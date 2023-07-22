Perfectly poised match. On paper each result being just about as likely as each other right now.



Assuming we dont get any rain disruptions today I think England will want Australia batting again today and well see a an even more aggressive declaration than earlier in this series.



That said, I think Australia will win this match as I have a bad feeling England will come out swinging and throw wickets away rather than building big partnerships. Its easy to say lets get out there and smash 300+ at 4.5 an over when youre playing well and against perhaps a lower quality bowling attack. But I dont think we are batting well (the batting order is all over the place and I dont think they know what theyre best 11 is!) in this series and Australia obviously have some very dangerous bowlers in these conditions.



I hope for the best but fear the worst.

