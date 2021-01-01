Australias approach here smacks a bit of just backing themselves to bat for the two, maybe three, sessions theyll need to get the draw to retain the Ashes. Theyre just happy to let it drift along at 4-5 an over and wait for the declaration. Barely trying to take a wicket.



Itll probably work out for them, but its not the kind of captaincy one had come to expect from Australia.



They have been playing for the draw since ball one. Took so long with everything they were doing batting, then bowling yesterday. They looked at the weather forecast and basically decided a draw is what they want out of this. Probably explains a bit of sloppiness in their play too with that mindset.