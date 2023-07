But then they might already be ahead of our total, and we’d still be needing a couple of wickets, and to bat again.







Of course that may have happened, but Eng had AUS 108 - 4 on day 3, with wood and woakes tearing AUS a new one, another 10 - 12 overs and Eng may have bowled then out for 160, AUS got to 211 - 5 thanks to the spinners bowling full tosses, on day 4, an earlier declaration was needed considering the forecast, stokes should have treated it as a 3 day test, once ENG got into a strong position early on day 3, if the weather stays fair and AUS get a lead of 100 - 150 ENG are good chasing anyway