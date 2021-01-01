« previous next »
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21400 on: Today at 11:14:30 am
Wow, could have swore that was coming back in but deflected straight after hitting the bat. I'm not completely convinced about this software.
 :-\
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21401 on: Today at 11:19:03 am
Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:14:30 am
Wow, could have swore that was coming back in but deflected straight after hitting the bat. I'm not completely convinced about this software.
 :-\

Not convinced either, but only because I was sure it was going over the top of off stump.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21402 on: Today at 11:21:06 am
I do like the Oval as a Test ground. I lived in Brixton for years and just loved cycling down there on these big days.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21403 on: Today at 11:24:57 am
good job crawley's tall or that shot from duckett might hit him in a painful place.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21404 on: Today at 11:39:51 am
Yorkykopite on Today at 11:21:06 am
I do like the Oval as a Test ground. I lived in Brixton for years and just loved cycling down there on these big days.

I like Brixton. My son lived in Trinity Gardens for 3-4 years - the Sunday Market was worth visiting.
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21405 on: Today at 11:40:09 am
If this continues, England will finish the day 390-0

Great going. Looks easy to me.

Edit::lmao dropped the next ball
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21406 on: Today at 11:40:15 am
Haha. Not quite a dolly but...
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21407 on: Today at 11:42:11 am
Warner. Terrible!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21408 on: Today at 11:43:46 am
Robinred on Today at 11:39:51 am
I like Brixton. My son lived in Trinity Gardens for 3-4 years - the Sunday Market was worth visiting.

Great part of Bricky. You must have been to the Trinity - a lovely Young's pub in the square.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21409 on: Today at 11:46:27 am
Yorkykopite on Today at 11:43:46 am
Great part of Bricky. You must have been to the Trinity - a lovely Young's pub in the square.

Yep - the contrast between Brixton Hill and that little square - given their proximity, was stark.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21410 on: Today at 11:53:40 am
Of 60-odd deliveries, how many played and misses?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21411 on: Today at 11:55:23 am
Yorkykopite on Today at 11:43:46 am
Great part of Bricky. You must have been to the Trinity - a lovely Young's pub in the square.

I used to grace those 5 a side pitches on Ferndale Road for several years. Many a post game pint in the Trinity or the Duke of Edinburgh.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21412 on: Today at 12:00:04 pm
Shame, those two were going well.
Offline mobydick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21413 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm
1 brings 2. So often happens, buggar.
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21414 on: Today at 12:18:10 pm
2 brings 3
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21415 on: Today at 12:18:52 pm
Fucks sake Rooty. A bread and butter shot for him, chops on.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21416 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm
In a bit of bother now
Online klopptopia

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21417 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm
Any chance of rain?
