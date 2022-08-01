« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 485072 times)

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 03:46:19 pm »
Brilliant ...Thought it was all over when Bairstow got out and we needed 80. Well done Brooks, Woakes and Wood .
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,118
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 03:47:41 pm »
Stuck to their task well, could be the beginning of something, but need a 'keeper.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,704
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 03:48:04 pm »
Australia's field set-up has been bizarre.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 03:41:33 pm
That Brook and Woakes partnership was our first 50 partnership of the match! Great Test though, all four innings of similar scored.

Did they say the best home series doesnt have any Tests north of Nottingham? Do fuck off!

What does that mean. Cardiff, two London, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge?

I thought they said the reverse of that ?

Reality is The Oval should miss the odd series but of course Lords/Oval will always get their pick for ££££ purposes
Logged

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 03:48:36 pm »
Harry Brook was just interviewed on 9 here in oz... He's a good lad. Loving this series
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,894
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:48:26 pm
I thought they said the reverse of that ?

Reality is The Oval should miss the odd series but of course Lords/Oval will always get their pick for ££££ purposes

the oval should always get an ashes test. anyone who knows anything about the history of the game will know why.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm »
Well that was extremely stressful! Get the fuck in

Strong shout for Woakes as POTM - 6 wickets, all top 7 batters, and a vital innings to get us over the line. What a return to test cricket.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 03:50:54 pm »
I know we get pissed off with it but people are loving this series and English cricket in general thanks to BazBall
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,003
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm »
Pleased Woakes and Wood had a good matches, good blokes those two.

Well its certainly tense and exciting. You wouldnt say theres much in the way of brains being displayed by either side, though.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 03:54:27 pm »
Main things I'd change with bazball, it should be ruthless aggression rather than reckless aggression, particularly at certain times of the game and Root should be excused from bazball as his batting looks so much worse when he tries it.
Logged

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 03:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 03:41:33 pm
That Brook and Woakes partnership was our first 50 partnership of the match! Great Test though, all four innings of similar scored.

Did they say the best home series doesnt have any Tests north of Nottingham? Do fuck off!

What does that mean. Cardiff, two London, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge?

Southampton instead of Cardiff, but the other 4 venues are as per.

It's pathetic.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • kopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:52:31 pm

Well its certainly tense and exciting. You wouldnt say theres much in the way of brains being displayed by either side, though.

I think that's why the series has been so unpredictable and exciting and at times pure baffling! Some of the decision making in all aspects of the game have bemused most people!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:49:32 pm
the oval should always get an ashes test. anyone who knows anything about the history of the game will know why.
I was there for that (assuming youre referring when we bowled the Aussies out for around 120 in the final innings to win the test? Tufnel getting a few?)
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:49:32 pm
the oval should always get an ashes test. anyone who knows anything about the history of the game will know why.

Sometimes you are better off going around the country otherwise you have 3 tests left for Edgbaston OT Headingley TB Durham Cardiff Southampton.

The support the team gets outside of London is a booster shall we say.

It not happen anyway as money dictates.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,861
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 04:02:09 pm »
Cracking test - again. Test cricket is the best expression of the wonderful game by far, and each one in this series has been a crazy ride and very close, with twists and turns along the way.

I understand the angst - and the source of it - given the history of English test cricket collapses, and throwing away games from seemingly winning positions. But some of the overreaction in some of the posts, and the turning against the coach that resulted, was premature and unwarranted.

Bazball essentially says, If your name is on a delivery, best make some runs before it happens. You cant have your cake and eat it.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 04:02:36 pm »
I think its amazing and just that Bairstow, one of the sneakiest, snide wicketkeepers going round, might have his career ended by that dismissal.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 04:02:58 pm »
Also, top shelf cricket
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,894
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20137 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm »
it's the fucking oval. it's the ashes.

Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20138 on: Today at 04:07:36 pm »
Best Ashes series since 2005.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20139 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:02:09 pm
Cracking test - again. Test cricket is the best expression of the wonderful game by far, and each one in this series has been a crazy ride and very close, with twists and turns along the way.

I understand the angst - and the source of it - given the history of English test cricket collapses, and throwing away games from seemingly winning positions. But some of the overreaction in some of the posts, and the turning against the coach that resulted, was premature and unwarranted.

Bazball essentially says, If your name is on a delivery, best make some runs before it happens. You cant have your cake and eat it.

