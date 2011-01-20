Lord's needs binning. The idea of any series - let alone the bloody Ashes - without a Northern Test ground is insane. The heartland of cricket is Yorks and Lancs, especially Yorks. It's not effing Surrey.
You're talking about the Ashes and you don't include The Oval in the list?
Surrey, or more specifically The Oval. was the birthplace of the Ashes though. No Oval, no Ashes.
So you think it should be Lord's to miss out? OK, back to Lord's.
No I don't, as I've said the business about two test matches in London has always been wrong. It's never sat right with the majority of us who are true test cricket fans, it's always been a bit of an elephant in the room. I'm fine with the Oval getting other test matches but they shouldn't be getting Ashes matches.
Never mind about that; did you make any runs with your new piece of willow?
They could have three tests down here in London and I still wouldnt be able to get a ticket
