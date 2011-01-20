« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22320 on: September 1, 2023, 07:20:01 pm »
Ferguson bowling at 92 mph but it just doesn't seem to matter to Brook.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22321 on: September 1, 2023, 07:21:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on September  1, 2023, 07:17:54 pm
Not arsed about his record in India, you don't leave a lad with as much talent as brook at home. He looks like a better version of Pietersen to me.

Agreed. Surely he has to go (instead of Roy maybe?). Anyway, hes out now!
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22322 on: September 1, 2023, 07:24:46 pm »
Jos is in. Come on Lancy!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22323 on: September 1, 2023, 07:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  1, 2023, 07:24:46 pm
Jos is in. Come on Lancy!

:D

Bit of a waste of him coming in with 2 overs to go. Thought theyd moved away from that to give him as many balls as possible. Or are they just having a look at everyone in these games?
Offline Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22324 on: September 1, 2023, 07:33:57 pm »
Poor bairstows been stuck in the 80s for 3 overs!
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22325 on: September 1, 2023, 07:36:35 pm »
Impossible not to take Brook to the World Cup now surely?

Would imagine only Buttler and Bairstow should be ahead of him in the pecking order
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22326 on: September 1, 2023, 07:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on September  1, 2023, 07:36:35 pm
Impossible not to take Brook to the World Cup now surely?

Would imagine only Buttler and Bairstow should be ahead of him in the pecking order

Root too Id say, especially in India. Someone to tick it along.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22327 on: September 1, 2023, 08:38:26 pm »
Following this on ESPN Cric info as the 4g signal around here (N Wales) is too poor for streaming. Love watching that required run rate sky rocket!   ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22328 on: September 1, 2023, 08:53:28 pm »
Gus Atkinson - four wickets! Didn't see it, is he any good?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22329 on: September 1, 2023, 08:54:26 pm »
another absolute walloping.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22330 on: September 1, 2023, 11:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  1, 2023, 07:45:51 pm
Root too Id say, especially in India. Someone to tick it along.

Root should be number 1 in all forms. Leaning Brook out would be ridiculous.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22331 on: September 1, 2023, 11:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on September  1, 2023, 11:11:38 pm
Root should be number 1 in all forms. Leaning Brook out would be ridiculous.

Root has the widest range of shots in world cricket. But Brook is not far behind. Some of those reverse sweeps tonight were hard to believe. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22332 on: September 2, 2023, 09:06:40 pm »
I watched 'Crickets Greatest Game' last night. Wow, it really brought back the emotions of that incredible day. It was absolutely nerve wracking and watching it again makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001q7lf/crickets-greatest-game
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22333 on: September 3, 2023, 09:21:01 pm »
Big win for NZ today. Sets up the last game nicely.

Sad news about Heath Streak - he died today, only 49. RIP
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22334 on: September 3, 2023, 09:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  3, 2023, 09:21:01 pm
Big win for NZ today. Sets up the last game nicely.

Sad news about Heath Streak - he died today, only 49. RIP

That is sad. He could be a formidable bowler on his day. RIP
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22335 on: September 5, 2023, 09:04:47 pm »
Fairly typical of us in away tours these days to claw our way back into a series. Looking forward to the one dayers now.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22336 on: September 5, 2023, 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on September  5, 2023, 09:04:47 pm
Fairly typical of us in away tours these days to claw our way back into a series. Looking forward to the one dayers now.

Didnt recognise a few names in your team, and a few in ours probably wouldnt feature in a tournament. Was it all a bit experimental?
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22337 on: September 5, 2023, 10:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  5, 2023, 09:24:20 pm
Didnt recognise a few names in your team, and a few in ours probably wouldnt feature in a tournament. Was it all a bit experimental?

Arent most T20s, outside the world cups, used to experiment? NZ typically use T20s to blood new players with an eye to them stepping up to the longer formats.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22338 on: September 5, 2023, 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on September  5, 2023, 10:06:41 pm
Arent most T20s, outside the world cups, used to experiment? NZ typically use T20s to blood new players with an eye to them stepping up to the longer formats.

