The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20400 on: Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm
Get those 2 wickets early hopefully tomorrow.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20401 on: Yesterday at 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:30:14 pm
Hes hasnt looked particularly great but I do t think Robinsons numbers have been too bad this series have they? He has t taken many wickets but hes been fairly tight (I think).

To be fair, his figures aren't as bad as I thought, and he has kept it pretty tight. Possibly too many memories of him bowling 78mph bouncers in the first test.  Nonetheless, he's a complimentary bowler to me rather than a frontline, new ball, 'strike' bowler. One of the biggest issues England will have is finding people as good with the new ball as Broad and Anderson, no one really seems to be emerging.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20402 on: Yesterday at 06:37:00 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:33:54 pm
To be fair, his figures aren't as bad as I thought, and he has kept it pretty tight. Possibly too many memories of him bowling 78mph bouncers in the first test.  Nonetheless, he's a complimentary bowler to me rather than a frontline, new ball, 'strike' bowler. One of the biggest issues England will have is finding people as good with the new ball as Broad and Anderson, no one really seems to be emerging.
You're talking about two of the best seamers ever, they won't be replaced by anyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20403 on: Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm
fair play 600 wickets is some achievement. some of them aren't even dave warner.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20404 on: Yesterday at 07:00:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm
Get those 2 wickets early hopefully tomorrow.

Be interesting to see how attacking we are with the bat.

Weather ok the next two days but looks bad at weekend.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20405 on: Yesterday at 07:05:46 pm
Surely England are on top. They wanted wickets and they got 8. Now it's the tail facing the new ball. Stokes will think it's going to plan.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20406 on: Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm
fair play 600 wickets is some achievement. some of them aren't even dave warner.

:D

Who got him today, Woakes?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20407 on: Yesterday at 07:21:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:00:15 pm
Be interesting to see how attacking we are with the bat.

Weather ok the next two days but looks bad at weekend.

Should play it like an ODI as much as possible. It's a 3 day test match. Time matters more than runs even if we are behind going into the second innings. Just say to the lads they've got 60 overs and then we go get another 10 wickets and see how much left is to chase.

No point in dying wondering. It could go drastically wrong but it's better than just watching the rain lashing down from the balcony as we wait for the draw.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20408 on: Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm
Probably Englands day by a couple of wickets on a what looks like a decent batting strip. Been a bit of a weird series with the bat for both teams, lots of players getting in then seemingly giving away their wicket with a lack of concentration or poor shots.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20409 on: Yesterday at 08:43:29 pm
Think England just go hell for leather tomorrow and declare/get out leaving it a one innings game as it's likely to be rain affected and they need the win

Should be a good day
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20410 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm
Probably Englands day by a couple of wickets on a what looks like a decent batting strip. Been a bit of a weird series with the bat for both teams, lots of players getting in then seemingly giving away their wicket with a lack of concentration or poor shots.

Agree that its a decent track for batters. Had a message from a mate whos a member and was in the members stand today; and hes old school - if you win the toss and put em in, you need to bowl em out for under 300 I disagreed - this is a completely different approach and mindset, and unless the track deteriorates from a batting perspective (and assuming the Oz tail doesnt wag too much, which it of course can), I think England are slightly ahead. Of course the Aussie seamers are capable of making my thoughts look foolish; such is the nature of test cricket, and this wonderful series in particular.

Roll on tomorrow 😎
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20411 on: Yesterday at 09:07:25 pm
I think we will hope to be at least level with their score by close of play tomorrow. And then its game on.

But knowing us well concede a deficit of 50-80 and have some ridiculous chase of 350 in about 60 overs.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20412 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:07:25 pm

But knowing us well concede a deficit of 50-80 and have some ridiculous chase of 350 in about 60 overs.

easy.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20413 on: Today at 07:08:58 am
Just cant see past the rain at the moment
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20414 on: Today at 07:17:01 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:08:58 am
Just cant see past the rain at the moment

According to the Met Office, should get a full day today, a few showers Friday, Saturday a wash-out, Sunday looks much better but there will be a few rain breaks.  Can see it being another nail-biter on the final day, only this time it'll be against the Australians and time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20415 on: Today at 08:41:21 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:08:58 am
Just cant see past the rain at the moment

Turn your wipers on then.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20416 on: Today at 08:49:12 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:17:01 am
According to the Met Office, should get a full day today, a few showers Friday, Saturday a wash-out, Sunday looks much better but there will be a few rain breaks.  Can see it being another nail-biter on the final day, only this time it'll be against the Australians and time.

Saturday doesn't look too bad at all.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/gb/old-trafford/m16-0/hourly-weather-forecast/53686_poi?day=3
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20417 on: Today at 08:53:18 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:41:21 am
Turn your wipers on then.

Oh you!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20418 on: Today at 08:57:02 am
Perfectly poised match. On paper each result being just about as likely as each other right now.

Assuming we dont get any rain disruptions today I think England will want Australia batting again today and well see a an even more aggressive declaration than earlier in this series.

That said, I think Australia will win this match as I have a bad feeling England will come out swinging and throw wickets away rather than building big partnerships. Its easy to say lets get out there and smash 300+ at 4.5 an over when youre playing well and against perhaps a lower quality bowling attack. But I dont think we are batting well (the batting order is all over the place and I dont think they know what theyre best 11 is!) in this series and Australia obviously have some very dangerous bowlers in these conditions.

I hope for the best but fear the worst.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20419 on: Today at 08:57:45 am
