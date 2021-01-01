Good synopsis of the Hundred from the Guardian comments:



'I don't think anyone should object to the attempt to glitz the game up a bit and attract different audiences. Heck, I'd even accept the format though I think it needlessly overcomplicates things when T20 is already there.



What I do profoundly object to and why I refuse to watch it is the franchise element, and what that means for the game and its finances. We all know why The Hundred was created in the form that it was, rather than spending half the money on revamping The Blast and giving it a longer TV friendly finals stage. And it's got nothing to do with 'growing the game' or saving it financially. It was because the ECB and their associated marketing bods wanted entities they controlled and could sell off, rather than the (mostly) member-owned counties who do the less profitable stuff of developing players and playing four day and 50 over cricket. That's the problem with it, it's like a privatisation whereby you create entities that skim the profitable stuff (TV deal and exposure, short form cricket in August), and leave the rest scrapping for crumbs from the table and subsidy, and can then point to them as failing and needing to fold to allow those entities to expand. It was a ploy to destroy the counties and then sell the game back to us as a less good product - the stars aren't there, and the quality of matches has been lower than the back end of The Blast if you look at scores.



Now, The Hundred itself is failing even on those terms because of a key miscalculation - franchise cricket isn't sport it's pure business. And those with the deepest pockets win. It's losing money because it has to overpay men's players compared to what it brings in to compete with franchise leagues backed by billionaires or with much bigger TV markets. Now as critics long suspected it will need outside investment, which will come with strings and lose its altruistic justifications for improving English cricket. And I for one think it will be a sad state of affairs when thanks to the credulity and greed of certain people within the game, there's little top level cricket outside an endless stream of meaningless games played by made up entities purely there so some very rich people can make their wallets even fatter.



The sooner it is gone and we get back to three formats played by the counties the better - and incorporate some of its better innovations such as double headers, speed of play and promotion into The Blast. Otherwise I really do fear for the future.'