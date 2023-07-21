Ifs and maybes as has been said but well never know. Think most people thought Saturday might be a wash out and we might get some play today. Think we all thought and hoped wed get more than 30 overs in the last two days. Dont think declaring at lunch would have made us any more likely to win with what played out. How many ahead were we?



The Aussies on here will speak for them more than I can but if we win at the Oval and they go home at 2-2 I doubt theyd be all that thrilled.



yes we won't know I just felt it was wrong to bat on given the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, we were 189 in front, came back out after lunch then it briefly rained but still batted on.To me it just seemed too negative, given the way England have been playing, to try and bat Australia out of the game. If I was an Aussie I'd have been delighted to see England carry on batting, yes we got added another 80 odd runs and meant Australia weren't going to win the game but those additional 15 overs or whatever it was could have had us taking a couple more wickets and had them 6 or 7 down at the close.May not have made a difference and if my Auntie had balls etc