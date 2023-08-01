« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 1, 2023, 07:26:14 pm
Worth it just to see the face on Ponting as the last two wickets fell  :D (I actually like him as a commentator)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z</a>

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 1, 2023, 07:35:55 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  1, 2023, 01:43:20 am
Yeah, nothing to see here.



I had to laugh at the Aussie press and Pointing going Ape.. Cummins was trying every innings to get the ball changed.

personally I do think the boxes of balls offered do sometimes seem to have a wide range of over use.so 37 overs could be anything between 15-50 overs ;-)

England were lucky this time and the new ball moved under good seam bowling conditions,  and I am surprised no one has talked about  Borad jinxy the batsmen by rearranging the bails  :wave :lickin 8) 8) 8)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 1, 2023, 07:39:21 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August  1, 2023, 07:26:14 pm
Worth it just to see the face on Ponting as the last two wickets fell  :D (I actually like him as a commentator)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z</a>



He seems to fit into that crew well. Seems like he gets on with them.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 1, 2023, 08:15:44 pm
I want to give the hundred a chance but the whole thing looks so fucking stupid
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 1, 2023, 08:19:15 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on August  1, 2023, 08:15:44 pm
I want to give the hundred a chance but the whole thing looks so fucking stupid

it's just a slightly odd t20. there's some level of entertainment in it even if it's completely disposable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 1, 2023, 08:31:05 pm
Ive spoken about my love of non-sensical cricket rules, but one thing Ive always found a bit daft is the notion of retaining something as some sort of victory when the series is drawn (felt the same any time England do it before anyone starts). Just have some sort of decider. Or share the ashes. A pinch each.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 1, 2023, 08:34:23 pm
Ponting was the best commentator on Sky. He reminded me of McEnroe doing the tennis in many ways. Odd to think that both were brattish bad boys when they started out as young pros. Both utterly watchable players too. But theres an incisiveness about both of their commentaries as well as an obvious love for the sports they play. I even get why Ponting got exercised about the changed ball. Hell be peddling that non story for years of course. I have a feeling hes a grudge bearer!

(The stuff in the nets tho was fantastic, particularly on pulling the short ball. Wish Id seen that when I was a kid).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 06:55:41 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on August  1, 2023, 08:15:44 pm
I want to give the hundred a chance but the whole thing looks so fucking stupid

The TV graphics are awful. Very major league American - which is weird when American sports arent popular here.

Good to have it on terrestrial and a good watch yesterday though. Not helped by the commentary being so Ashes hungover! (Felt weird having Mo there!).

One positive is there are actually consequences for having a shitty over rate.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 09:12:51 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August  1, 2023, 07:26:14 pm
Worth it just to see the face on Ponting as the last two wickets fell  :D (I actually like him as a commentator)


Him and McGrath on TMS were dreadful pundits for too much this series, blinkered drivel getting spouted rather than the level of punditry you expect from cricket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 09:16:07 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August  1, 2023, 08:19:15 pm
it's just a slightly odd t20. there's some level of entertainment in it even if it's completely disposable.

It's clearly a desperate attempt to try and wrest some of the very limited overs authority away from the IPL by trying to fit into a specific tv block, but instead it just fragments the interest as everyone who supports cricket below the national level in the UK follow a county and won't switch to their closest franchise that might even be based in a rival county.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 09:22:41 am
Quote from: Skeeve on August  2, 2023, 09:16:07 am
It's clearly a desperate attempt to try and wrest some of the very limited overs authority away from the IPL by trying to fit into a specific tv block, but instead it just fragments the interest as everyone who supports cricket below the national level in the UK follow a county and won't switch to their closest franchise that might even be based in a rival county.

It's all down to money.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 09:33:37 am
Quote from: Skeeve on August  2, 2023, 09:16:07 am
It's clearly a desperate attempt to try and wrest some of the very limited overs authority away from the IPL by trying to fit into a specific tv block, but instead it just fragments the interest as everyone who supports cricket below the national level in the UK follow a county and won't switch to their closest franchise that might even be based in a rival county.

Yeah, I cant be arsed with it. Dont really know who plays for who. Dont really want to support anyone with Manchester in the title!

Did see a funny comment somewhere yesterday that said they enjoyed the match between Pom Bears vs Skips.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 09:59:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  2, 2023, 09:33:37 am
Pom Bears vs Skips.

