« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 551 552 553 554 555 [556]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 527532 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22200 on: Today at 01:43:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:55:16 pm
About 40 odd.

It was changed. Ponting only mentioned it 135 times today.

Yeah, nothing to see here.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22201 on: Today at 02:28:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:43:20 am
Yeah, nothing to see here.



The press down under are calling it Ballgate  Whinging Aussies 8) Saying England didnt invite them to end of series drinks too.

They dont like it up em!
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22202 on: Today at 02:51:36 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 02:28:28 am
The press down under are calling it Ballgate  Whinging Aussies 8) Saying England didnt invite them to end of series drinks too.

They dont like it up em!

I think you'll find the term 'Whinging Poms' more broadly used.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,266
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22203 on: Today at 03:24:50 am »
I can't believe they still didn't have drinks together after all that.  We've had punch ups on the field in football and still had drinks together after.

Arghhh scratch that turns out they met later for drinks.  Glad they did. 
« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:29 am by Gifted Right Foot »
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22204 on: Today at 04:28:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:43:20 am
Yeah, nothing to see here.



To be fair anyone expecting Joel Wilson to be good at his job is just asking to be disappointed.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,631
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22205 on: Today at 04:55:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:43:20 am
Yeah, nothing to see here.



Maybe he had his sunglasses on again.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,761
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22206 on: Today at 07:02:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:51:36 am
I think you'll find the term 'Whinging Poms' more broadly used.


Possibly needs a rethink though.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,361
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22207 on: Today at 07:36:30 am »
Suppose I better start begrudgingly turning my attention back to the grotesque football circus again.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,669
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22208 on: Today at 08:12:57 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
Get the test on terrestrial TV again and the sport will have a future.

Cricket has a future. Test cricket doesn't. Only England, Australia and India truely care about test cricket now. The number of test matches played by the other test playing nations continues to fall.

It's not the fault of the players. Given the choice of jumping from franchise to franchise earning big money or being treated like crap and not earning half as much from the likes of West Indies Cricket Board or Sri Lanka Cricket to name by two governing bodies it is a no brainer as to what top players from these countries will do.

I dread to think what state test cricket will be in in 5 or 10 years.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Pages: 1 ... 551 552 553 554 555 [556]   Go Up
« previous next »
 