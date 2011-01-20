« previous next »
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20200 on: Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
Lord's needs binning.

The idea of any series - let alone the bloody Ashes - without a Northern Test ground is insane. The heartland of cricket is Yorks and Lancs, especially Yorks. It's not effing Surrey.

Surrey, or more specifically The Oval. was the birthplace of the Ashes though. No Oval, no Ashes.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20201 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm
You're talking about the Ashes and you don't include The Oval in the list?

No I don't, as I've said the business about two test matches in London has always been wrong. It's never sat right with the majority of us who are true test cricket fans, it's always been a bit of an elephant in the room. I'm fine with the Oval getting other test matches but they shouldn't be getting Ashes matches.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20202 on: Yesterday at 11:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm
Surrey, or more specifically The Oval. was the birthplace of the Ashes though. No Oval, no Ashes.

So you think it should be Lord's to miss out? OK, back to Lord's.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20203 on: Yesterday at 11:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:13:41 pm
So you think it should be Lord's to miss out? OK, back to Lord's.

Never mind about that; did you make any runs with your new piece of willow?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20204 on: Yesterday at 11:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm
No I don't, as I've said the business about two test matches in London has always been wrong. It's never sat right with the majority of us who are true test cricket fans, it's always been a bit of an elephant in the room. I'm fine with the Oval getting other test matches but they shouldn't be getting Ashes matches.

IT'S THE FUCKING OVAL.

if there's one ground that should be 100% guaranteed to always have a ashes test match it's the oval.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20205 on: Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm
No I don't, as I've said the business about two test matches in London has always been wrong. It's never sat right with the majority of us who are true test cricket fans, it's always been a bit of an elephant in the room. I'm fine with the Oval getting other test matches but they shouldn't be getting Ashes matches.

The Ashes wouldn't exist but for Spofforth going mad at The Oval.
Offline Blundellsands Clink

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20206 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 pm »
Good to have something important to argue about isnt it! Beats dodgy decisions, selections, captaincy or shit selection!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20207 on: Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:25:38 pm
Never mind about that; did you make any runs with your new piece of willow?

Not enough Robin. 27, saw off the openers and then leading edge caught and bowled off a trundler.

But as I was batting there was an almighty whoop from beyond the boundary. First thought was "that was very generous for a forward defensive". Second was "the Ashes are still alive". So pleased.

Any lucky beggar got tickets for Old Trafford?
Offline meady1981

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20208 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
They could have three tests down here in London and I still wouldnt be able to get a ticket
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20209 on: Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm
They could have three tests down here in London and I still wouldnt be able to get a ticket

They should demolish Lord's and the Oval and build one of your mega stadiums Meady.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20210 on: Today at 12:31:44 am »
Don't worry they'll soon be playing one in Saudi
Online gravey101

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20211 on: Today at 03:11:15 am »
Ali's not good enough to bat 3, Bairstow is not good enough behind the stumps

My 11 and batting order would be

Crawley
Duckett
Root
Stokes
Brook
Ali
Foakes
Woakes
Wood
Broard
Tongue