Agree with that. A lot of people saying it was over as soon as Stokes got out!
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,418
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20140 on: Today at 04:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:02:09 pm
Cracking test - again. Test cricket is the best expression of the wonderful game by far, and each one in this series has been a crazy ride and very close, with twists and turns along the way.

I understand the angst - and the source of it - given the history of English test cricket collapses, and throwing away games from seemingly winning positions. But some of the overreaction in some of the posts, and the turning against the coach that resulted, was premature and unwarranted.

Bazball essentially says, If your name is on a delivery, best make some runs before it happens. You cant have your cake and eat it.
Knee jerk reactions mid game? On RAWK?

Doesnt sound right
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20141 on: Today at 04:15:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:03:04 pm
it's the fucking oval. it's the ashes.


Indeed it should remain for ashes summers for that reason, but they should certainly be rotated out for some non-Ashes summers.
Logged

Online 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 511
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20142 on: Today at 04:18:19 pm »
Good win for England and good for the series. Can they keep winning the toss and getting the best of the conditions?
Logged
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • Sound
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20143 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:02:09 pm
Cracking test - again. Test cricket is the best expression of the wonderful game by far, and each one in this series has been a crazy ride and very close, with twists and turns along the way.

I understand the angst - and the source of it - given the history of English test cricket collapses, and throwing away games from seemingly winning positions. But some of the overreaction in some of the posts, and the turning against the coach that resulted, was premature and unwarranted.

Bazball essentially says, If your name is on a delivery, best make some runs before it happens. You cant have your cake and eat it.

Great way of putting it, some, like me ashamedly, just fret when batters seem to write their own name on a nothing delivery.  Angst can do terrible things to a sports fan🤦
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,948
  • Kloppite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20144 on: Today at 04:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:02:09 pm
Cracking test - again. Test cricket is the best expression of the wonderful game by far, and each one in this series has been a crazy ride and very close, with twists and turns along the way.

I understand the angst - and the source of it - given the history of English test cricket collapses, and throwing away games from seemingly winning positions. But some of the overreaction in some of the posts, and the turning against the coach that resulted, was premature and unwarranted.

Bazball essentially says, If your name is on a delivery, best make some runs before it happens. You cant have your cake and eat it.

Agreed,, no bowling restrictions, no restrictions how many overs bowlers can bowl, limited overs cricket is fine, but test cricket is the purest form of the game.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,534
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20145 on: Today at 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:50:54 pm
I know we get pissed off with it but people are loving this series and English cricket in general thanks to BazBall

To be fair Brook didn't play Bazball today (apart from his dismissal) - he put us in a winning position playing normally and not just trying to smash it. If he'd been playing Bazball he'd have got out for about 20.
Logged

Online Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,215
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20146 on: Today at 04:31:27 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 03:56:28 pm
Southampton instead of Cardiff, but the other 4 venues are as per.

It's pathetic.

Thats even worse then. At least the Cardiff crowd is good and it keeps Wales involved. Southampton is just soulless.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20147 on: Today at 04:35:52 pm »
We had a little bit more involvement from the tail than I predicated (i.e, hoped for) but I was quite calm once it got down to 25 or so because I knew Wood and Broad had runs in them if really needed. I also think it does the team no harm that Stokes came and went fairly quickly but they still got over the line relatively comfortably all things considered without relying on the captain. Another great test match, this is what summers should be like, no football and a riveting test series. I've got tickets for day 4 at OT, I'll be happy if it comes close to today.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20148 on: Today at 04:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 04:31:27 pm
Thats even worse then. At least the Cardiff crowd is good and it keeps Wales involved. Southampton is just soulless.

What are you referring to with the 'no tests north of Nottingham' remark. Who said that?
Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20149 on: Today at 04:38:01 pm »
Got days 1 and 3 booked for the OT test.

Boss pavillion seats too.

Cant wait now!
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20150 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm »
Quality pant-shitting a few pages back 😂
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20151 on: Today at 04:41:02 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:40:15 pm
Quality pant-shitting a few pages back 😂


all fresh now.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • Sound
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20152 on: Today at 04:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 04:36:33 pm
What are you referring to with the 'no tests north of Nottingham' remark. Who said that?

Think it was Ian Ward who said that neither headingly or old Trafford have a test in 4 years time
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,894
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #20153 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:46:30 pm
Think it was Ian Ward who said that neither headingly or old Trafford have a test in 4 years time

In 2027, England Men will play Tests against Australia at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl. In 2031, they contest five Tests at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley and Trent Bridge.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 