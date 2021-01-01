« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 517094 times)

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21560 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:04 pm
All the ones since Gilchrist have been a bit interchangeable for me. Not entirely sure theyve all been the same person playing under a variety of different names.

Haddin was pretty decent to be fair
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,686
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21561 on: Today at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:40:54 pm
Great afternoon session for England. Can we see it through because 4 years ago Smith batting with the tail was an absolute menace.

Another slight concern - who will bat at 3? Even if Moeen wanted to (dont know if the rules would allow it), if he cant run he could end up being a hindrance.

My money is on Woody.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21562 on: Today at 03:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 03:47:03 pm
Haddin was pretty decent to be fair

Knew Id forgotten one. Did he come straight after Gilchrist? He seemed more in the Healy mould. A pain in the arse in more ways than one!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21563 on: Today at 03:54:52 pm »
negativeball doesn't seem to be working for them.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21564 on: Today at 04:15:58 pm »
well in the sub fielder but bairstow with the hands of cack.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,593
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21565 on: Today at 04:16:04 pm »
Thats not out
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,062
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21566 on: Today at 04:16:40 pm »
What?!
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,503
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21567 on: Today at 04:17:09 pm »
The jammy bastard.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,966
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21568 on: Today at 04:18:02 pm »
Was it the bail Broad fucked around with?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,015
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21569 on: Today at 04:18:11 pm »
makes the sport look a bit silly, that level of video silliness over several minutes - just call it out and be done with it, he messed up the run
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,593
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21570 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:18:11 pm
makes the sport look a bit silly, that level of video silliness over several minutes - just call it out and be done with it, he messed up the run

But hes not out.

And I hate Steve Smith.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,157
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21571 on: Today at 04:19:42 pm »
No, it just wasn't out.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21572 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
It was out though right? The second bail was still intact when he got the ball, and then removed before Smith got back.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,015
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21573 on: Today at 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:18:43 pm
But hes not out.

And I hate Steve Smith.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:19:42 pm
No, it just wasn't out.
didn't say it was (although I do think the umps misstimed when the bail moved too late)

just think its a bit daft to apply old fashioned rules designed to make something visible with frame by frame slow mos - fact is, the runner messed up and was short when the ball came in.

deserve to have been out
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21574 on: Today at 04:25:17 pm »
The second bail being untouched means its out, doesnt it?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,568
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21575 on: Today at 04:27:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:25:17 pm
The second bail being untouched means its out, doesnt it?

I thought it was just because one side of the first bail was still in the groove - didn't think both bails had to be removed.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21576 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm »
someone get the laws book out.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,015
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21577 on: Today at 04:32:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:29:35 pm
someone get the laws book out.
this is what i mean - even the experts dont appear clear, even though its supposed to be objective not subjective.

silly from the umpires, just call it out rather than search for a glimmer of a technicality (which they appear likely to come to regret) to cancel out a player deservedly being run out (and walking when they saw it)
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,568
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21578 on: Today at 04:32:04 pm »
England's lead getting whittled away here.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21579 on: Today at 04:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:32:04 pm
England's lead getting whittled away here.

This is what makes it compelling still. Two hour ago any kind of lead would have been seen as a positive.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,686
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21580 on: Today at 04:33:55 pm »
The run out was legitimate. Smith has been given a life there by the third umpire.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,933
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21581 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm »
Infuriating, particularly as its - to use a line from Shawshank - that big twitchy fucker - who will no doubt make England pay.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21582 on: Today at 04:36:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:32:02 pm
this is what i mean - even the experts dont appear clear, even though its supposed to be objective not subjective.

silly from the umpires, just call it out rather than search for a glimmer of a technicality (which they appear likely to come to regret) to cancel out a player deservedly being run out (and walking when they saw it)

the umpires can't call something out just because of those reasons. they are there exactly to enforce the "glimmer of a technicality" which are the laws of the game.

the chances are they're probably right too as opposed to ex-players sitting in a comm box.

Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21583 on: Today at 04:40:53 pm »
Another Joel Wilson mess. Hes so junk.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21584 on: Today at 04:41:36 pm »
"I'll need ultra edge"

ffs.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,933
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21585 on: Today at 04:42:26 pm »
Knew that was missing.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21586 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm »
With the exception of the Starc catch at Lords that made McGrath explode I cant think of many margin calls thatve gone Englands way.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,062
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21587 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
Fucking hell. How poxy have this pair been?
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21588 on: Today at 05:07:15 pm »
I've looked at that run out multiple times now - surely it was out?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,015
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21589 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
50 minutes, and entire Sky production team and two former international captains and they've finally caught up with RAWK that it should have been out.

TV refereeing, as is too often the case in spots, is the tail wagging the dog - overcomplicating the simple stuff
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,593
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21590 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm »
This is a grim partnership.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21591 on: Today at 05:12:51 pm »
you know what would definitely have been out? bairstow collecting the fucking ball properly without cack-handedly twatting the stumps before he had the ball.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,062
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21592 on: Today at 05:14:11 pm »
Steve Smith thought it was out, he was walking off. He only hung around because the third umpire was making a meal out of it. He kept looking at it and confused himself.

Australia would potentially have been all out now, instead theyll likely end up with a first innings lead.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21593 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm »
well, it could have been worse I guess. smith gone.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,593
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21594 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm »
Good catch
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21595 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:12:51 pm
you know what would definitely have been out? bairstow collecting the fucking ball properly without cack-handedly twatting the stumps before he had the ball.

Was a hard take for any keeper. Right at the base of the stumps.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,015
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21596 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:12:51 pm
you know what would definitely have been out? bairstow collecting the fucking ball properly without cack-handedly twatting the stumps before he had the ball.
thats sport though. its organic, it's interesting, it's unpredictable

three minutes of hearing some guy sitting down saying next frame last frame - that's inorganic, its boring, its not sporting competition it's subjective nitpicking.

if they simply followed first principles, itd have been sorted right after the replays. instead they (ponting) pretends it's so super complicated it would have required pausing the game for an hour - but that's a false dichotomy.

the decision was clear enough on initial replays (before the over-analsying of when the bails came out - which they got wrong) that if it was an lbw shout it would have been 'go with the umpire on the pitch's call'. smith was walking off after watching the same replays as everyone else. done, no 50 minutes wait
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Up
« previous next »
 