middle stand.
Thought Livingstone battered very well. Curran is a better batter than a bowler
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 09:27:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 10, 2023, 07:12:05 pm
So who would you drop lads? Roy?

PS Impressed by Atkinson's line and pace today.

Yes Roy feels like he has a lot more bad days than good. Not sure who you open with though - I dont feel Brook is right to open - hes a number 4/5 and suited there
Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 10, 2023, 09:32:03 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on September 10, 2023, 09:27:21 pm
Yes Roy feels like he has a lot more bad days than good. Not sure who you open with though - I dont feel Brook is right to open - hes a number 4/5 and suited there

Root? In the way Tendulkar and Mark Waugh used to open. Get your best batter in from the start. Or do you need boundary hitters to take advantage of the power plays?
Dull Tools

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:02:49 pm
Going to be really difficult to pick the batters for this world cup team.

I would say Brook is a must but there is a lot of competition. Don't think they will mess with Roy and Bairstow at the top either.

Bairstow
Roy
Brook
Root
Stokes
Malan
Buttler



Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:13:18 pm
Stokes is some player.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:00:27 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:02:49 pm
Going to be really difficult to pick the batters for this world cup team.

I would say Brook is a must but there is a lot of competition. Don't think they will mess with Roy and Bairstow at the top either.

Bairstow
Roy
Brook
Root
Stokes
Malan
Buttler




malan won't bat 6
Dull Tools

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:02:46 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:00:27 pm
malan won't bat 6

I wouldn't think so either. Ultimately I think they leave out Brook but it is a hard decision.
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:19:19 pm
Good that Malan got out when he did, he was really slowing things down with his strike rate of 101.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:00:27 pm
malan won't bat 6

Also left Livingstone out (might be intentional!).
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:26:33 pm
290/4 with 12 overs to go.

Dull Tools

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:45:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:20:02 pm
Also left Livingstone out (might be intentional!).
Was intentional. Basically, there are 8 really good players to fit into 7 slots. I figure Livingstone gets in due to his bowling too.

If Stokes was fit enough to bowl then this line up would be unstoppable I think.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:57:42 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:02:49 pm
Going to be really difficult to pick the batters for this world cup team.

I would say Brook is a must but there is a lot of competition. Don't think they will mess with Roy and Bairstow at the top either.

Bairstow
Roy
Brook
Root
Stokes
Malan
Buttler

Where are 10 overs coming from with that lot?
stewil007

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:58:29 pm
182 and gone for Stokes, what an innings - highest one day score by an english batter!
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 03:59:25 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:58:29 pm
182 and gone for Stokes, what an innings - highest one day score by an english batter!

He looked shattered at the end.
stewil007

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 04:01:38 pm
A wicket in the over but still 13 runs from it.......NZ are going to be chasing near 400......crazy numbers
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 04:10:39 pm
Should be getting 380 plus here but lost all momentum.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 04:43:41 pm
guess now we find out if it's a big score pitch or whether that was just 2 good innings.
