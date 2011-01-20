They do look rudderless all of a sudden. Question marks about Buttler's captaincy?
I know you love a dig at him but more of a question mark with the coach Id say. Dont really know who he is.
Morgan was a very good captain obviously, and that is a tough act to follow. Were there to be shot at now, and havent played many ODIs in the last few years. Thinking seems to be a bit muddled. Batting isnt as fearsome as it was in 2019 (still looks strong on paper), and we miss Archer, Wood and Plunkett.
Not looking great for a strong World Cup defence but things can change quite quickly. First pickle is to sort out the squad - youd think Brook should make it but not sure who drops out.