Quote from: peachybum on July 11, 2023, 12:42:56 pm
But if we brought in Foakes to WK then who would you drop for Bairstow? Because Stokes can't bowl we need the extra seamer so there's no room unless you're dropping Brook. Just leave him out of the squad. Admit you made a mistake and he isn't ready for ashes level cricket yet after injury.

Or we could just keep making the same mistake and hope for a different outcome.

I agreed with Atherton in this morning's Times. If Stokes can't bowl you need to pick 4 fasts, and if you then add in Moeen that means you can only pick 6 true batters. Using that logic, Bairstow has to play in the top 6 and has to play WK really. The only other option is Foakes and Ali batting 6 and 7 (in whatever order) and that leaves England too bottom heavy and short of runs potentially.

I think Root moving to 3 is a given, with either Stokes or Bairstow moving to 4 if the theory is that Brook needs keeping at 5. I'd probably veer towards Bairstow because I think Stokes is more valuable down the order where he can rescue an innings in relatively short time if he decides to 'switch on', and I think his wicket is more valuable to protect from the new ball and a fresh Cummins & Stark in the event of us losing a couple early on. I'm giving Anderson one last go at OT as well. It goes against the instinct that Tongue is in better rhythm and deserves to regain his spot, but Jimmy will be motivated and probably deserves his Ashes swansong at his home ground.

Crawley, Duckett, Root, Bairstow (w), Brook, Stokes (c), Mooen, Woakes, Wood, Broad, Anderson

The BBC have a 'pick your team' thing on the website BTW, https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/66163802

Agree with bringing Anderson back in. Even though he hasn't done anything this series, during the last test I did find myself wondering if he'd come back to life now that we finally had a lively wicket. Ali, Woakes, Wood, Broad, Anderson is a nice bowling line-up.
sadly i think Anderson is almost done

If selected old Trafford may be his last
Quote from: Macc77 on July 11, 2023, 02:12:14 pm
I think Root moving to 3 is a given

He won't move from 4. Nor should he. I think he averages in the 30s batting number 3. Got to keep our best player in the position he wants.

I think it'll be...

Crawley
Duckett
Bairstow
Root
Brook
Stokes
Ali
Woakes
Wood
Broad
Anderson

or Bairstow at 6 and Stokes at 3 - Neither is ideal. But Brook isn't a number 3 so they'll need to be a bit of movement in the order.
if Ali plays he may well bat at 3
I got to say, the lucky lad is Mooen. Not much with the bat, practically nothing with the ball.
I really don't know why they won't go with Ahmed. Feels like what an aggressive captain and coach would do.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 11, 2023, 02:57:00 pm
I got to say, the lucky lad is Mooen. Not much with the bat, practically nothing with the ball.

I think that's a little harsh. He did hold down an end in the second innings of the last test and picked up a couple of wickets. That said I guess you could have Root bowling more, drop Moeen, bring in Foakes to take the gloves and play YJB as a batsman. Or just bring in Raheem Ahmed in for Moeen. I mean Raheem Ahmed does average 30 odd in his FC career. Ali has only made one 50 in over 5 years.
Quote from: Dull Tools on July 11, 2023, 03:01:26 pm
I really don't know why they won't go with Ahmed. Feels like what an aggressive captain and coach would do.
Ahmed is a pretty poor bowler at the minute, worse than root and ali
Quote from: CheshireDave on July 11, 2023, 03:12:14 pm
I think that's a little harsh. He did hold down an end in the second innings of the last test and picked up a couple of wickets. That said I guess you could have Root bowling more, drop Moeen, bring in Foakes to take the gloves and play YJB as a batsman. Or just bring in Raheem Ahmed in for Moeen. I mean Raheem Ahmed does average 30 odd in his FC career. Ali has only made one 50 in over 5 years.


Ahmed is an interesting prospect, and has already achieved under Bazball of course, but his bowling average this year is calamitous. The spinner's job in the current set up is hopefully to break a partnership and give the quicks a rest. I don't think we're looking for a spinner to win a game. For that reason I'd pick an extra seamer for OT and let Joe Root - a bigger spinner of the ball than Mo, and not as profligate - carry a heavier load with the ball.
I just think you have to be careful with Root, you dont want to break his back bowling a load of overs. There has to be a reason Stokes doesnt use him more, hes a good bowler they can see that Im sure.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 11, 2023, 03:18:06 pm
Ahmed is an interesting prospect, and has already achieved under Bazball of course, but his bowling average this year is calamitous. The spinner's job in the current set up is hopefully to break a partnership and give the quicks a rest. I don't think we're looking for a spinner to win a game. For that reason I'd pick an extra seamer for OT and let Joe Root - a bigger spinner of the ball than Mo, and not as profligate - carry a heavier load with the ball.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 11, 2023, 03:21:18 pm
I just think you have to be careful with Root, you dont want to break his back bowling a load of overs. There has to be a reason Stokes doesnt use him more, hes a good bowler they can see that Im sure.

