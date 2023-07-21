Cricket really does shoot itself in the foot sometimes - its bloody maddening.



Absolutely crazy that there are no reserve days for a five day match like this, or a more flexible approach to start and finish times. Total waste of everyone's time and money.



Its like the whole minimum [no, dont laugh] 90 overs a day debacle. No-one enforces it, there are loads of avoidable and repeated minor delays to the play, and in the end its the crowd that's short changed when about 10% of every days play is lost basically because the players can't be arsed to get a move on.



I cant think of any other sport where you get action as gripping as it has been for the the first couple of days [and the entire series before that], which is then nullified because no-one can be bothered putting contingency plans in place in case of bad weather.



That's aside from the lost revenue caused by having to give a full house a refund for a lost days play. Its mad.



And its been going on forever. Everyone looks back fondly at that great final days play at OT in 2005. But on the Saturday before, play was decimated by the weather. It pissed down most of the day, and when play finally did get under way, the sun started cracking the flags. Of course, as soon as 14 overs had been bowled, meaning the plebs in attendance were only due a 50% refund, the teams both walked off at the end of play in glorious sunshine.



I swear, cricket administrators might actually be worse than the dickheads running footy. And that really is fucking saying something.











