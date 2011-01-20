Forgot this was on tonight, I'd lost track as to how many matches were in this current 'series' - is it 4 or 5, you simply cannot tell when you check the schedules on the BBC Cricket website - does it matter anymore anyway? It's all blurring into one now.Since the Test matches have finished, the cricket scheduling and bewildering number of formats and competitions have done my head in, especially that 'Hundred' crap. The games have become meaningless and I even lost interest in county cricket when the Hundred was on - I ended up watching neither format, I had no idea what was going on. I'm even less likely to look at matches now that the footie season has started. The ECB are in danger of losing the current cricket fan base at the expense of trying to attract a new audience who will probably only be around until the novelty wears off.