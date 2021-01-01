It's an amazing spectacle to witness a hat-trick live. It happened to me once, the atmosphere in the ground was electrifying.





<a href="https://youtube.com/v/RJPmnUF5X3M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/RJPmnUF5X3M</a>



I remember that one, i watching on TV, it was the long hot summer of 1995, the test match was at Old Trafford, Cork got the hat trick first over of the day on day 4, i remember the umpire Dickie Bird losing it later that day, arguing with a someone in the hospitality box, the sun getting to Dickie Bird a bitCork got lucky on day 3 of that series, he was batting, & the bails were removed but no one on the fielding team noticed & didn't appeal, Cork went on to score 56 not out.