Agree with both points here. If a serious spinner is required, either to give the seamers respite, or to tie down an end, or indeed to be a wicket taking threat in the event of significant turn and/or bounce, then we dont have a Graham Swann or a Jim Laker. Roots workload in this regard is surely being managed because of his history of back issues.



If Moeen can be considered lucky, I still maintain Foakes is unlucky - a victim of circumstance.



Foakes is incredibly unlucky. He's being squeezed by the unexpected success of Brook over the winter. That was not ordinary thing that the young lad did. He took Bairstow's position and he carried on with Bairstow's numbers. Suddenly we had two players who scored big and fast and both played number five. Bairstow had to play and the only way he could play if Brook played too was for him to be given the gloves back. I don't think that's something Jonny wanted to do. He'd have rather been specialist batter.He has been fucked around a lot in his English Test career, but I would fuck him around one more time and ask him to go into the vacant 3 spot. I'd give the gloves to Foakes and I'd drop Moeen.