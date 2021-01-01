« previous next »
England batters look more up for it than Australia in the last two tests. Reckon they have this, and I think the Aussies know it. Be very surprise if England don't get this done.

Should win this test, would have pissed the last one but for rain, won the 3rd one and the first two were very close. Unfortunate not to win the series.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Its a shame in a way that Jimmy hasnt announced his retirement too.  Wouldve been fitting to see both legends bowing out together (didnt Ambrose and Walsh do that?  I think I may have even been at that test)

Sure McGrath and Warne did the same in 2006/07 Down Under.

Jimmy still seems to think he has it in the tank and I wouldnt rule him out after one series on flatter decks.

Broad was arguably bowling as good as ever. They do say bow out at the top. What a fantastic bowler and its been an absolute privilege to watch him
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
It's an amazing spectacle to witness a hat-trick live. It happened to me once, the atmosphere in the ground was electrifying.
;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/RJPmnUF5X3M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/RJPmnUF5X3M</a>

I remember that one, i watching on TV, it was the long hot summer of 1995, the test match was at Old Trafford, Cork got the hat trick first over of the day on day 4, i remember the umpire Dickie Bird losing it later that day, arguing with a someone in the hospitality box, the sun getting to Dickie Bird a bit  ;D

Cork got lucky on day 3 of that series, he was batting, & the bails were removed but no one on the fielding team noticed & didn't appeal, Cork went on to score 56 not out. ;D
That was Corks first series. Bowler is to victory on his debut. Was weirdly successful for a bit at a fairly pedestrian pace but he could get it swinging.
That was Corks first series. Bowler is to victory on his debut. Was weirdly successful for a bit at a fairly pedestrian pace but he could get it swinging.

Cork and Gough were the main strike bowlers at the time, despite neither of them looking the part! Gough used to bowl that brilliant swinging yorker as demonstrated in a hat-trick of his own:-

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lLTzlD2qX20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lLTzlD2qX20</a>
Gough was a really good bowler I always thought. They always used to say if he was a few inches talller hed have been even more dangerous to face but he was a brilliant competitor.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:29:40 pm
Johannesburg was his pick as highlight.

I posted way back in the thread that I was listening to TMS that morning, driving through the New Forest after docking at Southampton following a trip to West Indies. It was a morning when he had one of those Broad spells where everything clicked. In those sessions he was - and its an overused phrase but in his case apt - unplayable. Thanks for the memories Broady ❤️
If anything positive is to come from this series, that's Joel Wilson is permanently removed as umpire, he's made some shocking decisions, that Anderson one was the worst of the lot, it wasn't even a borderline LBW, the ball was going miles above the wicket. :butt

Oh & as for Broad what a career he's had, the 8 for 15 in the Ashes at Trent Bridge [Australia all out for around 60] the highlight of his career.

Anyway, whilst trawling through the 'hat-trick' archives, I came across this one from 2017. Note the umpire and his LBW decision for the hat-trick ball!
 ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zqstBa4sT5I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zqstBa4sT5I</a>
Deserved loss upcoming and my lot should be very disappointed with their performances in the majority of tests. I feel like you learn a lot about players in Ashes and I hope we take those lessons away regarding a few.
