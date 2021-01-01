What a game, what a series, what a bowler. God I love test cricket.
Good figures for Broad, he finishes with 603 wickets for 16719 from 5615.3 overs
Brilliant series from both sides, up there with 05, possibly better.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Quite telling that Anderson wasn't thrown the cherry today. Think it's time for him to call it a day.
Christ I'll miss Stuart Broad. What a player, what an ending.
