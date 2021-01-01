« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 523195 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21840 on: Today at 11:41:05 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:39:10 am
Can't believe he reviewed that hahaha

Never see a more plum LBW.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21841 on: Today at 11:41:19 am »
Very amusing how the Aussie batsmen have a tendancy to refuse they can possibly be out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21842 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »
Thats a good start.

Is there any more rain due ?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21843 on: Today at 11:44:57 am »
Such a high arm on Woakes. Beautiful.
« Reply #21844 on: Today at 11:46:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:43:13 am
That’s a good start.

Is there any more rain due ?

Chance of a passing shower about 2pm according to the Met Office.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21845 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
These two are scoring quickly
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21846 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:53:20 am
These two are scoring quickly

Both of them are really annoying.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21847 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
review that ya fucker.



go on mark wood.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21848 on: Today at 12:05:29 pm »
Lets get Smith now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21849 on: Today at 12:05:33 pm »
fucking get in
« Reply #21850 on: Today at 12:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:41:19 am
Very amusing how the Aussie batsmen have a tendancy to refuse they can possibly be out.

You'd fancy your chances with Joel Wilson any time to be fair
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21851 on: Today at 12:06:10 pm »
Aussies moaning about the ball change. Khawaja should have got out of the way of the short ball then, instead of taking his eyes off it and letting it crash into his helmet, denting the ball.

Yes Woody!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21852 on: Today at 12:06:32 pm »
Labuschagne has looked half the batsman this series.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21853 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
3 down now😜 . Those dastardly Poms coercing with the umpires to get a newer, better ball - its a conspiracy I tell you.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21854 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 12:06:05 pm
You'd fancy your chances with Joel Wilson any time to be fair

That's very true. I'd consider a review if I was caught on the boundary if he was umpiring  ;D
« Reply #21855 on: Today at 12:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:32 pm
Labuschagne has looked half the batsman this series.

He's looking like another batsman who could have astronomical numbers in Australia and then human averages elsewhere. Warner and Smith have about 30 runs difference between theirs.
« Reply #21856 on: Today at 12:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:32 pm
Labuschagne has looked half the batsman this series.

Been off the boil for a while, his 100 in Manchester was his first ton in 22 tests or something, and he had something like 2 half centuries in 17 innings...

Lived somewhat of a charmed life with edges and dropped catches when he made a lot of runs, just finds ways to get out now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21857 on: Today at 12:11:42 pm »
Smith wicket before lunch please
« Reply #21858 on: Today at 12:12:53 pm »
Ball doing all sorts here
« Reply #21859 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:06:10 pm
Aussies moaning about the ball change. Khawaja should have got out of the way of the short ball then, instead of taking his eyes off it and letting it crash into his helmet, denting the ball.

Yes Woody!

I'll be blaming the ball when we lose!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21860 on: Today at 12:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:09:22 pm
He's looking like another batsman who could have astronomical numbers in Australia and then human averages elsewhere. Warner and Smith have about 30 runs difference between theirs.

I always think that but then we go there and seem to struggle with that extra bounce. Suppose you are always more comfortable with what you grew up on.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21861 on: Today at 12:21:24 pm »
Jimmy bowling. Pressure is off.
« Reply #21862 on: Today at 12:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:21:24 pm
Jimmy bowling. Pressure is off.

If he can't swing it in these conditions, with this ball, he's surely finished.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21863 on: Today at 12:23:36 pm »
These are perfect conditions for Anderson and he still doesn't look like getting anyone out
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21864 on: Today at 12:24:31 pm »
Smith scores quickly.

This is a dangerous partnership.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21865 on: Today at 12:25:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:23:36 pm
These are perfect conditions for Anderson and he still doesn't look like getting anyone out

Hes had six balls Polly Anna.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21866 on: Today at 12:26:09 pm »
Be nice if Jimmy could finish with a big wicket like one of these two but it's just not happening and hasn't all series. Think England will look back at the Lords test when Woakes should have a 100% played there with his record at that ground 
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:25:59 pm
Hes had six balls Polly Anna.
"Jimmy bowling, pressure off"
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21868 on: Today at 12:29:38 pm »
Broad bowled so well this series
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21869 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:26:48 pm
"Jimmy bowling, pressure off"

Its called reverse mockers you berk. Now youve ruined it!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21870 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 12:26:09 pm
Be nice if Jimmy could finish with a big wicket like one of these two but it's just not happening and hasn't all series. Think England will look back at the Lords test when Woakes should have a 100% played there with his record at that ground 

Im a bigger lover of the new regime than most judging by the mood in here most of the summer. But I do think one thing we could have done better is rotate the options. No Wood or Woakes for the first two Tests (maybe they werent ready). Robinson probably played one more than he should have, same with Jimmy here. Tongue only getting the one match. Feels like we could probably have done things a bit better on that front.
