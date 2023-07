Be interesting to see how attacking we are with the bat.



Weather ok the next two days but looks bad at weekend.



Should play it like an ODI as much as possible. It's a 3 day test match. Time matters more than runs even if we are behind going into the second innings. Just say to the lads they've got 60 overs and then we go get another 10 wickets and see how much left is to chase.No point in dying wondering. It could go drastically wrong but it's better than just watching the rain lashing down from the balcony as we wait for the draw.