Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20160
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:03:37 pm
Bit of rest for both teams now

Will Bairstow be dropped ?

No he wont be dropped if Crawley hasnt been then he wont.

Anderson will come in for Robinson and id like another batter to come in so Lawrence it will be if so.
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20161
Some day that
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20162
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:29:23 pm
Some day that

I feel exhausted.

Must of been insane being there.
Blundellsands Clink

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20163
Me and Robin are just going for a celebratory drink. Would invite the rest of you but sadly it was for believers only.
Rob Dylan

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20164
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:21:52 pm
No he wont be dropped if Crawley hasnt been then he wont.

Anderson will come in for Robinson and id like another batter to come in so Lawrence it will be if so.

I think Anderson is finished to be honest. Tongue should come in for Robinson, he didn't deserve to be dropped for the 3rd Test.
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20165
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:53:39 pm
I feel exhausted.

Must of been insane being there.
Was knackering haha, brilliant though, was lucky to be in the posh seats too thanks to a mate.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20166
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 05:55:33 pm
I think Anderson is finished to be honest. Tongue should come in for Robinson, he didn't deserve to be dropped for the 3rd Test.

Not sure he was dropped I know he like Wood has had injuries so id say "managing" him is better way of putting it.

Its not an easy choice Jimmy had no cricket for 5 weeks before the ashes and this where the schedule is a joke no county games during the biggest series in England.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20167
Absolute cracking day at Headingley. Tension was insane. Only truly believed when Wood hit that six.

Very mature and sensible play from Brook and Woakes won the game. The difference having a number 8 who can actually bat is massive. No way either Wood or Woakes should be dropped now unless Wood is knackered.

I know this side dont drop people but Bairstow playing isnt doing anyone any favours now. Hes not contributing anything.
Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20168
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:17:11 pm
Headingley should always be on the roster. Good Trent Bridge is back.

Not supportive of Southampton getting an Ashes test, I've been there and it's fine but it isn't OT or Headingley. With London having two tests I don't see the need for a 3rd in the south when the Lord's and Oval tests attract support from across the region. And if people in the far South West feel left out, well Cardiff is easier for them than Southampton I'd imagine so again, no need for the Rose Bowl IMO.

5-test Ashes series are always going to leave one of the 'big 6' out, and this time it was Trent Bridge, but to leave 2 out and deprive the entire North of England of a single Ashes test is ridiculous. I'm sure the ECB will say that Nottingham is close enough for Northerner's to get to if they want, but the same logic could be applied to Southerners getting to London for either of the two tests there, hence meaning the Southampton decision is illogical.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20169
I wonder if the rose/ageas bowl getting an ashes test is some kind of thanks for hosting during covid.
TepidT2O

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20170
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 06:39:26 pm
Not supportive of Southampton getting an Ashes test, I've been there and it's fine but it isn't OT or Headingley. With London having two tests I don't see the need for a 3rd in the south when the Lord's and Oval tests attract support from across the region. And if people in the far South West feel left out, well Cardiff is easier for them than Southampton I'd imagine so again, no need for the Rose Bowl IMO.

5-test Ashes series are always going to leave one of the 'big 6' out, and this time it was Trent Bridge, but to leave 2 out and deprive the entire North of England of a single Ashes test is ridiculous. I'm sure the ECB will say that Nottingham is close enough for Northerner's to get to if they want, but the same logic could be applied to Southerners getting to London for either of the two tests there, hence meaning the Southampton decision is illogical.
I sort of agree, but theres an obvious solution. You dont have a test at the oval.

The lack of development there is really telling.  Its miles behind other grounds now
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20171
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:44:10 pm
I wonder if the rose/ageas bowl getting an ashes test is some kind of thanks for hosting during covid.
I'm sure the aussies will be happy to play us at such a nothing venue.
Fitzy.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20172
Ha. The discourse in this thread when Bairstow went made a half time thread seem optimistic and measured!
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20173
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:11:46 pm
I'm sure the aussies will be happy to play us at such a nothing venue.

doubt they're too arsed.
Romford_Red

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20174
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:35:48 pm
I know this side dont drop people but Bairstow playing isnt doing anyone any favours now. Hes not contributing anything.

But what will his parents (Duckett and Stokes) say about that? I reckon they'd not be pleased.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20175
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:25:31 pm
Ha. The discourse in this thread when Bairstow went made a half time thread seem optimistic and measured!

80 to win with four wickets left deserved a melt down.
Romford_Red

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20176
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:25:31 pm
Ha. The discourse in this thread when Bairstow went made a half time thread seem optimistic and measured!

People in here been teeing off at England any chance they get.

From a non cricket following person (me obvs) I've enjoyed this series more than anything I've ever seen. All games have been close and it seems to these untrained eyes like only a few details needed to be different and It could have been 3-0 England.

I watch sport primarily to be entertained and this has done just that.
Bangin Them In

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20177
Just feel England have capitulated meekly previously playing proper test match cricket trying to defend endlessly in Ashes series most recently
This is their best possible chance and its just so much better to watch
Whats more its their time - the approach is up to them alone
Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20178
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 06:39:26 pm
Not supportive of Southampton getting an Ashes test, I've been there and it's fine but it isn't OT or Headingley. With London having two tests I don't see the need for a 3rd in the south when the Lord's and Oval tests attract support from across the region. And if people in the far South West feel left out, well Cardiff is easier for them than Southampton I'd imagine so again, no need for the Rose Bowl IMO.

5-test Ashes series are always going to leave one of the 'big 6' out, and this time it was Trent Bridge, but to leave 2 out and deprive the entire North of England of a single Ashes test is ridiculous. I'm sure the ECB will say that Nottingham is close enough for Northerner's to get to if they want, but the same logic could be applied to Southerners getting to London for either of the two tests there, hence meaning the Southampton decision is illogical.

