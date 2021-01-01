Are these the correct outcomes



No play - Draw

Australia get to bat and overtake England's 1st innings total, but England don't get to play their second innings - Draw

Australia get to bat and England bowl them out for less than their 1st innings total - England win

Australia get to bat and England bowl them out, then England get to bat but don't overtake Australia's total - Draw



Obviously the most likely scenarios are the first 2 but are the 2nd 2 correct?