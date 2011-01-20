Headingley should always be on the roster. Good Trent Bridge is back.



Not supportive of Southampton getting an Ashes test, I've been there and it's fine but it isn't OT or Headingley. With London having two tests I don't see the need for a 3rd in the south when the Lord's and Oval tests attract support from across the region. And if people in the far South West feel left out, well Cardiff is easier for them than Southampton I'd imagine so again, no need for the Rose Bowl IMO.5-test Ashes series are always going to leave one of the 'big 6' out, and this time it was Trent Bridge, but to leave 2 out and deprive the entire North of England of a single Ashes test is ridiculous. I'm sure the ECB will say that Nottingham is close enough for Northerner's to get to if they want, but the same logic could be applied to Southerners getting to London for either of the two tests there, hence meaning the Southampton decision is illogical.