England lost their last five wickets for 47 runs



Yeah but one of those was Bairstow whod already scored over 70, one was Moeen who scored high 20s on one leg. Was one Root?! Whod scored about 90.It was a great day. Woakes and Wood had their first poor scores of the series - thats why theyre 8 and 9. They should fail as often as they succeed. One of our best days of the series. Tomorrow morning bring Jimmy and Broad down to face one over and declare.