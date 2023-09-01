« previous next »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 07:20:01 pm
Ferguson bowling at 92 mph but it just doesn't seem to matter to Brook.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 07:21:55 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on September  1, 2023, 07:17:54 pm
Not arsed about his record in India, you don't leave a lad with as much talent as brook at home. He looks like a better version of Pietersen to me.

Agreed. Surely he has to go (instead of Roy maybe?). Anyway, hes out now!
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 07:24:46 pm
Jos is in. Come on Lancy!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 07:31:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  1, 2023, 07:24:46 pm
Jos is in. Come on Lancy!

:D

Bit of a waste of him coming in with 2 overs to go. Thought theyd moved away from that to give him as many balls as possible. Or are they just having a look at everyone in these games?
Offline Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 07:33:57 pm
Poor bairstows been stuck in the 80s for 3 overs!
Alizan1892:
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 07:36:35 pm
Impossible not to take Brook to the World Cup now surely?

Would imagine only Buttler and Bairstow should be ahead of him in the pecking order
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 07:45:51 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on September  1, 2023, 07:36:35 pm
Impossible not to take Brook to the World Cup now surely?

Would imagine only Buttler and Bairstow should be ahead of him in the pecking order

Root too Id say, especially in India. Someone to tick it along.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 08:38:26 pm
Following this on ESPN Cric info as the 4g signal around here (N Wales) is too poor for streaming. Love watching that required run rate sky rocket!   ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 08:53:28 pm
Gus Atkinson - four wickets! Didn't see it, is he any good?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 08:54:26 pm
another absolute walloping.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 11:11:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  1, 2023, 07:45:51 pm
Root too Id say, especially in India. Someone to tick it along.

Root should be number 1 in all forms. Leaning Brook out would be ridiculous.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 1, 2023, 11:34:40 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on September  1, 2023, 11:11:38 pm
Root should be number 1 in all forms. Leaning Brook out would be ridiculous.

Root has the widest range of shots in world cricket. But Brook is not far behind. Some of those reverse sweeps tonight were hard to believe. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 2, 2023, 09:06:40 pm
I watched 'Crickets Greatest Game' last night. Wow, it really brought back the emotions of that incredible day. It was absolutely nerve wracking and watching it again makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001q7lf/crickets-greatest-game
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 3, 2023, 09:21:01 pm
Big win for NZ today. Sets up the last game nicely.

Sad news about Heath Streak - he died today, only 49. RIP
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
September 3, 2023, 09:31:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  3, 2023, 09:21:01 pm
Big win for NZ today. Sets up the last game nicely.

Sad news about Heath Streak - he died today, only 49. RIP

That is sad. He could be a formidable bowler on his day. RIP
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:04:47 pm
Fairly typical of us in away tours these days to claw our way back into a series. Looking forward to the one dayers now.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:24:20 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:04:47 pm
Fairly typical of us in away tours these days to claw our way back into a series. Looking forward to the one dayers now.

Didnt recognise a few names in your team, and a few in ours probably wouldnt feature in a tournament. Was it all a bit experimental?
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:06:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:24:20 pm
Didnt recognise a few names in your team, and a few in ours probably wouldnt feature in a tournament. Was it all a bit experimental?

Arent most T20s, outside the world cups, used to experiment? NZ typically use T20s to blood new players with an eye to them stepping up to the longer formats.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:28:28 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:06:41 pm
Arent most T20s, outside the world cups, used to experiment? NZ typically use T20s to blood new players with an eye to them stepping up to the longer formats.

Fair point.

Not sure why Buttler was rested though. Not like hes tired from playing for his county side.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:53:47 pm
Forgot this was on tonight, I'd lost track as to how many matches were in this current 'series' - is it 4 or 5, you simply cannot tell when you check the schedules on the BBC Cricket website - does it matter anymore anyway? It's all blurring into one now.
 :-\

Since the Test matches have finished, the cricket scheduling and bewildering number of formats and competitions have done my head in, especially that 'Hundred' crap. The games have become meaningless and I even lost interest in county cricket when the Hundred was on - I ended up watching neither format, I had no idea what was going on. I'm even less likely to look at matches now that the footie season has started. The ECB are in danger of losing the current cricket fan base at the expense of trying to attract a new audience who will probably only be around until the novelty wears off.

https://www.thecricketer.com/Topics/opinion/the_hundred_is_a_gamble_that_cricket_does_not_have_to_take.html
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
