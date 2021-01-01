Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
503
504
505
506
507
[
508
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023 (Read 491189 times)
CheshireDave
quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,637
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
«
Reply #20280 on:
Today
at 09:34:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on
Today
at 08:45:31 am
Bowl first again then?
Yes - not least because Day 2 looks a lot less cloudier than Day 1. But going off what the weather is like now I doubt we'll see much blue sky this week!
I just hope we get a result and the series isn't decided by the weather.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Print
Pages:
1
...
503
504
505
506
507
[
508
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2