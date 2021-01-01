« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023

IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 07:26:14 pm
Worth it just to see the face on Ponting as the last two wickets fell  :D (I actually like him as a commentator)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z</a>

dutchkop

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 07:35:55 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:43:20 am
Yeah, nothing to see here.



I had to laugh at the Aussie press and Pointing going Ape.. Cummins was trying every innings to get the ball changed.

personally I do think the boxes of balls offered do sometimes seem to have a wide range of over use.so 37 overs could be anything between 15-50 overs ;-)

England were lucky this time and the new ball moved under good seam bowling conditions,  and I am surprised no one has talked about  Borad jinxy the batsmen by rearranging the bails  :wave :lickin 8) 8) 8)
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 07:39:21 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 07:26:14 pm
Worth it just to see the face on Ponting as the last two wickets fell  :D (I actually like him as a commentator)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/sr03V0G8mJk&amp;si=D59tGCbFWAokfS8Z</a>



He seems to fit into that crew well. Seems like he gets on with them.
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm
I want to give the hundred a chance but the whole thing looks so fucking stupid
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:19:15 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm
I want to give the hundred a chance but the whole thing looks so fucking stupid

it's just a slightly odd t20. there's some level of entertainment in it even if it's completely disposable.
meady1981

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:31:05 pm
Ive spoken about my love of non-sensical cricket rules, but one thing Ive always found a bit daft is the notion of retaining something as some sort of victory when the series is drawn (felt the same any time England do it before anyone starts). Just have some sort of decider. Or share the ashes. A pinch each.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:34:23 pm
Ponting was the best commentator on Sky. He reminded me of McEnroe doing the tennis in many ways. Odd to think that both were brattish bad boys when they started out as young pros. Both utterly watchable players too. But theres an incisiveness about both of their commentaries as well as an obvious love for the sports they play. I even get why Ponting got exercised about the changed ball. Hell be peddling that non story for years of course. I have a feeling hes a grudge bearer!

(The stuff in the nets tho was fantastic, particularly on pulling the short ball. Wish Id seen that when I was a kid).
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 06:55:41 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm
I want to give the hundred a chance but the whole thing looks so fucking stupid

The TV graphics are awful. Very major league American - which is weird when American sports arent popular here.

Good to have it on terrestrial and a good watch yesterday though. Not helped by the commentary being so Ashes hungover! (Felt weird having Mo there!).

One positive is there are actually consequences for having a shitty over rate.
Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:12:51 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 07:26:14 pm
Worth it just to see the face on Ponting as the last two wickets fell  :D (I actually like him as a commentator)


Him and McGrath on TMS were dreadful pundits for too much this series, blinkered drivel getting spouted rather than the level of punditry you expect from cricket.
Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:16:07 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:19:15 pm
it's just a slightly odd t20. there's some level of entertainment in it even if it's completely disposable.

It's clearly a desperate attempt to try and wrest some of the very limited overs authority away from the IPL by trying to fit into a specific tv block, but instead it just fragments the interest as everyone who supports cricket below the national level in the UK follow a county and won't switch to their closest franchise that might even be based in a rival county.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:22:41 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:16:07 am
It's clearly a desperate attempt to try and wrest some of the very limited overs authority away from the IPL by trying to fit into a specific tv block, but instead it just fragments the interest as everyone who supports cricket below the national level in the UK follow a county and won't switch to their closest franchise that might even be based in a rival county.

It's all down to money.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:33:37 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:16:07 am
It's clearly a desperate attempt to try and wrest some of the very limited overs authority away from the IPL by trying to fit into a specific tv block, but instead it just fragments the interest as everyone who supports cricket below the national level in the UK follow a county and won't switch to their closest franchise that might even be based in a rival county.

Yeah, I cant be arsed with it. Dont really know who plays for who. Dont really want to support anyone with Manchester in the title!

Did see a funny comment somewhere yesterday that said they enjoyed the match between Pom Bears vs Skips.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:59:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:33:37 am
Pom Bears vs Skips.

 ;D

Yeah The Hundred isn't for me. I have almost no interest in T20... I mean I will watch international stuff at a push but all the franchise stuff I have no time for. The Hundred just seems an unnecessarily complicated version of that. I get what theyre trying to do with all the bright colours, music and big hitting and I am sure this is a big appeal to kids or newcomers to cricket. But thats just not the cricket I played or fell in love with watching. Perhaps I am just a little bitter as events like The Hundred and franchise T20 cricket will ultimately greatly contribute to the death of test cricket.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:10:21 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:59:05 am
;D

Yeah The Hundred isn't for me. I have almost no interest in T20... I mean I will watch international stuff at a push but all the franchise stuff I have no time for. The Hundred just seems an unnecessarily complicated version of that. I get what theyre trying to do with all the bright colours, music and big hitting and I am sure this is a big appeal to kids or newcomers to cricket. But thats just not the cricket I played or fell in love with watching. Perhaps I am just a little bitter as events like The Hundred and franchise T20 cricket will ultimately greatly contribute to the death of test cricket.

