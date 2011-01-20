I recall once, years ago, going to old trafford to drink beer all day, sorry I mean watch the cricket.
There were people dressed as ghost busters.
Anyway, obviously it rained.....so we decamped to the nearest pub....which was a fucking Manc infested shithole....and I was wearing an LFC badge on my coat.
Thankfully it didn't turn into a scene from, The Firm, and only once was I questioned, by a Baldrick looking specimen in the smoking area, who was distracted from the badge when I inquired about his hand webbing.