Tired of being Stuart Broads bunny, David Warner has decided to give being Chris Woakes bunny a try.
Off you fuck.
Is there a finer sight in test cricket than seeing Warner walking back to the hutch?😜

Only Steve Smith.
Excellent bowling Woakes. That was a series of fine deliveries that combined to get the wicket.
Ha what a terrible shot from Warner, well bowled though
Is there a finer sight in test cricket than seeing Warner walking back to the hutch?😜

Seeing David Warner crying?
Want these two split up asap.
Want these two split up asap.

Yep as always this is the partnership to break.

Let's try to get them 4 or 5 down by the end of the day.
Wood to Smith ASAP.

Will play go to 7? Unlikely I know.
Seeing David Warner crying?

Seeing his reaction as he watches his missus flirting with Sonny Bill Williams?

Seeing his reaction as he watches his missus flirting with Sonny Bill Williams?

You don;t want to mess with Sonny Bill.  ;D
Thats clearly bounced. Why are we wasting time on this?
Give it!
ffs it's one of them again.
Fingers underneath?
That looks out
Surely that's bounced
What was the soft signal? No sound at work
I think it's bounced into his hands. Painfully close though.
Hate its Smith, but that was a correct decision
Lucky there
Honest Joe Root.

The Aussies would have been throwing that up in the air, whooping and high fiving, and then putting their finger in the air with a smug look on their face when the camera zoomed in on them in an attempt to dupe the umpire.
What was the soft signal? No sound at work

Dont think they do that now
What was the soft signal? No sound at work

Not used anymore.
Don't think that was out. I didn't think Smith's catch was out either in the last match.
If Root celebrates that, Smith walks doesn't he? Feels like everyone was convinced that was clean aside from him and Crawley.
Don't think that was out. I didn't think Smith's catch was out either in the last match.

Neither were but Smith is a crying on the tele little snake.
If Root celebrates that, Smith walks doesn't he? Feels like everyone was convinced that was clean aside from him and Crawley.

Smith would never walk.
If Root celebrates that, Smith walks doesn't he? Feels like everyone was convinced that was clean aside from him and Crawley.
Not a chance he walks. Probably a sandpapers width between Root's fingers and the ground he'd say
Said it before but watching Labuschagne is a painful experience. Hes so boring and hes not aesthetically pleasing to watch.
Is there any chance of play tomorrow?
Realistically, do we need another four wickets tonight if we want to win ?
Sadly I think that's just grounded a microsecond before being scooped.

Bugger.
Sadly I think that's just grounded a microsecond before being scooped.

Bugger.

Half a day on Sunday should do it. Australia can't hold their wickets.
Half a day on Sunday should do it. Australia can't hold their wickets.


Still need a couple more tonight