Yep, pretty much where I am. I never watch the shorter versions of the domestic game, nor the IPL. I will watch Internationals, but only when theres nowt else to do - like going fishing. However, I do believe that the media coverage of the Ashes has created new converts to Test cricket - Broadys exploits made most front pages; very few sporting events are able to do that.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:22:23 pm
The Hundred is just a fucked up attempt by the ECB to try and make up for the fact that they introduced T20 to the World but then failed to be the ones to really cash-in on its success.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:40:56 pm
Khawaja does a lot of moaning doesnt he?
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:43:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:22:23 pm
The Hundred is just a fucked up attempt by the ECB to try and make up for the fact that they introduced T20 to the World but then failed to be the ones to really cash-in on its success.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:22:23 pm
The Hundred is just a fucked up attempt by the ECB to try and make up for the fact that they introduced T20 to the World but then failed to be the ones to really cash-in on its success.
this has always been the way I see it as well.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:44:16 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:40:56 pm
Khawaja does a lot of moaning doesnt he?

How can you say that about the nicest man in sport, you flog.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:56:13 pm
Anyone would think Australia have never asked for a ball to be changed. All sides do it. Sometimes the change helps you (like was the case earlier in this series) and sometimes it doesn't.

Calls for an investigation from Ricky Punter are laughable and nothing more than sour grapes. Would he be calling for an investigation if the roles were reversed?
gerrardsarmy

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:38:49 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:56:13 pm
Anyone would think Australia have never asked for a ball to be changed. All sides do it. Sometimes the change helps you (like was the case earlier in this series) and sometimes it doesn't.

Calls for an investigation from Ricky Punter are laughable and nothing more than sour grapes. Would he be calling for an investigation if the roles were reversed?

You'd cop the ball doing a little bit more if it was anywhere near like for like but it clearly wasn't...
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:10:49 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 01:38:49 pm
You'd cop the ball doing a little bit more if it was anywhere near like for like but it clearly wasn't...

You win some you lose some. All teams try and get the ball changed when things aren't going well as well Ricky and Usman know.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:39:55 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 01:38:49 pm
You'd cop the ball doing a little bit more if it was anywhere near like for like but it clearly wasn't...

Yeah but the umpires picked out of a box.

Stoke didnt rub it with sandpaper. Theres a big, big difference between luck and cheating.
Prof

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 04:27:07 pm
I know slow over rates are a problem generally speaking, but this series was about the most exciting there has been for years, but both teams have been hit with huge fines and penalty points for over rates.  I'd much rather what we've had than spinners rolling through overs as fast as possible and batsmen taking no risk.

We've had the majority of balls bowled by the quicks and a high overall scoring rate.  Results in four tests, with the only draw purely down to the weather.  What is there to complain about?
mainone

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 04:51:35 pm
SHOULD BE MADE TO BOWL 90 OVERS IN A DAY,
Only Me

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 08:25:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:33:37 am
Yeah, I cant be arsed with it. Dont really know who plays for who. Dont really want to support anyone with Manchester in the title!

Did see a funny comment somewhere yesterday that said they enjoyed the match between Pom Bears vs Skips.

Agree totally. T20 changed cricket forever - the fielding standards shot up, scoring rates improved, and bowlers had to learn new skills. There was nothing else like it at the time.

The 100 is fucking garbage. Its nothing original, just T20 lite, with extra pyrotechnics. Hate anything "franchise" based - just a load of made up teams who you are supposed to have an instant affinity for. Nah.

I did go to one game last year to see what it was like, and I fucking hated it. the weirdest thing was seeing 2 Lancs players [who we'd been cheering for two days earlier on the same ground] walk past in the "opposition" kit. It was bizarre.

Plus, its the only format where Lancs members can't get into the pavillion, which is a fucking disgrace. Its all corporate knobheads because apparently the ECB "owns the club facilities" for 100 matches, its nothing to do with the county.

And the whole supporting Manchester thing - fuck that. And there's nothing original ever came from that shithole either. Apart from the original sportswashers, obviously.

Redbonnie

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 08:37:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:02:44 am
Possibly needs a rethink though.

Bit of a whoosh I think
Speedy Molby

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 08:38:35 pm
Good synopsis of the Hundred from the Guardian comments:

'I don't think anyone should object to the attempt to glitz the game up a bit and attract different audiences. Heck, I'd even accept the format though I think it needlessly overcomplicates things when T20 is already there.