 ;D

Yeah The Hundred isn't for me. I have almost no interest in T20... I mean I will watch international stuff at a push but all the franchise stuff I have no time for. The Hundred just seems an unnecessarily complicated version of that. I get what theyre trying to do with all the bright colours, music and big hitting and I am sure this is a big appeal to kids or newcomers to cricket. But thats just not the cricket I played or fell in love with watching. Perhaps I am just a little bitter as events like The Hundred and franchise T20 cricket will ultimately greatly contribute to the death of test cricket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 12:10:21 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on August  2, 2023, 09:59:05 am
;D

Yeah The Hundred isn't for me. I have almost no interest in T20... I mean I will watch international stuff at a push but all the franchise stuff I have no time for. The Hundred just seems an unnecessarily complicated version of that. I get what theyre trying to do with all the bright colours, music and big hitting and I am sure this is a big appeal to kids or newcomers to cricket. But thats just not the cricket I played or fell in love with watching. Perhaps I am just a little bitter as events like The Hundred and franchise T20 cricket will ultimately greatly contribute to the death of test cricket.

Yep, pretty much where I am. I never watch the shorter versions of the domestic game, nor the IPL. I will watch Internationals, but only when theres nowt else to do - like going fishing. However, I do believe that the media coverage of the Ashes has created new converts to Test cricket - Broadys exploits made most front pages; very few sporting events are able to do that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 12:22:23 pm
The Hundred is just a fucked up attempt by the ECB to try and make up for the fact that they introduced T20 to the World but then failed to be the ones to really cash-in on its success.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 12:40:56 pm
Khawaja does a lot of moaning doesnt he?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 12:43:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August  2, 2023, 12:22:23 pm
The Hundred is just a fucked up attempt by the ECB to try and make up for the fact that they introduced T20 to the World but then failed to be the ones to really cash-in on its success.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August  2, 2023, 12:22:23 pm
The Hundred is just a fucked up attempt by the ECB to try and make up for the fact that they introduced T20 to the World but then failed to be the ones to really cash-in on its success.
this has always been the way I see it as well.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 12:44:16 pm
Quote from: Elzar on August  2, 2023, 12:40:56 pm
Khawaja does a lot of moaning doesnt he?

How can you say that about the nicest man in sport, you flog.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 12:56:13 pm
Anyone would think Australia have never asked for a ball to be changed. All sides do it. Sometimes the change helps you (like was the case earlier in this series) and sometimes it doesn't.

Calls for an investigation from Ricky Punter are laughable and nothing more than sour grapes. Would he be calling for an investigation if the roles were reversed?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 01:38:49 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on August  2, 2023, 12:56:13 pm
Anyone would think Australia have never asked for a ball to be changed. All sides do it. Sometimes the change helps you (like was the case earlier in this series) and sometimes it doesn't.

Calls for an investigation from Ricky Punter are laughable and nothing more than sour grapes. Would he be calling for an investigation if the roles were reversed?

You'd cop the ball doing a little bit more if it was anywhere near like for like but it clearly wasn't...
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 02:10:49 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on August  2, 2023, 01:38:49 pm
You'd cop the ball doing a little bit more if it was anywhere near like for like but it clearly wasn't...

You win some you lose some. All teams try and get the ball changed when things aren't going well as well Ricky and Usman know.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 02:39:55 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on August  2, 2023, 01:38:49 pm
You'd cop the ball doing a little bit more if it was anywhere near like for like but it clearly wasn't...

Yeah but the umpires picked out of a box.

Stoke didnt rub it with sandpaper. Theres a big, big difference between luck and cheating.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 04:27:07 pm
I know slow over rates are a problem generally speaking, but this series was about the most exciting there has been for years, but both teams have been hit with huge fines and penalty points for over rates.  I'd much rather what we've had than spinners rolling through overs as fast as possible and batsmen taking no risk.

We've had the majority of balls bowled by the quicks and a high overall scoring rate.  Results in four tests, with the only draw purely down to the weather.  What is there to complain about?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 04:51:35 pm
SHOULD BE MADE TO BOWL 90 OVERS IN A DAY,
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 08:25:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  2, 2023, 09:33:37 am
Yeah, I cant be arsed with it. Dont really know who plays for who. Dont really want to support anyone with Manchester in the title!

Did see a funny comment somewhere yesterday that said they enjoyed the match between Pom Bears vs Skips.

Agree totally. T20 changed cricket forever - the fielding standards shot up, scoring rates improved, and bowlers had to learn new skills. There was nothing else like it at the time.

The 100 is fucking garbage. Its nothing original, just T20 lite, with extra pyrotechnics. Hate anything "franchise" based - just a load of made up teams who you are supposed to have an instant affinity for. Nah.

