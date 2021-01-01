Why dont they continue to play while its still good the weather?



Potential bad weather is in the future. It might not turn up. There is a schedule to play each day and they make up time (up to a certain point) if time has already been lost, not if it might be lost in the future.If Manchester is anything like Dublin you never know when it's going to land to be honest. I reckon England will get the job done. Six wickets across two days playing time even with rain forecast seems doable. One more tonight for them would be just the trick. Aussies are absolutely danging by a thread here.