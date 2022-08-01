Cracking test - again. Test cricket is the best expression of the wonderful game by far, and each one in this series has been a crazy ride and very close, with twists and turns along the way.



I understand the angst - and the source of it - given the history of English test cricket collapses, and throwing away games from seemingly winning positions. But some of the overreaction in some of the posts, and the turning against the coach that resulted, was premature and unwarranted.



Bazball essentially says, If your name is on a delivery, best make some runs before it happens. You cant have your cake and eat it.