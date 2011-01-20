Why the massive delay after covers are removed? Am I naive to think the players should be prepared to play immediately.



Water on the outfield, sometimes you dont see it.Recall a game I played in some years ago. The opponents were pushing for the league title and wanted very much to play despite conditions not being good. They needed maximum points. It was a very damp morning and very grey to say the least when we got there. They insisted on playing. We fielded first. One of our lads dived to stop the ball and slid into a damp patch. He was wearing one of those (new fangled at the time) cricket jumpers made of fleece. As he stood up it was like a humpback whale coming up for air. The fleece had soaked up what seemed like gallons of water which streamed out as he got up. It was followed by stunned silence and then everyone burst out laughing.He wrung out a few more gallons but spent the day rather damp.We had the last laugh, though. We won.