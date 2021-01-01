Can't believe he reviewed that hahaha
That’s a good start. Is there any more rain due ?
These two are scoring quickly
Very amusing how the Aussie batsmen have a tendancy to refuse they can possibly be out.
You'd fancy your chances with Joel Wilson any time to be fair
Labuschagne has looked half the batsman this series.
Aussies moaning about the ball change. Khawaja should have got out of the way of the short ball then, instead of taking his eyes off it and letting it crash into his helmet, denting the ball.
Yes Woody!
He's looking like another batsman who could have astronomical numbers in Australia and then human averages elsewhere. Warner and Smith have about 30 runs difference between theirs.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Jimmy bowling. Pressure is off.
These are perfect conditions for Anderson and he still doesn't look like getting anyone out
Hes had six balls Polly Anna.
"Jimmy bowling, pressure off"
Be nice if Jimmy could finish with a big wicket like one of these two but it's just not happening and hasn't all series. Think England will look back at the Lords test when Woakes should have a 100% played there with his record at that ground