What I do profoundly object to and why I refuse to watch it is the franchise element, and what that means for the game and its finances. We all know why The Hundred was created in the form that it was, rather than spending half the money on revamping The Blast and giving it a longer TV friendly finals stage. And it's got nothing to do with 'growing the game' or saving it financially. It was because the ECB and their associated marketing bods wanted entities they controlled and could sell off, rather than the (mostly) member-owned counties who do the less profitable stuff of developing players and playing four day and 50 over cricket. That's the problem with it, it's like a privatisation whereby you create entities that skim the profitable stuff (TV deal and exposure, short form cricket in August), and leave the rest scrapping for crumbs from the table and subsidy, and can then point to them as failing and needing to fold to allow those entities to expand. It was a ploy to destroy the counties and then sell the game back to us as a less good product - the stars aren't there, and the quality of matches has been lower than the back end of The Blast if you look at scores.

Now, The Hundred itself is failing even on those terms because of a key miscalculation - franchise cricket isn't sport it's pure business. And those with the deepest pockets win. It's losing money because it has to overpay men's players compared to what it brings in to compete with franchise leagues backed by billionaires or with much bigger TV markets. Now as critics long suspected it will need outside investment, which will come with strings and lose its altruistic justifications for improving English cricket. And I for one think it will be a sad state of affairs when thanks to the credulity and greed of certain people within the game, there's little top level cricket outside an endless stream of meaningless games played by made up entities purely there so some very rich people can make their wallets even fatter.

The sooner it is gone and we get back to three formats played by the counties the better - and incorporate some of its better innovations such as double headers, speed of play and promotion into The Blast. Otherwise I really do fear for the future.'
elbow

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:38:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:34:23 pm
Ponting was the best commentator on Sky. He reminded me of McEnroe doing the tennis in many ways. Odd to think that both were brattish bad boys when they started out as young pros. Both utterly watchable players too. But theres an incisiveness about both of their commentaries as well as an obvious love for the sports they play. I even get why Ponting got exercised about the changed ball. Hell be peddling that non story for years of course. I have a feeling hes a grudge bearer!

(The stuff in the nets tho was fantastic, particularly on pulling the short ball. Wish Id seen that when I was a kid).

I like Punter, but his commentary is always like it's being played at plus 1.5 speed.
johnybarnes

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:47:11 pm
I tried to get my young nephews to watch the ashes, it was too boring (Australia were batting) but they've been glued to the TV watching The Hundred.
Statto Red

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:55:07 pm
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 08:38:35 pm
Good synopsis of the Hundred from the Guardian comments:

'I don't think anyone should object to the attempt to glitz the game up a bit and attract different audiences. Heck, I'd even accept the format though I think it needlessly overcomplicates things when T20 is already there.

What I do profoundly object to and why I refuse to watch it is the franchise element, and what that means for the game and its finances. We all know why The Hundred was created in the form that it was, rather than spending half the money on revamping The Blast and giving it a longer TV friendly finals stage. And it's got nothing to do with 'growing the game' or saving it financially. It was because the ECB and their associated marketing bods wanted entities they controlled and could sell off, rather than the (mostly) member-owned counties who do the less profitable stuff of developing players and playing four day and 50 over cricket. That's the problem with it, it's like a privatisation whereby you create entities that skim the profitable stuff (TV deal and exposure, short form cricket in August), and leave the rest scrapping for crumbs from the table and subsidy, and can then point to them as failing and needing to fold to allow those entities to expand. It was a ploy to destroy the counties and then sell the game back to us as a less good product - the stars aren't there, and the quality of matches has been lower than the back end of The Blast if you look at scores.

Now, The Hundred itself is failing even on those terms because of a key miscalculation - franchise cricket isn't sport it's pure business. And those with the deepest pockets win. It's losing money because it has to overpay men's players compared to what it brings in to compete with franchise leagues backed by billionaires or with much bigger TV markets. Now as critics long suspected it will need outside investment, which will come with strings and lose its altruistic justifications for improving English cricket. And I for one think it will be a sad state of affairs when thanks to the credulity and greed of certain people within the game, there's little top level cricket outside an endless stream of meaningless games played by made up entities purely there so some very rich people can make their wallets even fatter.

The sooner it is gone and we get back to three formats played by the counties the better - and incorporate some of its better innovations such as double headers, speed of play and promotion into The Blast. Otherwise I really do fear for the future.'

I agree with those sentiments, the hundred is just franchise Cricket, were as the T20 blast involves the Counties, it's why i would not watch Manchester vs Leeds in the hundred, were as i would watch Lancashire vs Yorkshire in the T20.

It's day 2 of the hundred & i've not watched any of it, i'm not the slightest bit interested in the hundred.
