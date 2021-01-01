Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Author
Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023 (Read 521607 times)
koptommy93
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,149
@tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
«
Reply #21800 on:
Today
at 02:47:02 pm
I was confident England would win this morning, definitely not feeling that now
Fiasco
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,829
JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
«
Reply #21801 on:
Today
at 02:47:08 pm
Be shocked if there is another ball bowled today. The radar doesn't look great.
Gerry Attrick
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,307
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
«
Reply #21802 on:
Today
at 03:00:45 pm
This Aussie team may not be as great as some previous eras but they have character by the wheelbarrow. Constantly questioned, often criticised but never down and out. Really admire it.
