« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 503864 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,741
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21000 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm »
Hoping against hope for just an hour or so tomorrow and the same on Sunday. 2-3 wickets in an hour on a rain affected day is achievable.

This test is too good to not have a winner. Crawley yesterday. The Bairstow/Anderson repeatedly stealing byes and taking the piss out of Carey. Sensational.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,903
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21001 on: Today at 12:00:59 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm
East Midlands is like living on the Equator in comparison, Robin ;D

Haha😂

I know Manchester quite well. As a teen I used to go to the Twisted Wheel to listen to slightly bewildered, elderly black blues performers (with half a head of teeth missing), brought over by Robert Stigwood - they would eye us young pups incredulously - with our flairs, shoulder length hair and combat jackets. Then my eldest sister was at uni at Manchester, and my son spent two years at Chethams.

Its alright I suppose, apart from their Evertonian obsession with L.F.C.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21002 on: Today at 12:29:00 am »
It would be criminal for this not to go to the wire at The Oval.

I can't believe I've come back to cricket after literally decades for this, of all, series.
 
I must say though the general standard of cricket has deteriorated almost beyond recognition. God knows what must be going through Clive Lloyd's mind in the stands.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21003 on: Today at 12:44:59 am »
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21004 on: Today at 12:50:08 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:44:59 am
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.
I live in Leeds, our forecast is the same (if not worse) so that would also rule Headingley out. Just a shit weather pattern thats come at the worst possible time.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21005 on: Today at 06:35:56 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:44:59 am
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.

Not really. There has only been a couple of draws in the last 18 tests at Old Trafford and one of them there was only a couple of sessions lost to rain and there was about 1400 runs scored in that match!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,129
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21006 on: Today at 07:14:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm

Sadly, it's pretty much nailed-on.

Saturday - persistent rain, sometimes pretty heavy, from dark tonight. There could be a drier window of an hour or two late in the afternoon, but by the time the umpires are happy with the outfield, the next band likely to arrive. I'd love to be able to squeeze in an hour or two tomorrow, but it's very unlikely.

Sunday - possibly more showery but coming thick and fast and looking like there may well not be sufficient gaps between to fit in removing the covers, getting the outfield suitable and play resuming.

I'd so fucking love to be wrong because I think we've got inside their heads now and would have the upper hand at the Oval.

Both the first two Tests just going the wrong way is cruel.

Sounds bad alright tomorrow  but in terms of why in a general sense don't they play until the sun goes down, there is no allowance for future pauses to play, only ones that have already actually happened.

England will win this if they get 3 sessions over the next two days. Probably if they get 2 sessions over the next two days.

If they lose two whole days to rain... that's just awful luck and would be a terrible way for the series to peter out.
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,500
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21007 on: Today at 07:28:18 am »
I recall once, years ago, going to old trafford to drink beer all day, sorry I mean watch the cricket.

There were people dressed as ghost busters.

Anyway, obviously it rained.....so we decamped to the nearest pub....which was a fucking Manc infested shithole....and I was wearing an LFC badge on my coat.

Thankfully it didn't turn into a scene from, The Firm, and only once was I questioned, by a Baldrick looking specimen in the smoking area, who was distracted from the badge when I inquired about his hand webbing.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21008 on: Today at 07:55:19 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:14:07 am
Sounds bad alright tomorrow  but in terms of why in a general sense don't they play until the sun goes down, there is no allowance for future pauses to play, only ones that have already actually happened.

England will win this if they get 3 sessions over the next two days. Probably if they get 2 sessions over the next two days.

If they lose two whole days to rain... that's just awful luck and would be a terrible way for the series to peter out.

Depends on the conditions for any sessions too.

If we dont win from here because of the weather then not a lot you can do.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21009 on: Today at 08:14:56 am »
Ive thought for years that they should reserve a 6th day for weather interupted test matches. Say a minimum of 400 overs to be bowled in the match before a draw is declared.
Logged

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,555
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21010 on: Today at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:28:18 am
I recall once, years ago, going to old trafford to drink beer all day, sorry I mean watch the cricket.

There were people dressed as ghost busters.

Anyway, obviously it rained.....so we decamped to the nearest pub....which was a fucking Manc infested shithole....and I was wearing an LFC badge on my coat.

Thankfully it didn't turn into a scene from, The Firm, and only once was I questioned, by a Baldrick looking specimen in the smoking area, who was distracted from the badge when I inquired about his hand webbing.

So we can agree that a draw is best so a bunch of mancs don't get to celebrate? (Aussie that has found god for rain)
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,276
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21011 on: Today at 08:43:16 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:44:59 am
Old Trafford should never have an Ashes test match, it just always fucking rains. So predictable.

I've been to probably half-a-dozen gigs in Manchester stadiums (Old Trafford football and cricket and Etihad) in the summer months and it's literally pissed down all day at every one of them.

A lot of money has gone on redeveloping Old Trafford (like anything in Manchester) so they'll push hard to be including in the test series.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,866
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21012 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
I reckon there will be play at least this afternoon and probably tomorrow afternoon as well depending on where the weather 'moves' to. It always amazes me how much faith people have in our forecasters given their track record. I think England might need 40 overs, just depends on how long it takes to get these two out but they should be able to get the tail out if they bowl properly without trying to bounce out the tail.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,276
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21013 on: Today at 08:45:14 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:43:53 am
I reckon there will be play at least this afternoon and probably tomorrow afternoon as well depending on where the weather 'moves' to. It always amazes me how much faith people have in our forecasters given their track record. I think England might need 40 overs, just depends on how long it takes to get these two out but they should be able to get the tail out if they bowl properly without trying to bounce out the tail.

Aussies easily there for the taking if you can get a bit of play in. It might take a few hours though over the two days which you might not get.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #21014 on: Today at 08:49:27 am »
Grey, overcast, wet and miserable today. Feels like I've woken up in November.

No way a ball gets played.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Up
« previous next »
 