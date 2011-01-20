But if we brought in Foakes to WK then who would you drop for Bairstow? Because Stokes can't bowl we need the extra seamer so there's no room unless you're dropping Brook. Just leave him out of the squad. Admit you made a mistake and he isn't ready for ashes level cricket yet after injury.
Or we could just keep making the same mistake and hope for a different outcome.
I agreed with Atherton in this morning's Times. If Stokes can't bowl you need to pick 4 fasts, and if you then add in Moeen that means you can only pick 6 true batters. Using that logic, Bairstow has to play in the top 6 and has to play WK really. The only other option is Foakes and Ali batting 6 and 7 (in whatever order) and that leaves England too bottom heavy and short of runs potentially.
I think Root moving to 3 is a given, with either Stokes or Bairstow moving to 4 if the theory is that Brook needs keeping at 5. I'd probably veer towards Bairstow because I think Stokes is more valuable down the order where he can rescue an innings in relatively short time if he decides to 'switch on', and I think his wicket is more valuable to protect from the new ball and a fresh Cummins & Stark in the event of us losing a couple early on. I'm giving Anderson one last go at OT as well. It goes against the instinct that Tongue is in better rhythm and deserves to regain his spot, but Jimmy will be motivated and probably deserves his Ashes swansong at his home ground.
Crawley, Duckett, Root, Bairstow (w), Brook, Stokes (c), Mooen, Woakes, Wood, Broad, Anderson
The BBC have a 'pick your team' thing on the website BTW, https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/66163802