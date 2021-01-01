England's middle order have scored 1486 runs in the series at an average of 46
ffs. how the fuck's he given that out?
That Umpire seems universally terrible
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
England lost their last five wickets for 47 runs
Crosby Nick never fails.
Broad to retire after the Ashes.https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/66350377
And scored about 350 before that. Weve had a brilliant day and every one of us would have taken this at the start of the day.
Its not a criticism at all. Just a mad stat. Great day.
I know but that can often happen. Especially the last couple once the established players had got out. Another 10-15 tomorrow would still be nice but if Australia chase this down then fair play to them.
