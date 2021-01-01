« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20680 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm
Think the plan was always bat through to lunch and declare, no matter the lead. 200ish would have been the aim, Id have thought though, so probably on par.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20681 on: Today at 12:25:46 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 12:16:52 pm
Declare at lunch so you dont lose 10 mins  (2 overs) for change of innings. Should be around 200 ahead by then

Yeah go along with this, knock a quick 50 off and get the Aussies in after Lunch.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20682 on: Today at 12:29:02 pm
New ball taken
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20683 on: Today at 12:29:27 pm
Aussies now letting England have a good look at how a new ball behaves on this pitch on day 3.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20684 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:55:21 am
If it's reverse swinging (one side is still shining) they might stick with this, or if its creating uncertainty with bounce. Also sometimes the batters find it easier to score with the new ball, so if they don't think it will swing much it will just create more scoring chances.

MgGrath has just been on the radio. The new ball gives more chance of a wicket or a run and makes the game faster. The Aussies don't want faster.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20685 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm
new ball generally means the game speeds up a bit but it's no guarantee
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20686 on: Today at 12:32:18 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:23:41 pm
Such a shame if this doesn't see through for a result with the weather.
Australia are properly hanging on mentally and physically in the series now and I have no doubt we'd win the decider.
Would be a bitter pill to take but that's cricket.

Agree with this, if we win this game, I think we win the Ashes. The Aussies will be hoping this match will be a weather ruined draw, that'll win them the Ashes, so why not, but a bit shit for us and the series in general.

New ball taken, let's see what this does!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20687 on: Today at 12:32:43 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Australias approach here smacks a bit of just backing themselves to bat for the two, maybe three, sessions theyll need to get the draw to retain the Ashes.  Theyre just happy to let it drift along at 4-5 an over and wait for the declaration.  Barely trying to take a wicket.

Itll probably work out for them, but its not the kind of captaincy one had come to expect from Australia.

They have been playing for the draw since ball one. Took so long with everything they were doing batting, then bowling yesterday. They looked at the weather forecast and basically decided a draw is what they want out of this. Probably explains a bit of sloppiness in their play too with that mindset.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20688 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm
Frustrating period, just losing time here.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20689 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:32:43 pm
They have been playing for the draw since ball one. Took so long with everything they were doing batting, then bowling yesterday. They looked at the weather forecast and basically decided a draw is what they want out of this. Probably explains a bit of sloppiness in their play too with that mindset.

And lack of spinner as they bat quite deep.

Rules are so old fashioned with no penalties for slow play.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20690 on: Today at 12:37:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:34:55 pm
And lack of spinner as they bat quite deep.

Rules are so old fashioned with no penalties for slow play.
I though there were fines for slow play?

How do you feel if you have tickets for tomorrow or Sunday and we win it today?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20691 on: Today at 12:37:52 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:37:09 pm
I though there were fines for slow play?

How do you feel if you have tickets for tomorrow or Sunday and we win it today?

Fines mean nothing. It needs run penalties.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20692 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm
It will be interesting to see which forecast will be correct for tomorrow.

Accuweather forecasting 2 or 3 hours of play in the afternoon. Met Office, BBC and Weather Channel are forecasting no break from the rain at all.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20693 on: Today at 12:38:48 pm
Being greedy but I want a lead of 200 before declaring.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20694 on: Today at 12:39:03 pm
Accuweather is about as reliable as Samie is for transfer news
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20695 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:38:48 pm
Being greedy but I want a lead of 200 before declaring.

Same but makes sense to whack them in after lunch now.

They are trailing by a huge amount and their mindset is to play for draw when we have our tails up.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20696 on: Today at 12:42:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:34:55 pm
And lack of spinner as they bat quite deep.

Rules are so old fashioned with no penalties for slow play.

Yep, no spinner also slows the over rate
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20697 on: Today at 12:42:03 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:34:55 pm
And lack of spinner as they bat quite deep.

Rules are so old fashioned with no penalties for slow play.

Yep. Khawaja successfully lobbied to have slow over rate penalties reduced because he found it frustrating that he was getting hit in the pocket despite giving it his all on the field.

https://crictoday.com/cricket/news/i-went-straight-to-icc-general-manager-usman-khawaja-reveals-his-role-behind-over-rate-penalty-reduction/

ICC agreed a week before this match, in which a slow over rate would certainly be beneficial to Australia.  ::)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20698 on: Today at 12:43:01 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:34:12 pm
Frustrating period, just losing time here.

Yeah...time to throw the bat for 20 minutes, we do still have 4 more to come in. Reckon we'll bat till 2pm though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20699 on: Today at 12:44:25 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:43:01 pm
Yeah...time to throw the bat for 20 minutes, we do still have 4 more to come in. Reckon we'll bat till 2pm though.

Seems pointless wasting time with changeover.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20700 on: Today at 12:46:29 pm
...then again we might be bowled about before lunch, 7 down now! Anything under a 200 lead will be disappointing. Hazlewood on a hatrick.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20701 on: Today at 12:46:55 pm
Let Wood have a bash then declare after the next wicket. Let's get involved with this new ball. Lots of movement.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20702 on: Today at 12:47:56 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:46:55 pm
Let Wood have a bash then declare after the next wicket. Let's get involved with this new ball. Lots of movement.

Absolutely loads.

Lead is huge as it is.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20703 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm
England not exactly in a rush here are they.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20704 on: Today at 12:55:37 pm
Wish wed scored a bit quicker this am. Should have a lead of 200 already.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20705 on: Today at 12:55:54 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:54:42 pm
England not exactly in a rush here are they.

They dont need to be. Got 107 runs this session.

Ball moving so will give them hope.
