« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 506 507 508 509 510 [511]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 494127 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20400 on: Today at 06:33:04 pm »
Get those 2 wickets early hopefully tomorrow.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,479
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20401 on: Today at 06:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:30:14 pm
Hes hasnt looked particularly great but I do t think Robinsons numbers have been too bad this series have they? He has t taken many wickets but hes been fairly tight (I think).

To be fair, his figures aren't as bad as I thought, and he has kept it pretty tight. Possibly too many memories of him bowling 78mph bouncers in the first test.  Nonetheless, he's a complimentary bowler to me rather than a frontline, new ball, 'strike' bowler. One of the biggest issues England will have is finding people as good with the new ball as Broad and Anderson, no one really seems to be emerging.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,074
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20402 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:33:54 pm
To be fair, his figures aren't as bad as I thought, and he has kept it pretty tight. Possibly too many memories of him bowling 78mph bouncers in the first test.  Nonetheless, he's a complimentary bowler to me rather than a frontline, new ball, 'strike' bowler. One of the biggest issues England will have is finding people as good with the new ball as Broad and Anderson, no one really seems to be emerging.
You're talking about two of the best seamers ever, they won't be replaced by anyone.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,920
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20403 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm »
fair play 600 wickets is some achievement. some of them aren't even dave warner.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,451
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20404 on: Today at 07:00:15 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:33:04 pm
Get those 2 wickets early hopefully tomorrow.

Be interesting to see how attacking we are with the bat.

Weather ok the next two days but looks bad at weekend.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,586
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20405 on: Today at 07:05:46 pm »
Surely England are on top. They wanted wickets and they got 8. Now it's the tail facing the new ball. Stokes will think it's going to plan.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,519
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20406 on: Today at 07:06:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:38:04 pm
fair play 600 wickets is some achievement. some of them aren't even dave warner.

:D

Who got him today, Woakes?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 506 507 508 509 510 [511]   Go Up
« previous next »
 