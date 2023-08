Haven’t paid any attention but what kind of crowds are they getting? Down in previous years? They’ll blame the shit weather (which might partly be a genuine factor).



Not sure this year but my mate sent me an article a few weeks ago saying it’s not going well at all. Lots of tickets are given away for free to swell the crowds. Pisses me off that the latest scores on the BBC has the hundred above the one day cup.Sorry, it’s behind a paywall. Says that they’re trying to introduce a new county T20 format. Two division, relegation and promotion. And a knock out T20 with all counties including minor counties.