Looking ahead, if this is a draw and England make it 2-2 at The Oval, it will be interesting to see what the men do at the presentation.



The Aussie women could barely rise a smile at their Ashes trophy presentation after blowing a big lead, only drawing the series and retaining rather than winning outright. They said they were happy to have won, but their actions told a totally different story. It would be quite the sight to see the Aussie men jumping up and down, and singing their little team song under the same circumstances.



