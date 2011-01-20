« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21000 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm
Hoping against hope for just an hour or so tomorrow and the same on Sunday. 2-3 wickets in an hour on a rain affected day is achievable.

This test is too good to not have a winner. Crawley yesterday. The Bairstow/Anderson repeatedly stealing byes and taking the piss out of Carey. Sensational.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21001 on: Today at 12:00:59 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm
East Midlands is like living on the Equator in comparison, Robin ;D

Haha😂

I know Manchester quite well. As a teen I used to go to the Twisted Wheel to listen to slightly bewildered, elderly black blues performers (with half a head of teeth missing), brought over by Robert Stigwood - they would eye us young pups incredulously - with our flairs, shoulder length hair and combat jackets. Then my eldest sister was at uni at Manchester, and my son spent two years at Chethams.

Its alright I suppose, apart from their Evertonian obsession with L.F.C.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21002 on: Today at 12:29:00 am
It would be criminal for this not to go to the wire at The Oval.

I can't believe I've come back to cricket after literally decades for this, of all, series.
 
I must say though the general standard of cricket has deteriorated almost beyond recognition. God knows what must be going through Clive Lloyd's mind in the stands.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21003 on: Today at 12:44:59 am
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21004 on: Today at 12:50:08 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:44:59 am
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.
I live in Leeds, our forecast is the same (if not worse) so that would also rule Headingley out. Just a shit weather pattern thats come at the worst possible time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21005 on: Today at 06:35:56 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:44:59 am
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.

Not really. There has only been a couple of draws in the last 18 tests at Old Trafford and one of them there was only a couple of sessions lost to rain and there was about 1400 runs scored in that match!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21006 on: Today at 07:14:07 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm

Sadly, it's pretty much nailed-on.

Saturday - persistent rain, sometimes pretty heavy, from dark tonight. There could be a drier window of an hour or two late in the afternoon, but by the time the umpires are happy with the outfield, the next band likely to arrive. I'd love to be able to squeeze in an hour or two tomorrow, but it's very unlikely.

Sunday - possibly more showery but coming thick and fast and looking like there may well not be sufficient gaps between to fit in removing the covers, getting the outfield suitable and play resuming.

I'd so fucking love to be wrong because I think we've got inside their heads now and would have the upper hand at the Oval.

Both the first two Tests just going the wrong way is cruel.

Sounds bad alright tomorrow  but in terms of why in a general sense don't they play until the sun goes down, there is no allowance for future pauses to play, only ones that have already actually happened.

England will win this if they get 3 sessions over the next two days. Probably if they get 2 sessions over the next two days.

If they lose two whole days to rain... that's just awful luck and would be a terrible way for the series to peter out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21007 on: Today at 07:28:18 am
I recall once, years ago, going to old trafford to drink beer all day, sorry I mean watch the cricket.

There were people dressed as ghost busters.

Anyway, obviously it rained.....so we decamped to the nearest pub....which was a fucking Manc infested shithole....and I was wearing an LFC badge on my coat.

Thankfully it didn't turn into a scene from, The Firm, and only once was I questioned, by a Baldrick looking specimen in the smoking area, who was distracted from the badge when I inquired about his hand webbing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21008 on: Today at 07:55:19 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:14:07 am
Sounds bad alright tomorrow  but in terms of why in a general sense don't they play until the sun goes down, there is no allowance for future pauses to play, only ones that have already actually happened.

England will win this if they get 3 sessions over the next two days. Probably if they get 2 sessions over the next two days.

If they lose two whole days to rain... that's just awful luck and would be a terrible way for the series to peter out.

Depends on the conditions for any sessions too.

If we dont win from here because of the weather then not a lot you can do.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21009 on: Today at 08:14:56 am
Ive thought for years that they should reserve a 6th day for weather interupted test matches. Say a minimum of 400 overs to be bowled in the match before a draw is declared.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21010 on: Today at 08:36:56 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:28:18 am
I recall once, years ago, going to old trafford to drink beer all day, sorry I mean watch the cricket.

There were people dressed as ghost busters.

Anyway, obviously it rained.....so we decamped to the nearest pub....which was a fucking Manc infested shithole....and I was wearing an LFC badge on my coat.

Thankfully it didn't turn into a scene from, The Firm, and only once was I questioned, by a Baldrick looking specimen in the smoking area, who was distracted from the badge when I inquired about his hand webbing.

