« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 539 540 541 542 543 [544]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 519746 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21720 on: Today at 06:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 05:32:48 pm
England's middle order have scored 1486 runs in the series at an average of 46

Get these silly facts that prove me totally wrong out of this thread. This is a forum. No room for such behaviour.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,605
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21721 on: Today at 06:32:52 pm »
Love this.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,967
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21722 on: Today at 06:32:59 pm »
Burnley Lara
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,021
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21723 on: Today at 06:33:45 pm »
ffs. how the fuck's he given that out?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,034
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21724 on: Today at 06:34:40 pm »
That Umpire seems universally terrible
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,605
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21725 on: Today at 06:35:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:33:45 pm
ffs. how the fuck's he given that out?

Hilarious decision.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,063
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21726 on: Today at 06:35:32 pm »
Trying to eke out every run and that clown diddles England out of a leg bye with that ridiculous lbw call.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,153
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21727 on: Today at 06:35:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:34:40 pm
That Umpire seems universally terrible

Stunningly bad
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,605
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21728 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
England lost their last five wickets for 47 runs
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,747
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21729 on: Today at 06:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:53 pm
England lost their last five wickets for 47 runs

And scored about 350 before that. Weve had a brilliant day and every one of us would have taken this at the start of the day.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,021
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21730 on: Today at 06:46:10 pm »
broad is spewing it.

welcome to the sky comm box.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,893
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21731 on: Today at 06:47:51 pm »
Last game for Broad.
 :-[
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,777
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21732 on: Today at 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:53 pm
England lost their last five wickets for 47 runs

Yeah but one of those was Bairstow whod already scored over 70, one was Moeen who scored high 20s on one leg. Was one Root?! Whod scored about 90.

It was a great day. Woakes and Wood had their first poor scores of the series - thats why theyre 8 and 9. They should fail as often as they succeed. One of our best days of the series. Tomorrow morning bring Jimmy and Broad down to face one over and declare.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21733 on: Today at 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:53 pm
England lost their last five wickets for 47 runs
the lead is huge i think it's ok, lol
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21734 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm »
Broad to retire after the Ashes.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/66350377
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,777
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21735 on: Today at 06:56:52 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:52:44 pm
Broad to retire after the Ashes.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/66350377

Fair. Hes had a good series - he can still perform but does he need to? Doesnt play the big money stuff, hes hit 600 wickets - isnt going to get 700. No more Ashes.

What a player.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21736 on: Today at 06:59:14 pm »
Vaughan saying he makes England favourites, yeah no shit pal, lol.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:01:29 pm by koptommy93 »
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,605
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21737 on: Today at 07:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:45:13 pm
And scored about 350 before that. Weve had a brilliant day and every one of us would have taken this at the start of the day.

Its not a criticism at all. Just a mad stat.

Great day.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 517
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21738 on: Today at 07:05:07 pm »
England batters look more up for it than Australia in the last two tests. Reckon they have this, and I think the Aussies know it. Be very surprise if England don't get this done.
Logged
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,747
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21739 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:03:06 pm
Its not a criticism at all. Just a mad stat.

Great day.

I know but that can often happen. Especially the last couple once the established players had got out. Another 10-15 tomorrow would still be nice but if Australia chase this down then fair play to them.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,605
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21740 on: Today at 07:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:06:08 pm
I know but that can often happen. Especially the last couple once the established players had got out. Another 10-15 tomorrow would still be nice but if Australia chase this down then fair play to them.

It can.

This is a huge total.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,153
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21741 on: Today at 07:11:08 pm »
A glass of red being raised tonight, as Broad announces his retirement from test cricket.

Fair to say, an England legend.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,777
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21742 on: Today at 07:13:17 pm »
Broad is deffo the type to get a 7-50 on his last innings.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 539 540 541 542 543 [544]   Go Up
« previous next »
 