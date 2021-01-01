« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 499113 times)

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20640 on: Today at 10:32:37 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:31:22 am
Genuine question from an ignoramus: why do they start at 11am?

English summers Killie. Dew on the outfield still. It messes with the ball.
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20641 on: Today at 10:33:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:31:22 am
Genuine question from an ignoramus: why do they start at 11am?

Allow dew to go, 6 hours of play takes you to about the right time to have 2 hour sessions. They should be more flexible with timings in my opinion though.
Online KillieRed

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20642 on: Today at 10:34:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:32:37 am
English summers Killie. Dew on the outfield still. It messes with the ball.

Cheers. Just seemed a waste of daylight (such as it is).
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20643 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
I like Cummins, I don't like Smith, and so I'm inclined to defend the former. But it was quite clear who was in charge of the Aussie team yesterday - and it wasn't the 'skipper'.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20644 on: Today at 10:43:50 am »
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20645 on: Today at 11:10:46 am »
in the interests of fairness, that's shoddy keeping from carey. he should take that and stokes should have been run out.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20646 on: Today at 11:13:14 am »
Carey has been absolute garbage since the Bairstow incident - with gloves and with bat.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20647 on: Today at 11:14:55 am »
Thats not out so why they over analysing it ?
Online Kashinoda

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20648 on: Today at 11:16:01 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm
Met Office says no rain until 4PM on Saturday.

Sunday is the c*nt though but the chance of precipitation is still under 50%

Despite what was posted earlier in this thread I'm still holding up Met Office as best forecaster around ;D



Just realised I was looking at Lords not Old Trafford, now I'm :(
Online Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20649 on: Today at 11:16:44 am »
Carey trying to worm his way back into the England crowds good books!

That was a shocking piece of keeping.

Another missed run out chance. You feel they probably would have taken both of those a couple of tests ago.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20650 on: Today at 11:18:45 am »
Aussies shoddy so far
Online PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20651 on: Today at 11:24:47 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:31:22 am
Genuine question from an ignoramus: why do they start at 11am?

To allow the punters to get in through all the traffic? I assume there's a ring of cars in the area as people queue for City's next game :)

Also... When are new balls 'allowed'?  And why do they benefit the bowlers?
