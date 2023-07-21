« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 511349 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21320 on: Yesterday at 05:34:54 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on July 21, 2023, 07:23:34 pm
Can't see anything else but an England win
Me and my big trap!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21321 on: Yesterday at 05:36:22 pm »
This is why you should never hold major sporting events in Manchester.

EDIT: Sorry - should have said anything in Manchester.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21322 on: Yesterday at 05:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm
it was a baffling decision then and it still is now, given the forecast for Saturday and Sunday

They'd have gone past us though if you lose 2 days to rain its going too be hard for any side to force a result.

The declaration which was wrong was at Egbaston I said it then and stand by it now we'd be going to The Oval at 1-1 now its an anti-climax.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21323 on: Yesterday at 05:52:51 pm »
What an anti climax.

Don't understand why they batted until nearly 600, but that weather in summer couldn't have been predicted either.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21324 on: Yesterday at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm
it was a baffling decision then and it still is now, given the forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Ifs and maybes as has been said but well never know. Think most people thought Saturday might be a wash out and we might get some play today. Think we all thought and hoped wed get more than 30 overs in the last two days. Dont think declaring at lunch would have made us any more likely to win with what played out. How many ahead were we?

The Aussies on here will speak for them more than I can but if we win at the Oval and they go home at 2-2 I doubt theyd be all that thrilled.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21325 on: Yesterday at 06:24:30 pm »
Of course it has stopped raining now, and looks dry tomorrow.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21326 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm »
just have a super over. or a bowl-out, with australia having to use khawaja.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21327 on: Yesterday at 06:49:51 pm »
The Oval is still a big game. This England side dont deserve to lose a home ashes for the first time in 20+ years. And this Aussie side dont deserve to win one.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21328 on: Yesterday at 06:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:49:51 pm
The Oval is still a big game. This England side dont deserve to lose a home ashes for the first time in 20+ years. And this Aussie side dont deserve to win one.

Depends on the last test. If England lose the series 3-1 to a less than stellar Aussie side then they  do deserve to lose a home Ashes. A 2-2 draw (which would have been 3-2 but for the weather) and they're a lot more unfortunate. The first 2 tests were there for the taking as well.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21329 on: Yesterday at 07:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:24:30 pm
Of course it has stopped raining now, and looks dry tomorrow.

Reserve days would be too sensible.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21330 on: Yesterday at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:02:57 pm
Reserve days would be too sensible.

Whilst I agree - I feel like the % of tests going to a fifth day has been lower in recent years.

Also what proportion of time/overs lost triggers a reserve day? I feel in this game if the first three days full overs had been bowled wed have had a result.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21331 on: Yesterday at 07:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:53:12 pm
Ifs and maybes as has been said but well never know. Think most people thought Saturday might be a wash out and we might get some play today. Think we all thought and hoped wed get more than 30 overs in the last two days. Dont think declaring at lunch would have made us any more likely to win with what played out. How many ahead were we?

The Aussies on here will speak for them more than I can but if we win at the Oval and they go home at 2-2 I doubt theyd be all that thrilled.
yes we won't know I just felt it was wrong to bat on given the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, we were 189 in front, came back out after lunch then it briefly rained but still batted on.

To me it just seemed too negative, given the way England have been playing, to try and bat Australia out of the game.  If I was an Aussie I'd have been delighted to see England carry on batting, yes we got added another 80 odd runs and meant Australia weren't going to win the game but those additional 15 overs or whatever it was could have had us taking a couple more wickets and had them 6 or 7 down at the close.

May not have made a difference and if my Auntie had balls etc
« Reply #21332 on: Yesterday at 07:22:13 pm »
Anyway what's done is done, jai ne regrets pas
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21333 on: Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm »
Thinking Anderson might announce his retirement in the next few days.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21334 on: Yesterday at 07:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:06:31 pm
Whilst I agree - I feel like the % of tests going to a fifth day has been lower in recent years.

Also what proportion of time/overs lost triggers a reserve day? I feel in this game if the first three days full overs had been bowled wed have had a result.

Then carry on playing until the minimum overs have been bowled.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21335 on: Yesterday at 07:45:50 pm »
No point moaning about the rain, plenty of times I've been doing the rain dance myself hoping to salvage a draw.

England have lost the Ashes because they didn't take their chances in the first two tests. No point looking elsewhere for something to blame.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21336 on: Yesterday at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
Thinking Anderson might announce his retirement in the next few days.

I wouldnt be surprised. Hed not offer much in India this winter. Only thing he could really be clinging to now would be hitting 700
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21337 on: Yesterday at 07:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:45:50 pm
No point moaning about the rain, plenty of times I've been doing the rain dance myself hoping to salvage a draw.

England have lost the Ashes because they didn't take their chances in the first two tests. No point looking elsewhere for something to blame.

Yet another stupid vagary of cricket. England haven't lost the ashes. They draw the series if they win at the Oval. Absolute bollocks that one team gets to claim a 'winning' draw and the other side has lost because a couple of years ago one side beat the other. If it's 2-2, it's a draw, no more no less. 'Retained' the ashes, it's complete shite.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21338 on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 pm »
Cricket really does shoot itself in the foot sometimes - its bloody maddening.

Absolutely crazy that there are no reserve days for a five day match like this, or a more flexible approach to start and finish times. Total waste of everyone's time and money.

