Potential bad weather is in the future. It might not turn up.
Sadly, it's pretty much nailed-on.
Saturday - persistent rain, sometimes pretty heavy, from dark tonight. There could be a drier window of an hour or two late in the afternoon, but by the time the umpires are happy with the outfield, the next band likely to arrive. I'd love to be able to squeeze in an hour or two tomorrow, but it's very unlikely.
Sunday - possibly more showery but coming thick and fast and looking like there may well not be sufficient gaps between to fit in removing the covers, getting the outfield suitable and play resuming.
I'd so fucking love to be wrong because I think we've got inside their heads now and would have the upper hand at the Oval.
Both the first two Tests just going the wrong way is cruel.