I did go to one game last year to see what it was like, and I fucking hated it. the weirdest thing was seeing 2 Lancs players [who we'd been cheering for two days earlier on the same ground] walk past in the "opposition" kit. It was bizarre.

Plus, its the only format where Lancs members can't get into the pavillion, which is a fucking disgrace. Its all corporate knobheads because apparently the ECB "owns the club facilities" for 100 matches, its nothing to do with the county.

And the whole supporting Manchester thing - fuck that. And there's nothing original ever came from that shithole either. Apart from the original sportswashers, obviously.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 08:37:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  1, 2023, 07:02:44 am
Possibly needs a rethink though.

Bit of a whoosh I think
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 08:38:35 pm
Good synopsis of the Hundred from the Guardian comments:

'I don't think anyone should object to the attempt to glitz the game up a bit and attract different audiences. Heck, I'd even accept the format though I think it needlessly overcomplicates things when T20 is already there.

What I do profoundly object to and why I refuse to watch it is the franchise element, and what that means for the game and its finances. We all know why The Hundred was created in the form that it was, rather than spending half the money on revamping The Blast and giving it a longer TV friendly finals stage. And it's got nothing to do with 'growing the game' or saving it financially. It was because the ECB and their associated marketing bods wanted entities they controlled and could sell off, rather than the (mostly) member-owned counties who do the less profitable stuff of developing players and playing four day and 50 over cricket. That's the problem with it, it's like a privatisation whereby you create entities that skim the profitable stuff (TV deal and exposure, short form cricket in August), and leave the rest scrapping for crumbs from the table and subsidy, and can then point to them as failing and needing to fold to allow those entities to expand. It was a ploy to destroy the counties and then sell the game back to us as a less good product - the stars aren't there, and the quality of matches has been lower than the back end of The Blast if you look at scores.

Now, The Hundred itself is failing even on those terms because of a key miscalculation - franchise cricket isn't sport it's pure business. And those with the deepest pockets win. It's losing money because it has to overpay men's players compared to what it brings in to compete with franchise leagues backed by billionaires or with much bigger TV markets. Now as critics long suspected it will need outside investment, which will come with strings and lose its altruistic justifications for improving English cricket. And I for one think it will be a sad state of affairs when thanks to the credulity and greed of certain people within the game, there's little top level cricket outside an endless stream of meaningless games played by made up entities purely there so some very rich people can make their wallets even fatter.

The sooner it is gone and we get back to three formats played by the counties the better - and incorporate some of its better innovations such as double headers, speed of play and promotion into The Blast. Otherwise I really do fear for the future.'
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 11:38:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  1, 2023, 08:34:23 pm
Ponting was the best commentator on Sky. He reminded me of McEnroe doing the tennis in many ways. Odd to think that both were brattish bad boys when they started out as young pros. Both utterly watchable players too. But theres an incisiveness about both of their commentaries as well as an obvious love for the sports they play. I even get why Ponting got exercised about the changed ball. Hell be peddling that non story for years of course. I have a feeling hes a grudge bearer!

(The stuff in the nets tho was fantastic, particularly on pulling the short ball. Wish Id seen that when I was a kid).

I like Punter, but his commentary is always like it's being played at plus 1.5 speed.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 11:47:11 pm
I tried to get my young nephews to watch the ashes, it was too boring (Australia were batting) but they've been glued to the TV watching The Hundred.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 2, 2023, 11:55:07 pm
Quote from: Speedy Molby on August  2, 2023, 08:38:35 pm
Good synopsis of the Hundred from the Guardian comments:

'I don't think anyone should object to the attempt to glitz the game up a bit and attract different audiences. Heck, I'd even accept the format though I think it needlessly overcomplicates things when T20 is already there.

What I do profoundly object to and why I refuse to watch it is the franchise element, and what that means for the game and its finances. We all know why The Hundred was created in the form that it was, rather than spending half the money on revamping The Blast and giving it a longer TV friendly finals stage. And it's got nothing to do with 'growing the game' or saving it financially. It was because the ECB and their associated marketing bods wanted entities they controlled and could sell off, rather than the (mostly) member-owned counties who do the less profitable stuff of developing players and playing four day and 50 over cricket. That's the problem with it, it's like a privatisation whereby you create entities that skim the profitable stuff (TV deal and exposure, short form cricket in August), and leave the rest scrapping for crumbs from the table and subsidy, and can then point to them as failing and needing to fold to allow those entities to expand. It was a ploy to destroy the counties and then sell the game back to us as a less good product - the stars aren't there, and the quality of matches has been lower than the back end of The Blast if you look at scores.

