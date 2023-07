Going to the game tomorrow, been thinking about tactics all day. Initially thought we'd declare tonight, so we have two goes at them. But, given we slowed down I think bat for an hour and a half tomorrow, weather dependant.



Pretty difficult to approach, but little benefit in declaring I think, we'd have to bat again anyhow, better to have used the more favourable batting conditions today.



Going to be tough to force a result. New ball against them when they bat will be so crucial.



Need to try and bat until at least lunch I think. If you can get 150 at least ahead and preferably 200-250 you may not have to bat much again. The start of the day is crucial as to whether that is possible. It should be as Woakes and Wood can knock it around it bit.