So we can agree that a draw is best so a bunch of mancs don't get to celebrate? (Aussie that has found god for rain)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21011 on: Today at 08:43:16 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:44:59 am
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.

I've been to probably half-a-dozen gigs in Manchester stadiums (Old Trafford football and cricket and Etihad) in the summer months and it's literally pissed down all day at every one of them.

A lot of money has gone on redeveloping Old Trafford (like anything in Manchester) so they'll push hard to be including in the test series.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21012 on: Today at 08:43:53 am
I reckon there will be play at least this afternoon and probably tomorrow afternoon as well depending on where the weather 'moves' to. It always amazes me how much faith people have in our forecasters given their track record. I think England might need 40 overs, just depends on how long it takes to get these two out but they should be able to get the tail out if they bowl properly without trying to bounce out the tail.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21013 on: Today at 08:45:14 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:43:53 am
I reckon there will be play at least this afternoon and probably tomorrow afternoon as well depending on where the weather 'moves' to. It always amazes me how much faith people have in our forecasters given their track record. I think England might need 40 overs, just depends on how long it takes to get these two out but they should be able to get the tail out if they bowl properly without trying to bounce out the tail.

Aussies easily there for the taking if you can get a bit of play in. It might take a few hours though over the two days which you might not get.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21014 on: Today at 08:49:27 am
Grey, overcast, wet and miserable today. Feels like I've woken up in November.

No way a ball gets played.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21015 on: Today at 08:54:54 am
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 08:36:56 am
So we can agree that a draw is best so a bunch of mancs don't get to celebrate? (Aussie that has found god for rain)
At one point in my life I was some what concerned about the outcome of international cricket games involving England. I could have named the teams, given reasons why I thought certain selections were right or wrong, which bowlers wree suited with which pitch, why our bowlers will never fucking beat Australia on their pitches ::) ;D.

Now, I'd be more concerned if a burned a bit of toast ;D

It's not like it's actually, England versus Australia, anyway ;D ;D ;D ;D

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21016 on: Today at 08:56:39 am
Looking ahead, if this is a draw and England make it 2-2 at The Oval, it will be interesting to see what the men do at the presentation.

The Aussie women could barely rise a smile at their Ashes trophy presentation after blowing a big lead, only drawing the series and retaining rather than winning outright. They said they were happy to have won, but their actions told a totally different story. It would be quite the sight to see the Aussie men jumping up and down, and singing their little team song under the same circumstances.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21017 on: Today at 08:59:07 am
Odd to me that there would be a presentation at all. Like fair enough they get to keep the trophy, but ultimately the series was a draw and they didn't win it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21018 on: Today at 09:06:02 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:59:07 am
Odd to me that there would be a presentation at all. Like fair enough they get to keep the trophy, but ultimately the series was a draw and they didn't win it.

Same as the Ryder Cup though isn't it?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21019 on: Today at 09:11:04 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:56:39 am
Looking ahead, if this is a draw and England make it 2-2 at The Oval, it will be interesting to see what the men do at the presentation.

The Aussie women could barely rise a smile at their Ashes trophy presentation after blowing a big lead, only drawing the series and retaining rather than winning outright. They said they were happy to have won, but their actions told a totally different story. It would be quite the sight to see the Aussie men jumping up and down, and singing their little team song under the same circumstances.



It's weird isn't it, if Australia had lost the first two and comeback at the end to make it 2-2 you'd think a celebration is in order.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21020 on: Today at 09:11:33 am
Accuweather still calling a dry spell for a few hours this afternoon. The rest are not so optimistic.

Let's hope the majority are wrong here.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21021 on: Today at 09:12:57 am
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 08:14:56 am
Ive thought for years that they should reserve a 6th day for weather interupted test matches. Say a minimum of 400 overs to be bowled in the match before a draw is declared.

In Guyana, that could stretch a Test to 2 weeks.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21022 on: Today at 09:14:09 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:29:00 am
It would be criminal for this not to go to the wire at The Oval.

I can't believe I've come back to cricket after literally decades for this, of all, series.
 
I must say though the general standard of cricket has deteriorated almost beyond recognition. God knows what must be going through Clive Lloyd's mind in the stands.

Big Clive probably loves it!