Agree with both points here. If a serious spinner is required, either to give the seamers respite, or to tie down an end, or indeed to be a wicket taking threat in the event of significant turn and/or bounce, then we dont have a Graham Swann or a Jim Laker. Roots workload in this regard is surely being managed because of his history of back issues.

If Moeen can be considered lucky, I still maintain Foakes is unlucky - a victim of circumstance.
Quote from: Robinred on July 11, 2023, 03:36:55 pm
Agree with both points here. If a serious spinner is required, either to give the seamers respite, or to tie down an end, or indeed to be a wicket taking threat in the event of significant turn and/or bounce, then we dont have a Graham Swann or a Jim Laker. Roots workload in this regard is surely being managed because of his history of back issues.

If Moeen can be considered lucky, I still maintain Foakes is unlucky - a victim of circumstance.

Foakes is incredibly unlucky. He's being squeezed by the unexpected success of Brook over the winter. That was not ordinary thing that the young lad did. He took Bairstow's position and he carried on with Bairstow's numbers. Suddenly we had two players who scored big and fast and both played number five. Bairstow had to play and the only way he could play if Brook played too was for him to be given the gloves back. I don't think that's something Jonny wanted to do. He'd have rather been specialist batter.

He has been fucked around a lot in his English Test career, but I would fuck him around one more time and ask him to go into the vacant 3 spot. I'd give the gloves to Foakes and I'd drop Moeen. 
Quote from: CheshireDave on July 11, 2023, 03:12:14 pm
I think that's a little harsh. He did hold down an end in the second innings of the last test and picked up a couple of wickets. That said I guess you could have Root bowling more, drop Moeen, bring in Foakes to take the gloves and play YJB as a batsman. Or just bring in Raheem Ahmed in for Moeen. I mean Raheem Ahmed does average 30 odd in his FC career. Ali has only made one 50 in over 5 years.

He tends to only get the wickets of tail enders like Travis Head (4th in the world), Marnus Labuschagne (3rd) and Steve Smith (2nd).
That was brilliantly entertaining from England women. Great victory.
Quote from: Brain Potter on July 12, 2023, 07:43:14 pm
That was brilliantly entertaining from England women. Great victory.

Yes it was! Excellent and very entertaining. Well done
Weathers looking shit for Old Trafford
Quote from: meady1981 on July 14, 2023, 11:26:47 pm
Weathers looking shit for Old Trafford

Well it is Manchester. It probably rains there even when theres no cloud in sight.
The women have somehow been worse in the field than the men, in their series.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:17:13 pm
The women have somehow been worse in the field than the men, in their series.

The ground fieldings been ok, the catching less so. Though Amy Jones behind the sticks has been terrific.

Bell has taken 3 wickets, but shes no death bowler. Big total for England to chase.
Not at all convinced by Dunkley. Get Grace Scrivens in instead of her.
I think Knight was given out harshly looked like she hit that ball to me.

Big finish coming up?
Glenns dots are looking costly.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:40:40 pm
Glenns dots are looking costly.

Still can't believe Ecclestone didn't review. She was miles down the pitch, and she can get you 20 off an over.



15 needed off the last. Sciver-Brunt on strike.
This series has been so good.

Youd think that final over has just edged it for the Aussies
Why didnt Glenn just go for a big hit on the last ball of the last couple of overs? Keep Sciver-Brunt on strike but could go relatively risk free for a boundary. Doesnt mTter too much if she gets out trying.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:47:55 pm
Why didnt Glenn just go for a big hit on the last ball of the last couple of overs? Keep Sciver-Brunt on strike but could go relatively risk free for a boundary. Doesnt mTter too much if she gets out trying.

I think she done well staying with her, but on the flipside perhaps went a bit too defensive in doing so.
Australia deserved to lose for bowling pies at both ends in the last overs of an ODI.
This whole series has been absolutely elite sport though. Yes some iffy fielding at times - but pretty much every game has been on a knife edge. Going into a last ball with 3 options (including the tie) realistically in play. Cant ask for anymore.
Gutted, that massive over towards the end of the Australia innings proved the difference. Think there was 26 off it!

Give the women a proper go at test cricket series.
