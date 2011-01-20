« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21080 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 02:05:55 pm
Groundsmen dropped the cover and flooded pitch :no

Imagine if that costs the Ashes!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21081 on: Today at 02:24:27 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:21:09 pm
cricket is brilliant at waiting ages to get started and it raining 2 minutes later when they've wasted about half an hour of playable weather
Yeah, it's annoying that they've chosen to restart just before the rain is due to come back. Frustratingly it seems the rain will clear for the day at... 18:45.

I'm sure they need to do some stuff, like get the rollers out hence the delay, but it's still annoying.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21082 on: Today at 02:27:39 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:24:27 pm
Yeah, it's annoying that they've chosen to restart just before the rain is due to come back. Frustratingly it seems the rain will clear for the day at... 18:45.

I'm sure they need to do some stuff, like get the rollers out hence the delay, but it's still annoying.

What are you reading?

Forecast looking decent here - https://www.accuweather.com/en/gb/old-trafford/m16-0/minute-weather-forecast/53686_poi
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21083 on: Today at 02:30:38 pm
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 02:10:32 pm
Why the massive delay after covers are removed? Am I naive to think the players should be prepared to play immediately.
Water on the outfield, sometimes you dont see it.
Recall a game I played in some years ago. The opponents were pushing for the league title and wanted very much to play despite conditions not being good. They needed maximum points.  It was a very damp morning and very grey to say the least when we got there. They insisted on playing. We fielded first. One of our lads dived to stop the ball and slid into a damp patch. He was wearing one of those (new fangled at the time) cricket jumpers made of fleece. As he stood up it was like a humpback whale coming up for air. The fleece had soaked up what seemed like gallons of water which streamed out as he got up. It was followed by stunned silence and then everyone burst out laughing.
He wrung out a few more gallons but spent the day rather damp.
We had the last laugh, though. We won.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21084 on: Today at 02:30:50 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:14:15 pm
I don't think we'll even get an hour if the weather maps are anything to go by.

Actually, we'll be lucky to get 20 minutes.

Yeah sorry, I mean 2 hours across the two days.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21085 on: Today at 02:31:55 pm
Met office forecast now looking a bit better from about 3pm onwards tomorrow as well.  A bit of time today and 2-3 hours tomorrow might be enough.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21086 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21087 on: Today at 02:36:30 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:30:50 pm
Yeah sorry, I mean 2 hours across the two days.
Ah of course. As Kekule says, tomorrow afternoon is looking more promising.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21088 on: Today at 02:41:23 pm
Been getting my mate into the Ashes, had basically no exposure to cricket before and has been loving it.

He's utterly bewildered and pissed off by the lack of extended days (or even an extra day) when when every forecaster on the planet said it would chuck it down for the 2 days straight.

If you want to get new people into test cricket this lack of flexibility really damages the sport.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21089 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm
Right.

Lets fucking have them.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21090 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:41:23 pm
Been getting my mate into the Ashes, had basically no exposure to cricket before and has been loving it.

He's utterly bewildered and pissed off by the lack of extended days (or even an extra day) when when every forecaster on the planet said it would chuck it down for the 2 days straight.

If you want to get new people into test cricket this lack of flexibility really damages the sport.

A newcomer says that a Test match isn't long enough? You've really got him hooked.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21091 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm
Let's smash through these.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21092 on: Today at 02:45:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:35:53 pm
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/maps-and-charts/rainfall-radar-forecast-map#?model=ukmo-ukv&layer=rainfall-rate&bbox=[[52.79279742036011,-4.106140136718751],[54.13508733112155,-0.15106201171875003]]

Met Office are unreliable from my experience. They forecasted a totally wet afternoon which hasn't been the case at all.

Accuweather have been pretty spot on with their forecast for today. They forecasting rain in around an hour. Hopefully pick up 2 wickets in that time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21093 on: Today at 02:45:40 pm
a cricket has broken out
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21094 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:44:02 pm
A newcomer says that a Test match isn't long enough? You've really got him hooked.

;D
