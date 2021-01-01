Is there a finer sight in test cricket than seeing Warner walking back to the hutch?😜
Crosby Nick never fails.
Want these two split up asap.
Seeing David Warner crying?
Seeing his reaction as he watches his missus flirting with Sonny Bill Williams?
What was the soft signal? No sound at work
Don't think that was out. I didn't think Smith's catch was out either in the last match.
If Root celebrates that, Smith walks doesn't he? Feels like everyone was convinced that was clean aside from him and Crawley.
Sadly I think that's just grounded a microsecond before being scooped.Bugger.
Half a day on Sunday should do it. Australia can't hold their wickets.
