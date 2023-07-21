« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21320 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on July 21, 2023, 07:23:34 pm
Can't see anything else but an England win
Me and my big trap!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21321 on: Today at 05:36:22 pm »
This is why you should never hold major sporting events in Manchester.

EDIT: Sorry - should have said anything in Manchester.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21322 on: Today at 05:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:32:34 pm
it was a baffling decision then and it still is now, given the forecast for Saturday and Sunday

They'd have gone past us though if you lose 2 days to rain its going too be hard for any side to force a result.

The declaration which was wrong was at Egbaston I said it then and stand by it now we'd be going to The Oval at 1-1 now its an anti-climax.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21323 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm »
What an anti climax.

Don't understand why they batted until nearly 600, but that weather in summer couldn't have been predicted either.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21324 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:32:34 pm
it was a baffling decision then and it still is now, given the forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Ifs and maybes as has been said but well never know. Think most people thought Saturday might be a wash out and we might get some play today. Think we all thought and hoped wed get more than 30 overs in the last two days. Dont think declaring at lunch would have made us any more likely to win with what played out. How many ahead were we?

The Aussies on here will speak for them more than I can but if we win at the Oval and they go home at 2-2 I doubt theyd be all that thrilled.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21325 on: Today at 06:24:30 pm »
Of course it has stopped raining now, and looks dry tomorrow.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21326 on: Today at 06:26:19 pm »
just have a super over. or a bowl-out, with australia having to use khawaja.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21327 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm »
The Oval is still a big game. This England side dont deserve to lose a home ashes for the first time in 20+ years. And this Aussie side dont deserve to win one.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21328 on: Today at 06:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:49:51 pm
The Oval is still a big game. This England side dont deserve to lose a home ashes for the first time in 20+ years. And this Aussie side dont deserve to win one.

Depends on the last test. If England lose the series 3-1 to a less than stellar Aussie side then they  do deserve to lose a home Ashes. A 2-2 draw (which would have been 3-2 but for the weather) and they're a lot more unfortunate. The first 2 tests were there for the taking as well.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21329 on: Today at 07:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:24:30 pm
Of course it has stopped raining now, and looks dry tomorrow.

Reserve days would be too sensible.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21330 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:02:57 pm
Reserve days would be too sensible.

Whilst I agree - I feel like the % of tests going to a fifth day has been lower in recent years.

Also what proportion of time/overs lost triggers a reserve day? I feel in this game if the first three days full overs had been bowled wed have had a result.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21331 on: Today at 07:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:53:12 pm
Ifs and maybes as has been said but well never know. Think most people thought Saturday might be a wash out and we might get some play today. Think we all thought and hoped wed get more than 30 overs in the last two days. Dont think declaring at lunch would have made us any more likely to win with what played out. How many ahead were we?

The Aussies on here will speak for them more than I can but if we win at the Oval and they go home at 2-2 I doubt theyd be all that thrilled.
yes we won't know I just felt it was wrong to bat on given the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, we were 189 in front, came back out after lunch then it briefly rained but still batted on.

To me it just seemed too negative, given the way England have been playing, to try and bat Australia out of the game.  If I was an Aussie I'd have been delighted to see England carry on batting, yes we got added another 80 odd runs and meant Australia weren't going to win the game but those additional 15 overs or whatever it was could have had us taking a couple more wickets and had them 6 or 7 down at the close.

May not have made a difference and if my Auntie had balls etc
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21332 on: Today at 07:22:13 pm »
Anyway what's done is done, jai ne regrets pas
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21333 on: Today at 07:31:23 pm »
Thinking Anderson might announce his retirement in the next few days.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21334 on: Today at 07:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:06:31 pm
Whilst I agree - I feel like the % of tests going to a fifth day has been lower in recent years.

Also what proportion of time/overs lost triggers a reserve day? I feel in this game if the first three days full overs had been bowled wed have had a result.

Then carry on playing until the minimum overs have been bowled.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21335 on: Today at 07:45:50 pm »
No point moaning about the rain, plenty of times I've been doing the rain dance myself hoping to salvage a draw.

England have lost the Ashes because they didn't take their chances in the first two tests. No point looking elsewhere for something to blame.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21336 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 07:31:23 pm
Thinking Anderson might announce his retirement in the next few days.

I wouldnt be surprised. Hed not offer much in India this winter. Only thing he could really be clinging to now would be hitting 700
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21337 on: Today at 07:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:45:50 pm
No point moaning about the rain, plenty of times I've been doing the rain dance myself hoping to salvage a draw.

England have lost the Ashes because they didn't take their chances in the first two tests. No point looking elsewhere for something to blame.

Yet another stupid vagary of cricket. England haven't lost the ashes. They draw the series if they win at the Oval. Absolute bollocks that one team gets to claim a 'winning' draw and the other side has lost because a couple of years ago one side beat the other. If it's 2-2, it's a draw, no more no less. 'Retained' the ashes, it's complete shite.
