Think with this England team you can question the decisions in real time but analysing after the event is futile. The way they play now and see cricket is clearly not like everyone else and thats why theyre good. Its why analysing an early declaration is pointless due to the fact their more relaxed approach has enabled them to come back so strongly. That couldve sunk a team who play by numbers.
Absolutely, the closeness of the first few tests, then things like Lyon injury, change of ball, conditions
Aussies could probably point to plenty themselves.
The team is entertaining and so attacking, its brilliant to watch and been getting great results lately