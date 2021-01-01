Get the test on terrestrial TV again and the sport will have a future.



Cricket has a future. Test cricket doesn't. Only England, Australia and India truely care about test cricket now. The number of test matches played by the other test playing nations continues to fall.It's not the fault of the players. Given the choice of jumping from franchise to franchise earning big money or being treated like crap and not earning half as much from the likes of West Indies Cricket Board or Sri Lanka Cricket to name by two governing bodies it is a no brainer as to what top players from these countries will do.I dread to think what state test cricket will be in in 5 or 10 years.