Its like the whole minimum  [no, dont laugh] 90 overs a day debacle. No-one enforces it, there are loads of avoidable and repeated minor delays to the play, and in the end its the crowd that's short changed when about 10% of every days play is lost basically because the players can't be arsed to get a move on.

I cant think of any other sport where you get action as gripping as it has been for the the first couple of days [and the entire series before that], which is then nullified because no-one can be bothered putting contingency plans in place in case of bad weather.

That's aside from the lost revenue caused by having to give a full house a refund for a lost days play. Its mad.

And its been going on forever. Everyone looks back fondly at that great final days play at OT in 2005. But on the Saturday before, play was decimated by the weather. It pissed down most of the day, and when play finally did get under way, the sun started cracking the flags. Of course, as soon as 14 overs had been bowled, meaning the plebs in attendance were only due a 50% refund, the teams both walked off at the end of play in glorious sunshine.

I swear, cricket administrators might actually be worse than the dickheads running footy. And that really is fucking saying something.

 



Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21339 on: Yesterday at 08:16:07 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 07:56:36 pm
Yet another stupid vagary of cricket. England haven't lost the ashes. They draw the series if they win at the Oval. Absolute bollocks that one team gets to claim a 'winning' draw and the other side has lost because a couple of years ago one side beat the other. If it's 2-2, it's a draw, no more no less. 'Retained' the ashes, it's complete shite.

if someone has something in a sport you need to win it off them.
« Reply #21340 on: Yesterday at 08:22:49 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 07:56:36 pm
Yet another stupid vagary of cricket. England haven't lost the ashes. They draw the series if they win at the Oval. Absolute bollocks that one team gets to claim a 'winning' draw and the other side has lost because a couple of years ago one side beat the other. If it's 2-2, it's a draw, no more no less. 'Retained' the ashes, it's complete shite.
it's the same as the Ryder Cup, if it's a draw the team who won the last time keeps the Cup and therefore retains the trophy
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21341 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:16:07 pm
if someone has something in a sport you need to win it off them.

True.

Reason it doesnt work in most other major sporting events is because theres more than two teams.

(Also technically the Ashes is just a bilateral)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21342 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm »
The fact a sporting event can be on/off for 5 days and then be declared a draw due the weather is and always will be absurd.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21343 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 07:56:36 pm
Yet another stupid vagary of cricket. England haven't lost the ashes. They draw the series if they win at the Oval. Absolute bollocks that one team gets to claim a 'winning' draw and the other side has lost because a couple of years ago one side beat the other. If it's 2-2, it's a draw, no more no less. 'Retained' the ashes, it's complete shite.
Not that stupid. To be the man you've got to beat the man. They've got it, we need to win it off them.

Boxing, golf, it's the same in other sports. You don't get to call yourself a champ just by drawing with the current champ.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21344 on: Today at 01:03:14 am »
Got away with one again, bloody England.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21345 on: Today at 02:04:54 am »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 07:56:36 pm
Yet another stupid vagary of cricket. England haven't lost the ashes. They draw the series if they win at the Oval. Absolute bollocks that one team gets to claim a 'winning' draw and the other side has lost because a couple of years ago one side beat the other. If it's 2-2, it's a draw, no more no less. 'Retained' the ashes, it's complete shite.

Don't you softarses get to keep the Ashes every time because the trophy is too delicate to travel, regardless of what technological marvels mankind produces? :D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:53:12 pm
The Aussies on here will speak for them more than I can but if we win at the Oval and they go home at 2-2 I doubt theyd be all that thrilled.

All we have is the schadenfreude and the winning without winning... it's fun to experiment sometimes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21346 on: Today at 02:14:40 am »
About time we got some favourable conditions :)

Anything that boils Piers Moron's piss like this is the best outcome. No matter if the Aussies lose at the Oval.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21347 on: Today at 02:49:10 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:04:54 am
Don't you softarses get to keep the Ashes every time because the trophy is too delicate to travel, regardless of what technological marvels mankind produces? :D

Mad that you can ship a 5,000 year old sarcophagus or a 2,200 year old 6' terracotta soldier around the world but not 4" tall, 140 year old terracotta urn.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21348 on: Today at 06:43:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:49:10 am
Mad that you can ship a 5,000 year old sarcophagus or a 2,200 year old 6' terracotta soldier around the world but not 4" tall, 140 year old terracotta urn.

Listen pal, leave Kylie out of this. Shes one of us now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21349 on: Today at 08:27:59 am »
Lovely in Manchester today. >:(
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21350 on: Today at 08:33:42 am »
The danger of being 2-0 down in a 5 game series I suppose. The first two tests could have gone either way, so slightly frustrating, but that's cricket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21351 on: Today at 08:49:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:04:54 am
Don't you softarses get to keep the Ashes every time because the trophy is too delicate to travel, regardless of what technological marvels mankind produces? :D


You do get to have one of those £60 replicas from the Lords gift shop for free though. Ungrateful.  ;D


Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21352 on: Today at 09:30:02 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
The fact a sporting event can be on/off for 5 days and then be declared a draw due the weather is and always will be absurd.

I think it's great to be honest. Cricket to me is a last thread back to my childhood when sport was unpolished, mainly 'amateur', the venues were misshapen, the action was spontaneous and sport was sport for sports sake. I love stupid traditional rules that go back 100's of years that make no sense today. The very fact it can still be a draw after 5 days means you can see how ridiculous taking sport so seriously is.
