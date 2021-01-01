« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 549 550 551 552 553 [554]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 525752 times)

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22120 on: Today at 06:31:12 pm »
So pleased for Broad. A fitting end to a great test career.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22121 on: Today at 06:31:12 pm »
Australia can count themselves very, very lucky.  We needed maybe three hours at Old Trafford.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,061
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22122 on: Today at 06:31:30 pm »
Right arm round the wicket to the left hander, just moves away enough, gets the nick and gone.

If you wanted to get wicket to sum him up.  It should be renamed the Broad dismissal.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22123 on: Today at 06:31:48 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:30:37 pm
What a game, what a series, what a bowler.   God I love test cricket.

Hear hear.

What a player, what a finish, what a series.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22124 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm »
Quite telling that Anderson wasn't thrown the cherry today. Think it's time for him to call it a day.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22125 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm »
Do Australia still 'retain' the Ashes if the next series is a draw?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22126 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:30:15 pm
Good figures for Broad, he finishes with 603 wickets for 16719 from 5615.3 overs  :D

Thats about 62.5 days worth of overs (at the expected over rate) or 12 and a half test matches of only Broad bowling. Fucking hell.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,181
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22127 on: Today at 06:32:16 pm »
Brilliant series from both sides, up there with 05, possibly better.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,384
  • ....mmm
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22128 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
I much prefer this draw that feels like a win business vs the soul cripping draws during the footy.
Logged
:D

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,160
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22129 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:32:16 pm
Brilliant series from both sides, up there with 05, possibly better.
Probably a result at Old Trafford away from going down as the best? This was absolutely enthralling from Crawleys four to Broadys final.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22130 on: Today at 06:35:24 pm »
Didn't it used to be only 18 months between home & away Ashes series? Annoying that it's now another 2 & a half years.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22131 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 06:32:04 pm
Quite telling that Anderson wasn't thrown the cherry today. Think it's time for him to call it a day.
I think he might have effectively been retired by the selectors but Broad retiring means we're a bit light, particularly in experience.  I think he'll go for another season and keep nudging that number of test wickets upwards.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,061
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22132 on: Today at 06:36:16 pm »
Weve got the hilarious spectacle of Australia on the podium lifting up the Ashes trophy and celebrating when theyve drawn a series having fucked up a 2-0 lead and just lost Test Match they will feel they were twice in a position to win.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22133 on: Today at 06:36:54 pm »
Christ I'll miss Stuart Broad. What a player, what an ending.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #22134 on: Today at 06:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 06:36:54 pm
Christ I'll miss Stuart Broad. What a player, what an ending.

Yeah what a player he has been.

Legend is banded around too easily but he is a LEGEND.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 549 550 551 552 553 [554]   Go Up
« previous next »
 