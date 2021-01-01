« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20960 on: Today at 06:25:58 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:25:16 pm
Why dont they continue to play while its still good the weather?

They will do this evening Jill.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20961 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:25:58 pm
They will do this evening Jill.

Only til 6.43pm
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20962 on: Today at 06:26:25 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:25:16 pm
Why dont they continue to play while its still good the weather?

because it's cricket. I think sensible decision making is largely outlawed.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20963 on: Today at 06:27:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:25:58 pm
They will do this evening Jill.

Just said on Sky theres only 20 more minutes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20964 on: Today at 06:27:55 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:26:25 pm
because it's cricket. I think sensible decision making is largely outlawed.

Thats the case in most sports.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20965 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:26:22 pm
Only til 6.43am.

That should be enough time ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20966 on: Today at 06:29:31 pm
One more wicket tonight would be huge
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20967 on: Today at 06:30:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:25:16 pm
Why dont they continue to play while its still good the weather?

Potential bad weather is in the future. It might not turn up. There is a schedule to play each day and they make up time (up to a certain point) if time has already been lost, not if it might be lost in the future.

If Manchester is anything like Dublin you never know when it's going to land to be honest. I reckon England will get the job done. Six wickets across two days playing time even with rain forecast seems doable. One more tonight for them would be just the trick. Aussies are absolutely danging by a thread here.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20968 on: Today at 06:30:14 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:27:55 pm
Thats the case in most sports.

true, but cricket can really turn it into an artform to the point it almost seems like it sabotages itself.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20969 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:27:55 pm
Thats the case in most sports.

Aye, some of the rules in golf are insane.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20970 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:30:14 pm
true, but cricket can really turn it into an artform to the point it almost seems like it sabotages itself.

I think they have pretty much perfected the TV review system though.

Much like football in that respect!
 ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20971 on: Today at 06:36:36 pm
You can opt to take an extra half an hour if a result is likely. Its probably a bit difficult convincing the umpires that England can take 6 wickets in the extra half hour, mind.

A Jimmy hat-trick in this next over might convince them though
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20972 on: Today at 06:40:58 pm
Really feel like the pressure comes off when Anderson bowls. Hes just got absolutely nothing this series and I suspect Australia are happy to see him. Only when Woakes and Wood are on do you really fancy something to happen. Im not sure you can play Anderson in the final test, Tongue is chomping at the bit.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20973 on: Today at 06:41:56 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Really feel like the pressure comes off when Anderson bowls. Hes just got absolutely nothing this series and I suspect Australia are happy to see him. Only when Woakes and Wood are on do you really fancy something to happen. Im not sure you can play Anderson in the final test, Tongue is chomping at the bit.

It seems heresy to say so, but I agree. For the first time ever, I agree.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20974 on: Today at 06:43:54 pm
Anyone know any good Sun dances?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20975 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm
In total control but will we win ?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20976 on: Today at 06:47:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Really feel like the pressure comes off when Anderson bowls. Hes just got absolutely nothing this series and I suspect Australia are happy to see him. Only when Woakes and Wood are on do you really fancy something to happen. Im not sure you can play Anderson in the final test, Tongue is chomping at the bit.

I refer to what I've been saying for well over a year that he'll spew it after this series.

I didn't expect his form to fall off a cliff though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20977 on: Today at 06:48:11 pm
I knew going for a run would do the trick. Double Wood!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20978 on: Today at 06:50:09 pm
A couple of hours tomorrow be nice
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20979 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm
the "bazball" critics have been very quiet in the past few days.

but they'll be back.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20980 on: Today at 06:56:23 pm
Bairstow is opinionated

Good to see it as its not stock answers and nice to see personality in sport
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20981 on: Today at 07:01:09 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:30:02 pm
Potential bad weather is in the future. It might not turn up.


Sadly, it's pretty much nailed-on.

Saturday - persistent rain, sometimes pretty heavy, from dark tonight. There could be a drier window of an hour or two late in the afternoon, but by the time the umpires are happy with the outfield, the next band likely to arrive. I'd love to be able to squeeze in an hour or two tomorrow, but it's very unlikely.

Sunday - possibly more showery but coming thick and fast and looking like there may well not be sufficient gaps between to fit in removing the covers, getting the outfield suitable and play resuming.

I'd so fucking love to be wrong because I think we've got inside their heads now and would have the upper hand at the Oval.

Both the first two Tests just going the wrong way is cruel.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20982 on: Today at 07:02:15 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:56:23 pm
Bairstow is opinionated

Good to see it as its not stock answers and nice to see personality in sport

What a terrific interview. (Like his dad)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20983 on: Today at 07:04:39 pm
funny interview that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20984 on: Today at 07:04:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:02:15 pm
What a terrific interview. (Like his dad)

Love to see personality.