I once saw him in a Roses match at Headingley play a version of Bazball. In it he hit the most towering shot I've still seen.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21023 on: Today at 09:21:11 am
I tried to attach a rain map of the country but its too big. Manchester is much wetter than Leeds. Wakefield in particular is one of the driest spots in the North.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21024 on: Today at 09:26:19 am
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:11:33 am
Accuweather still calling a dry spell for a few hours this afternoon. The rest are not so optimistic.

Let's hope the majority are wrong here.
The problem will be the light and the ground will need a good hour to dry. I still think batting on was a major fuck up given the forecast.

It's possible England get away with it if they can get some play in but I just don't get why they didn't declare with a 150ish lead. They would likely have bowled them out yesterday with a couple more hours to bowl at them
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21025 on: Today at 09:32:16 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:00:59 am
Haha😂

I know Manchester quite well. As a teen I used to go to the Twisted Wheel to listen to slightly bewildered, elderly black blues performers (with half a head of teeth missing), brought over by Robert Stigwood - they would eye us young pups incredulously - with our flairs, shoulder length hair and combat jackets. Then my eldest sister was at uni at Manchester, and my son spent two years at Chethams.

Its alright I suppose, apart from their Evertonian obsession with L.F.C.
The old saying
It only rains twice a week in Manchester. Monday to Wednesday and Thursday til Sunday.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21026 on: Today at 09:32:51 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:26:19 am
The problem will be the light and the ground will need a good hour to dry. I still think batting on was a major fuck up given the forecast.

It's possible England get away with it if they can get some play in but I just don't get why they didn't declare with a 150ish lead. They would likely have bowled them out yesterday with a couple more hours to bowl at them

That's a mighty assumption. Australia might equally be 100 ahead with 7 or 8 wickets intact.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21027 on: Today at 09:33:46 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:50:08 am
I live in Leeds, our forecast is the same (if not worse) so that would also rule Headingley out. Just a shit weather pattern thats come at the worst possible time.

It's raining where I am today as well, but it always rains in Manchester!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21028 on: Today at 09:35:01 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:21:11 am
I tried to attach a rain map of the country but its too big. Manchester is much wetter then Leeds and Wakefield in particular is one of the driest spots in the North.

I used to wind up Manc cricket supporters by saying they would never win the title as long as they played at OT due to it pissing down all the time
Cue their move to Aigburth while the ground was redeveloped, and they win the County Championship.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21029 on: Today at 09:35:17 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 06:35:56 am
Not really. There has only been a couple of draws in the last 18 tests at Old Trafford and one of them there was only a couple of sessions lost to rain and there was about 1400 runs scored in that match!

Don't let facts get in the way of my pre-conceived ideas!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21030 on: Today at 09:40:21 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:51 am
That's a mighty assumption. Australia might equally be 100 ahead with 7 or 8 wickets intact.

A must win test though you have to take a risk (be different if it was 1-1), they could have done with at least an extra hour yesterday to bowl at them.

Two days rained off would just be unfortunate though. I don't think they'll need that much play to bowl them out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21031 on: Today at 09:41:34 am
Should go back to the days of timeless tests. Shaking hands on a draw after 9 days because the last boat home is leaving.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21032 on: Today at 09:49:18 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:51 am
That's a mighty assumption. Australia might equally be 100 ahead with 7 or 8 wickets intact.
not really, Australia were never going to win the test, they don't need to. If England don't manage to win, they'll regret not declaring at or just after lunch
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21033 on: Today at 09:51:20 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:21 am
A must win test though you have to take a risk (be different if it was 1-1), they could have done with at least an extra hour yesterday to bowl at them.

Two days rained off would just be unfortunate though. I don't think they'll need that much play to bowl them out.
For sure but they will have had access to the forecast so they must have known there was a risk of no play on day 4 or 5.

Hopefully there is time to bowl them out in between the rain
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21034 on: Today at 09:53:40 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:49:18 am
not really, Australia were never going to win the test, they don't need to. If England don't manage to win, they'll regret not declaring at or just after lunch

You don't know. Just as I don't know. Neither of us know!

But I'd say my scenario is a tad likelier than yours.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #21035 on: Today at 10:16:08 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:49:18 am
not really, Australia were never going to win the test, they don't need to. If England don't manage to win, they'll regret not declaring at or just after lunch

Chasing 275 plus is different to chasing 200