Fair point.

Not sure why Buttler was rested though. Not like hes tired from playing for his county side.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22339 on: September 5, 2023, 10:53:47 pm »
Forgot this was on tonight, I'd lost track as to how many matches were in this current 'series' - is it 4 or 5, you simply cannot tell when you check the schedules on the BBC Cricket website - does it matter anymore anyway? It's all blurring into one now.
 :-\

Since the Test matches have finished, the cricket scheduling and bewildering number of formats and competitions have done my head in, especially that 'Hundred' crap. The games have become meaningless and I even lost interest in county cricket when the Hundred was on - I ended up watching neither format, I had no idea what was going on. I'm even less likely to look at matches now that the footie season has started. The ECB are in danger of losing the current cricket fan base at the expense of trying to attract a new audience who will probably only be around until the novelty wears off.

https://www.thecricketer.com/Topics/opinion/the_hundred_is_a_gamble_that_cricket_does_not_have_to_take.html
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22340 on: September 6, 2023, 08:17:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  3, 2023, 09:31:32 pm
That is sad. He could be a formidable bowler on his day. RIP

Heath Streak, Andy Flower, Murray Goodwin, would all have easily got into our side at the time.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22341 on: September 6, 2023, 08:20:32 am »
Yeah nobody should really care about the results of these game too much, they're really all about preparation. Having said that, it's obviously better to win than lose!
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22342 on: September 8, 2023, 02:54:08 pm »
This England innings is an absolute bore.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22343 on: September 8, 2023, 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on September  8, 2023, 02:54:08 pm
This England innings is an absolute bore.

True

No where near enough wickets
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22344 on: September 8, 2023, 06:23:04 pm »
NZ looking well on course for their most important sporting win of the day.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22345 on: September 8, 2023, 07:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  8, 2023, 06:23:04 pm
NZ looking well on course for their most important sporting win of the day.

Our ONLY sporting victory of the day  :'(
Offline Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22346 on: Yesterday at 04:13:25 am »
Good to see Freddie Flintoff at the cricket yesterday but those pictures of him 9 months later show how horrific that crash while filming Top Gear must have been


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/cricket/breaking-andrew-flintoff-pictured-crash-30898081
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22347 on: Today at 02:38:01 pm »
England have had a dreadful few games
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22348 on: Today at 03:03:12 pm »
Oof. 56/5.

Could be a really short game if it carries on like that.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22349 on: Today at 03:05:35 pm »
 
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:38:01 pm
England have had a dreadful few games

They do look rudderless all of a sudden. Question marks about Buttler's captaincy?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22350 on: Today at 03:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:05:35 pm

They do look rudderless all of a sudden. Question marks about Buttler's captaincy?

I know you love a dig at him but more of a question mark with the coach Id say. Dont really know who he is.

Morgan was a very good captain obviously, and that is a tough act to follow. Were there to be shot at now, and havent played many ODIs in the last few years. Thinking seems to be a bit muddled. Batting isnt as fearsome as it was in 2019 (still looks strong on paper), and we miss Archer, Wood and Plunkett.

Not looking great for a strong World Cup defence but things can change quite quickly. First pickle is to sort out the squad - youd think Brook should make it but not sure who drops out.
Offline Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22351 on: Today at 04:39:42 pm »
Livingstone has probably secured his spot on the plane to India now.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22352 on: Today at 04:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:39:42 pm
Livingstone has probably secured his spot on the plane to India now.

Yeah, very good knock to get England to some kind of total.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22353 on: Today at 04:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:39:42 pm
Livingstone has probably secured his spot on the plane to India now.

Sadly, if it's at the expense of Brook. He's not in the same league as a batter.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22354 on: Today at 04:44:59 pm »
God, I'm coming over as a grump!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22355 on: Today at 05:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:44:59 pm
God, I'm coming over as a grump!

No, thats a fair shout. I dont rate Livingstone as a bowler but he will probably be a useful option for Indian conditions. Would be surprised if both didnt make the squad somehow.
