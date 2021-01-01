« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21240 on: Today at 10:28:42 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:23:15 am
Due to a wet outfield. Why is every test venue not required to have covers that cover the whole of the playing area? The counties are happy to charge ridiculous prices for spectators but won't even do some basic things to ensure they actually see some play.

Long live the Brumbrella
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21241 on: Today at 10:30:29 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:17:48 am
That's by far the most promising forecast.  Apple Weather, BBC and the MET office paint a far more downbeat picture.  Personally I can't see much play at all.

The likes of BBC and Met Office called it wrong with their forecast for yesterday. Even when play started, Met Office were calling a rain spell within 15 minutes. We ended up getting 2 hours play! Met Office are horrid.

Accuweather were the only forecaster to call a dry afternoon yesterday. I'll trust their forecast for today. We should get 2 hours at the least. Possibly even more.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21242 on: Today at 10:33:27 am »
it's fine, they're dragging a rope around. that'll sort it right out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21243 on: Today at 10:36:14 am »
It seems like for the next 4 hours, we will have a few short rain spells for no more than 15 minutes, but not enough to have an impact on the pitch and stop play long-term.

It could be a stop and start session which could be very helpful indeed.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21244 on: Today at 10:47:24 am »
This inspection at is weird. Why not just get the ground staff to report when they are happy with the field and go look.

Looks like it might be raining again though?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21245 on: Today at 10:48:42 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:24 am
This inspection at is weird. Why not just get the ground staff to report when they are happy with the field and go look.

Looks like it might be raining again though?
Yeah, it's like a drizzle but blowing in the wind. Not ideal.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21246 on: Today at 10:48:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:24 am
This inspection at is weird. Why not just get the ground staff to report when they are happy with the field and go look.

Looks like it might be raining again though?

yeah it's lashing down again now anyway. but they should have been 'inspecting' to try and get the game started at the usual 11am time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21247 on: Today at 10:57:13 am »
Looks a similar forecast to what we had here yesterday and it pretty much pissed down all day, called our game off at 9:30.

Did it rain much overnight?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21248 on: Today at 11:07:46 am »
We're doing our best here in the middle of France - absolutely pissing down, and it's been 30+ all week.
Quote from: I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21249 on: Today at 11:12:27 am »
Ive been stressing about the weather all weekend for my daughters outdoor picnic party today. And the cricket at the same time. Cant be arsed any more thinking about weather systems and iso fucking bars, Im giving up. Just going to get pissed at the party and check the cricket around 5 to see if anythings happened. Good luck everyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21250 on: Today at 11:14:59 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:57:13 am
Looks a similar forecast to what we had here yesterday and it pretty much pissed down all day, called our game off at 9:30.

Did it rain much overnight?
Yep, quite a bit.
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:12:27 am
Ive been stressing about the weather all weekend for my daughters outdoor picnic party today. And the cricket at the same time. Cant be arsed any more thinking about weather systems and iso fucking bars, Im giving up. Just going to get pissed at the party and check the cricket around 5 to see if anythings happened. Good luck everyone.
:lmao enjoy
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21251 on: Today at 11:25:19 am »
Stopped raining at the Open, yesterday the weather at Hoylake headed to Old Trafford about an hour later, so there's still some hope.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21252 on: Today at 11:27:13 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:25:19 am
Stopped raining at the Open, yesterday the weather at Hoylake headed to Old Trafford about an hour later, so there's still some hope.

Fingers crossed but they will probably stop for extended lunch.
Quote from: No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21253 on: Today at 11:35:53 am »
Joel Wilson will forget to wipe his glasses and presume its raining all day
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21254 on: Today at 11:40:02 am »
Long rain spell after 2pm. Think we might be done here  :butt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21255 on: Today at 11:50:21 am »
Raining at the Open again, think this done to be honest.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21256 on: Today at 11:51:50 am »
Are these the correct outcomes

No play - Draw
Australia get to bat and overtake England's 1st innings total, but England don't get to play their second innings - Draw
Australia get to bat and England bowl them out for less than their 1st innings total - England win
Australia get to bat and England bowl them out, then England get to bat but don't overtake Australia's total - Draw

Obviously the most likely scenarios are the first 2 but are the 2nd 2 correct?
Quote from: Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21257 on: Today at 11:54:30 am »
A test match is won when one team's 2nd innings has completed and the other team has scored more runs. So yes to all your scenarios.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21258 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
We have more news...

The pitch inspection will be at 12:15 BST. The players are then going to take lunch at 12:20 so we won't have played before 13:00.

FFs get on and play if you can.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21259 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Quote from: I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21260 on: Today at 11:57:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:51:50 am
Are these the correct outcomes

No play - Draw
Australia get to bat and overtake England's 1st innings total, but England don't get to play their second innings - Draw
Australia get to bat and England bowl them out for less than their 1st innings total - England win
Australia get to bat and England bowl them out, then England get to bat but don't overtake Australia's total - Draw

Obviously the most likely scenarios are the first 2 but are the 2nd 2 correct?

All correct, the other two options being Australia get enough runs to make England bat again, and England have time to win. And same scenario but Australia bowl England out and win (feels the least likely!).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21261 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:56:13 am
The players need lunch when they've not played all morning, hahaha.

Assume any pitch inspection wouldnt result in a right, get out and play straight away. They always allow half an hour or for things to be ready so theyre just saying theyll have an early lunch rather than playing for 20 minutes and then going off for Lunch.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21262 on: Today at 12:01:56 pm »
Phil Tufnell sees it the way I do.

Why do we always have to have lunch in cricket? I've only just had breakfast. There's a game out there to be had. Forget lunch, you can survive.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21263 on: Today at 12:02:41 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 11:54:59 am
We have more news...

The pitch inspection will be at 12:15 BST. The players are then going to take lunch at 12:20 so we won't have played before 13:00.

FFs get on and play if you can.

There are showers at the Golf and heavy rain from 4pm, so if the weather follows the same path as yesterday I just can't envisage more than about an hours play at most.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21264 on: Today at 12:08:18 pm »
Bone dry here in North Wales (Llŷn Peninsula) and actually quite bright despite the radar picture showing that it is currently raining here!!
 :o
Quote from: Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21265 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm »
If England only get an hour or two they need to go all out, get Wood & Woakes on, four or five slips and pitch it up and try and find the edge. No faffing around with Anderson, or spreading the field and bowling short. There's just no time for that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21266 on: Today at 12:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:13:52 pm
If England only get an hour or two they need to go all out, get Wood & Woakes on, four or five slips and pitch it up and try and find the edge. No faffing around with Anderson, or spreading the field and bowling short. There's just no time for that.
Only a few overs till the new ball I think which might muddle the thinking a bit.