Now, The Hundred itself is failing even on those terms because of a key miscalculation - franchise cricket isn't sport it's pure business. And those with the deepest pockets win. It's losing money because it has to overpay men's players compared to what it brings in to compete with franchise leagues backed by billionaires or with much bigger TV markets. Now as critics long suspected it will need outside investment, which will come with strings and lose its altruistic justifications for improving English cricket. And I for one think it will be a sad state of affairs when thanks to the credulity and greed of certain people within the game, there's little top level cricket outside an endless stream of meaningless games played by made up entities purely there so some very rich people can make their wallets even fatter.

The sooner it is gone and we get back to three formats played by the counties the better - and incorporate some of its better innovations such as double headers, speed of play and promotion into The Blast. Otherwise I really do fear for the future.'

I agree with those sentiments, the hundred is just franchise Cricket, were as the T20 blast involves the Counties, it's why i would not watch Manchester vs Leeds in the hundred, were as i would watch Lancashire vs Yorkshire in the T20.

It's day 2 of the hundred & i've not watched any of it, i'm not the slightest bit interested in the hundred.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 02:04:43 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on August  2, 2023, 02:39:55 pm
Stoke didnt rub it with sandpaper. Theres a big, big difference between luck and cheating.

Thank you for that lesson on fair play. I was unaware.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 01:35:03 pm
Watched a few 100 games over the last few days.   I didn't realize they were new franchises.

I thought Oval Invicibles was basically the Surrey County team with a fun daft name.  Trent Rockets were purely Notts in disguise etc.

So, could someone who played their County cricket for say, Kent?  Also, play for The Northern Superchargers if it meant more money.

Or does a Kent player have to play for The Oval Invincibles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 01:37:49 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  3, 2023, 01:35:03 pm
Watched a few 100 games over the last few days.   I didn't realize they were new franchises.

I thought Oval Invicibles was basically the Surrey County team with a fun daft name.  Trent Rockets were purely Notts in disguise etc.

So, could someone who played their County cricket for say, Kent?  Also, play for The Northern Superchargers if it meant more money.

Or does a Kent player have to play for The Oval Invincibles?

they have/had open drafts. bairstow ended up in wales.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 01:40:11 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  3, 2023, 01:35:03 pm
Watched a few 100 games over the last few days.   I didn't realize they were new franchises.

I thought Oval Invicibles was basically the Surrey County team with a fun daft name.  Trent Rockets were purely Notts in disguise etc.

So, could someone who played their County cricket for say, Kent?  Also, play for The Northern Superchargers if it meant more money.

Or does a Kent player have to play for The Oval Invincibles?

Im no expert as paid minimal attention! But they had a Draft of sorts I think. I think each franchise got two or three players (ideally from one of the local counties). So Mancs got Buttler, few Surrey players went to Oval. But the rest were up for grabs. So I think Bairstow is at the Welsh one for example.

Thats why I cant really be bothered to get my head around that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 01:59:01 pm
ah, a draft system.  Cheers lads.  Will read into it when I get a chance.

I'm far from a cricket purist but can see why The Hundered would piss people off.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 02:43:09 pm
There are 18 counties but only eight franchises so obviously 10 are not represented. Plus, of course, people from Liverpool and elsewhere in the northwest will not identify with Manchester.
There will be no first class cricket in England in August, statistically the sunniest month and the one when kids are off school. The counties are playing the 50 over cup, but without the best players who will be with the franchises.
The benefits are a higher profile for the womens game and live cricket on terrestrial TV, but that could have been done by investing and revamping the T20 Blast.
The Hundred truly is an abomination.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 02:44:07 pm
I've said it many times but The Hundred is shite. And those who have been paid to commentate on it and big it up should be ashamed of themselves because they do not believe what they are saying. T20 Cricket is understandably not for everybody but in terms of short formats it is the one that is clearly established and works. The Hundred is forced nonsense that should be binned.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
August 3, 2023, 07:33:24 pm
Cant stand the hundred.   I gave it a chance and hated it.    T20 is here to stay now,   Get rid of the one day and invest in test cricket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:31:00 am
What a fantastic series. It was hard on the players but i loved watching it - it was on all the time. Test cricket is the best. Wild swings, multi day, ever changing conditions. Nothing like it. The 100/T20 stuff hokds no interest for me but i'll probably watch. ODI is good entertainment but the tests are the best.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:59:42 am
white ball is fun, but nobody really cares about it for ther most part
