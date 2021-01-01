Declare at lunch so you dont lose 10 mins (2 overs) for change of innings. Should be around 200 ahead by then
If it's reverse swinging (one side is still shining) they might stick with this, or if its creating uncertainty with bounce. Also sometimes the batters find it easier to score with the new ball, so if they don't think it will swing much it will just create more scoring chances.
Such a shame if this doesn't see through for a result with the weather. Australia are properly hanging on mentally and physically in the series now and I have no doubt we'd win the decider. Would be a bitter pill to take but that's cricket.
Australias approach here smacks a bit of just backing themselves to bat for the two, maybe three, sessions theyll need to get the draw to retain the Ashes. Theyre just happy to let it drift along at 4-5 an over and wait for the declaration. Barely trying to take a wicket.Itll probably work out for them, but its not the kind of captaincy one had come to expect from Australia.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
They have been playing for the draw since ball one. Took so long with everything they were doing batting, then bowling yesterday. They looked at the weather forecast and basically decided a draw is what they want out of this. Probably explains a bit of sloppiness in their play too with that mindset.
And lack of spinner as they bat quite deep. Rules are so old fashioned with no penalties for slow play.
I though there were fines for slow play?How do you feel if you have tickets for tomorrow or Sunday and we win it today?
Being greedy but I want a lead of 200 before declaring.
Frustrating period, just losing time here.
Yeah...time to throw the bat for 20 minutes, we do still have 4 more to come in. Reckon we'll bat till 2pm though.
Let Wood have a bash then declare after the next wicket. Let's get involved with this new ball. Lots of movement.
England not exactly in a rush here are they.
