Be nice if Jimmy could finish with a big wicket like one of these two but it's just not happening and hasn't all series. Think England will look back at the Lords test when Woakes should have a 100% played there with his record at that ground



I’m a bigger lover of the new regime than most judging by the mood in here most of the summer. But I do think one thing we could have done better is rotate the options. No Wood or Woakes for the first two Tests (maybe they weren’t ready). Robinson probably played one more than he should have, same with Jimmy here. Tongue only getting the one match. Feels like we could probably have done things a bit better on that front.