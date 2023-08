Had to read about the Hundred, what a daft idea. Next it'll be 50 balls each, and only 7 fielders allowed to ensure maximum boundary nourishment for the plebs. In fact, let's do away with bowlers altogether and have one-on-one power hit challenges. Ben Stokes and Mitchell Marsh take turns facing off against a bowling machine and try to hit targets in the stands that set off fireworks. 30 balls each, winner is determined by measuring CO2 emissions.