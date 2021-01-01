

Sadly, it's pretty much nailed-on.



Saturday - persistent rain, sometimes pretty heavy, from dark tonight. There could be a drier window of an hour or two late in the afternoon, but by the time the umpires are happy with the outfield, the next band likely to arrive. I'd love to be able to squeeze in an hour or two tomorrow, but it's very unlikely.



Sunday - possibly more showery but coming thick and fast and looking like there may well not be sufficient gaps between to fit in removing the covers, getting the outfield suitable and play resuming.



I'd so fucking love to be wrong because I think we've got inside their heads now and would have the upper hand at the Oval.



Both the first two Tests just going the wrong way is cruel.



Sounds bad alright tomorrow  but in terms of why in a general sense don't they play until the sun goes down, there is no allowance for future pauses to play, only ones that have already actually happened.England will win this if they get 3 sessions over the next two days. Probably if they get 2 sessions over the next two days.If they lose two whole days to rain... that's just awful luck and would be a terrible way for the series to peter out.