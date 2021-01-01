« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21200 on: Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:47:39 pm
Would it be possible to roof over test cricket grounds if bad weather is forecast? Melbourne has a roofed stadium.

Rain was always a hazard at Wimbledon until a roof was built there.
I'm not sure whether they could. Some of these batsmen can whack the ball pretty high
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21201 on: Yesterday at 08:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:47:39 pm
Would it be possible to roof over test cricket grounds if bad weather is forecast? Melbourne has a roofed stadium.

Rain was always a hazard at Wimbledon until a roof was built there.
Cricket pitches are massive compared to tennis courts. And they're also really old with mismatched stands etc. Retrofitting a roof to a 200 year old cricket ground is basically impossible.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21202 on: Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:52:06 pm
Was that the plumb LBW to Stokes? I couldn't for the life of me believe how that wasn't given out live. Australia had no reviews left I believe.

Because they wasted them with poor reviews.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21203 on: Yesterday at 08:22:16 pm »
I'm pretty sure one of the melbourne teams in the bbl plays in a stadium with a roof on it.

that's not a cricket ground though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21204 on: Yesterday at 09:41:02 pm »
Frustrating day.

Still a glimmer of hope.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21205 on: Yesterday at 11:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:15:28 pm
Obviously from an England point of view this is massively disappointing, but I still think five day matches and battling the elements is the way to go.  It's part and parcel of test match cricket, personally I wouldn't want to change it, even though this is going to seem like a major kick in the balls.

Could well be the last two Ashes series lost in England due to bad weather and a 2-2 finish.

Nothing cool about it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21206 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm »
The 2-2 in the 2019 series was due to the worst umpiring non decision in cricket history, not the weather. :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21207 on: Today at 12:36:10 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:22:16 pm
I'm pretty sure one of the melbourne teams in the bbl plays in a stadium with a roof on it.

that's not a cricket ground though.
But was that designed with a roof from the get go?
I'm sure rain delays have saved our bacon on more than one occasion.
Deliberately slow play should be penalised on the field though I reckon. Any idea why it isn't?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21208 on: Today at 01:41:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
Because they wasted them with poor reviews.

I assumed so. I couldn't remember. I just remember watching it live thinking it was done and dusted :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21209 on: Today at 02:02:47 am »
Ah, I see that 2019 decision has already been discussed. That series was notorious for its bad umpiring with loads of decisions being overturned on review. I think umpires struggled for years to adapt to the review/challenge system, for a while there it was like they chose not to make decisions and left it to the captains to run the show. It's a total cop out to say Aus lost that match because they'd wasted their reviews. It's not up to the players to make the clear and obvious right calls. Fortunately it seems that umpires are back to doing their jobs these days.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21210 on: Today at 07:57:48 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:02:47 am
It's a total cop out to say Aus lost that match because they'd wasted their reviews. It's not up to the players to make the clear and obvious right calls. Fortunately it seems that umpires are back to doing their jobs these days.
Well thats a conversation that needs to be had. The game within the game part is fucking stupid.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21211 on: Today at 08:02:16 am »
But poor decisions have been a part of the game for decades prior to DRS. Wasnt it brought in to eliminate the howlers so batters and bowlers had a chance to overturn poor decisions? They were never designed to let people speculate with a review just because they hope an important batsman is out. That applies to all teams who do it by the way, Australia just happened to be on the wrong end of it in 2019.

Absolutely hooning it down in NI this morning. If its anything like as heavy over the Irish Sea I cant see how theyll get things ready to play even when the rain does stop.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21212 on: Today at 08:06:24 am »
So it's dry at the moment! AccuWeather suggests we may get an hour of play in the morning, and then there is another window 2-4.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21213 on: Today at 08:14:22 am »
Feels like we needed another couple of wickets yesterday to have a decent chance of this.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21214 on: Today at 08:16:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:02:16 am
But poor decisions have been a part of the game for decades prior to DRS. Wasnt it brought in to eliminate the howlers so batters and bowlers had a chance to overturn poor decisions? They were never designed to let people speculate with a review just because they hope an important batsman is out. That applies to all teams who do it by the way, Australia just happened to be on the wrong end of it in 2019.

Absolutely hooning it down in NI this morning. If its anything like as heavy over the Irish Sea I cant see how theyll get things ready to play even when the rain does stop.
For a long time I hated DRS completely, because I agree poor decision have always been part of the game. Unfortunately theres no way to out the toothpaste back in the tube. So if we have way of getting the right decision it just feels artificial to create a scenario where its up to the players to make sure it happens. They cant be trusted. Theyre idiots. Take it off them and just get it right or dont at all. The in between is ridiculous.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21215 on: Today at 08:19:20 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:02:47 am
Ah, I see that 2019 decision has already been discussed. That series was notorious for its bad umpiring with loads of decisions being overturned on review. I think umpires struggled for years to adapt to the review/challenge system, for a while there it was like they chose not to make decisions and left it to the captains to run the show. It's a total cop out to say Aus lost that match because they'd wasted their reviews. It's not up to the players to make the clear and obvious right calls. Fortunately it seems that umpires are back to doing their jobs these days.

Its also a cop out to blame the umpires when Nathan Lyon dropped a very gentle throw back to him at the non strikers end and missed one of the easiest run outs in Test Match history.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21216 on: Today at 08:22:30 am »
https://www.accuweather.com/en/gb/old-trafford/m16-0/minute-weather-forecast/53686_poi

Bit of hope. It was supposed to be raining heavy early this morning. Clear at the moment.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21217 on: Today at 08:40:24 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:22:30 am
https://www.accuweather.com/en/gb/old-trafford/m16-0/minute-weather-forecast/53686_poi

Bit of hope. It was supposed to be raining heavy early this morning. Clear at the moment.

Need to wrap it up by tea, looks a wash out after that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21218 on: Today at 09:08:59 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:19:20 am
Its also a cop out to blame the umpires when Nathan Lyon dropped a very gentle throw back to him at the non strikers end and missed one of the easiest run outs in Test Match history.

That was bloody funny is what that was. One of the classic fuckup stories. Of course it should also have been one of the great redemption stories, but some dickhead had to spoil it . Probably born in the Greater Manchester area and all.

Anyway, the original point is that England's failure to win the series was not primarily the weather as the earlier post claimed. Hell, even in the match in question, Australia needed 110 to win with 4 wickets remaining and Travis Head unbeaten on 40-odd, England would have been favourites to win but it was very far from settled. Now, if there's no result today, THEN y'all can do yer weather whinge.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21219 on: Today at 09:13:44 am »
I think we need time for about 30 overs. New ball due in 8 i think, hopefully snare one before that and their tail has not wagged much especially against a new ball. Confident we can dismiss them with maybe a few to knock off.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21220 on: Today at 09:17:36 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 09:13:44 am
I think we need time for about 30 overs. New ball due in 8 i think, hopefully snare one before that and their tail has not wagged much especially against a new ball. Confident we can dismiss them with maybe a few to knock off.

Yeah if they do start at 11 I'd bowl spin for the first 8 overs, get to the new ball as quickly as possible.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21221 on: Today at 09:17:48 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:22:30 am
https://www.accuweather.com/en/gb/old-trafford/m16-0/minute-weather-forecast/53686_poi

Bit of hope. It was supposed to be raining heavy early this morning. Clear at the moment.

That's by far the most promising forecast.  Apple Weather, BBC and the MET office paint a far more downbeat picture.  Personally I can't see much play at all.
