The England Cricket Thread - 2023

This is poor captaincy I think. 78mph bouncers on a dead pitch, whats the point? You have to try a different kind of bowler. Bowls Moeen, Root, even Brook. This is just allowing the game to drift.
Dont see the point bowling short. The Aussies are happy with a draw so doubt youll tempt them into shots. Crying out for bowling fast at stumps or try some spin.
Ive moved room and am watching on a different television.

Ive done all I can.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:07:38 pm
This is poor captaincy I think. 78mph bouncers on a dead pitch, whats the point? You have to try a different kind of bowler. Bowls Moeen, Root, even Brook. This is just allowing the game to drift.

Exactly.

One wicket can become two quickly.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

What happened to Wood
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:07:38 pm
This is poor captaincy I think. 78mph bouncers on a dead pitch, whats the point? You have to try a different kind of bowler. Bowls Moeen, Root, even Brook. This is just allowing the game to drift.

I agree it is poor not sure what plan is
Let's try another ball
Got to try something.
Rain in the air ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Do you reckon the short ball tactic was just to bang the damp/softer ball into the surface to try and get it out of shape?
This rule is laughable.
Two umpires in shades think it might be a bit dark?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Cricket is archaic.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:18:20 pm
Do you reckon the short ball tactic was just to bang the damp/softer ball into the surface to try and get it out of shape?

No.

Clearly was a tactic to tempt them.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:18:58 pm
Cricket is archaic.
That's half the attraction for me  :)
Would not have called that wed get 2 hours of play today AND no wickets.
Highly likely England will have to do some more batting in this game. The changeover would eat into the time played tomorrow. Something else to consider.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:26:46 pm
Would not have called that wed get 2 hours of play today AND no wickets.

Really frustrating.

Still hope.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

I bet the draw is heavy odds on now
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:29:45 pm
I bet the draw is heavy odds on now

Draw is 4/9
Should have caught that
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Looked like a chance but I dont think Crawley had any chance with that, it was past him before he even saw it.
