Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 526416 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22160 on: Today at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Think with this England team you can question the decisions in real time but analysing after the event is futile. The way they play now and see cricket is clearly not like everyone else and thats why theyre good. Its why analysing an early declaration is pointless due to the fact their more relaxed approach has enabled them to come back so strongly. That couldve sunk a team who play by numbers.

Absolutely, the closeness of the first few tests, then things like Lyon injury, change of ball, conditions Aussies could probably point to plenty themselves.

The team is entertaining and so attacking, its brilliant to watch and been getting great results lately
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22161 on: Today at 07:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:12:22 pm
That's Mo done then, lovely cricketer, top bloke.

Quietly got/close to losing 4 all time greats in terms of the stats. Obviously Broad and Jimmy but Stokes and Mo both in a very select group in terms of amount of runs/wickets.

Root too of course - he has 90 scores of 50 plus in Tests, theres only 5 or 6 with more.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22162 on: Today at 07:20:49 pm »
Great interview with Baz here
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22163 on: Today at 07:27:24 pm »
Very good test series indeed. Just the shot in arm test cricket needs.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22164 on: Today at 07:32:48 pm »
The withdrawals will be strong from this one. Punter talking about missing his flight back made me realise I wont get to hear crickets living AI captain talking us through what every player is thinking about there. Cant wait for 2027.
Online Rosario

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22165 on: Today at 07:35:53 pm »
Bit bittersweet retaining the Ashes but losing the last test again. What a crazy series though and looking at each test individually if things had gone different for either side basically all results except 5-0 to Australia couldve been in play.
Online Dougle

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22166 on: Today at 08:02:28 pm »
I loved this series. A belter. Congratulations to both teams but particularly England. No dog in the fight myself but I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22167 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm »
I felt a bit tearful watching Broad at the end of the match, especially seeing him with Moeen Ali - how well did he bowl today? It will be really sad not to see them play for England again and I miss them hugely.
:'(
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