It's such a stupid way for them to have scheduled things, if you assume Lords and the Oval get one each time then if they grouped up possible venues per region and then rotated within each region, so that there's always at least a Midlands test, a Northern test, etc.

It is already bad enough that some of these classic ground will regularly miss out, but there's no excuse for an entire region to do so as well.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20179
Even with mistakes etc - pretty much every day has been an event, ebbs and flows etc.

Assuming two more close games either way this is a classic series.
Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20180
Classic series but not classic cricket. Though today was close.
meady1981

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20181
Bit niche, but any ideas what todays today at the test isnt available on iplayer?
meady1981

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20182
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:05:59 pm
Classic series but not classic cricket. Though today was close.

They keep comparing this to 2005 but the levels of quality are miles apart
RF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20183
Bairstow is a shite wicket keeper and is offering nothing with the bat this series. Foakes is a much better keeper and is good with the bat.
Blundellsands Clink

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20184
Foakes or Moeen at 6 just feels like a very long tail, even if Woakes and Wood have made us a bit tougher to crack. And I appreciate Bairstow has hardly made a compelling case to be undroppable.
lamonti

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20185
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:10:48 pm
They keep comparing this to 2005 but the levels of quality are miles apart

I have a very limited frame of reference but the 2005 Ashes is the best test series I've ever seen between any teams, and amongst the most entertaining sport I've ever seen. Ridiculous drama and a total power shit after the Aussies had the urn for so long.

I feel like four years ago was probably a higher standard than this one  a lot of the cast of characters on both sides are in worse form, or just past their peak  but three very, very close tests makes for incredible entertainment.
lamonti

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20186
A Bairstovian run-a-ball century is surely just around the corner though.
Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20187
If they have faith in his batting, isn't there a case to pick him as such and select a proper wicket keeper, the increasing scrutiny of every error he makes cannot be making it easy for him to focus on his batting.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20188
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:45:02 pm
I sort of agree, but theres an obvious solution. You dont have a test at the oval.

The lack of development there is really telling.  Its miles behind other grounds now

Yeah the Oval needs binning. It's usually a draw there anyway as it's such a flat boring track.
RF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20189
There isn't a great deal of difference in batting averages between Bairstow and Foakes.

Bairstow

Test average - 36
1st class - 43

Foakes

Test average  - 32
1st class - 39
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20190
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:22:11 pm
A Bairstovian run-a-ball century is surely just around the corner though.

'Course it is. Brilliant batter. Drop him at your peril.

Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20191
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:34:04 pm
Yeah the Oval needs binning. It's usually a draw there anyway as it's such a flat boring track.

Lord's needs binning.

The idea of any series - let alone the bloody Ashes - without a Northern Test ground is insane. The heartland of cricket is Yorks and Lancs, especially Yorks. It's not effing Surrey.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20192
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:22:11 pm
A Bairstovian run-a-ball 15 is surely just around the corner though.
klopptopia

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20193
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:22:11 pm
A Bairstovian run-a-ball century is surely just around the corner though.

would be happy if he just caught what he should to be honest/
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20194
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:40:52 pm
Lord's needs binning.

The idea of any series - let alone the bloody Ashes - without a Northern Test ground is insane. The heartland of cricket is Yorks and Lancs, especially Yorks. It's not effing Surrey.

Don't be daft, they're not going to bin Lords. When I went to watch the Ashes in Australia I'd have been furious if I didn't get to go to a test match at the MCG and Sydney, these are historic iconic venues. The five venues that really should be used here are Lords, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge and Edgbaston. This business about having two test matches in London kind of sums up this 'elitist' snobbish attitude that has been levelled at cricket in general and especially the cricketing authorities such as the ECB, for years the plebs in the North and the Midlands have each had to take turns missing out on test matches so that the Londoners can have two. And there has never been a kick off about it because 'thats the way it is'.
Blundellsands Clink

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20195
In the 80s, and maybe 93 and 97 too they had 6 Test Ashes series didnt they? So every major ground for one. I one weve added new grounds since then.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20196
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:30:43 pm
Don't be daft, they're not going to bin Lords. When I went to watch the Ashes in Australia I'd have been furious if I didn't get to go to a test match at the MCG and Sydney, these are historic iconic venues. The five venues that really should be used here are Lords, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge and Edgbaston. This business about having two test matches in London kind of sums up this 'elitist' snobbish attitude that has been levelled at cricket in general and especially the cricketing authorities such as the ECB, for years the plebs in the North and the Midlands have each had to take turns missing out on test matches so that the Londoners can have two. And there has never been a kick off about it because 'thats the way it is'.

Totally agree we wanna WIN the ashes you play at places that suits YOU.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20197
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:30:43 pm
Don't be daft, they're not going to bin Lords.

I know.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20198
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:30:43 pm
Don't be daft, they're not going to bin Lords. When I went to watch the Ashes in Australia I'd have been furious if I didn't get to go to a test match at the MCG and Sydney, these are historic iconic venues. The five venues that really should be used here are Lords, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge and Edgbaston. This business about having two test matches in London kind of sums up this 'elitist' snobbish attitude that has been levelled at cricket in general and especially the cricketing authorities such as the ECB, for years the plebs in the North and the Midlands have each had to take turns missing out on test matches so that the Londoners can have two. And there has never been a kick off about it because 'thats the way it is'.

You're talking about the Ashes and you don't include The Oval in the list?
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #20199
Lord's is Lord's. It's not getting binned from the ashes or any other test series.

The oval is historic as far as the ashes go and it's keeping its ashes test's, and so it should.

But the idea of trent bridge being the most northern ground to hold an ashes test is fucking stupid.
