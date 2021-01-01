you know what would definitely have been out? bairstow collecting the fucking ball properly without cack-handedly twatting the stumps before he had the ball.



thats sport though. its organic, it's interesting, it's unpredictablethree minutes of hearing some guy sitting down saying next frame last frame - that's inorganic, its boring, its not sporting competition it's subjective nitpicking.if they simply followed first principles, itd have been sorted right after the replays. instead they (ponting) pretends it's so super complicated it would have required pausing the game for an hour - but that's a false dichotomy.the decision was clear enough on initial replays (before the over-analsying of when the bails came out - which they got wrong) that if it was an lbw shout it would have been 'go with the umpire on the pitch's call'. smith was walking off after watching the same replays as everyone else. done, no 50 minutes wait