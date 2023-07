Bazball doesn’t strike fear into the Australians. Stokes does. Much like Gilcrest or Viv Richards, he is a player that can take a test match away from you in a session no matter what the score is when they come to the wicket.



The Australians seemingly came with a plan to neutralise Bazball. It involved setting defensive fields to combat England's vigorous batting. Stokes hadn't actually done very much with the bat for 2 years and therefore it wasn't Stokes they were particularly afraid of when they came to decide on their policy. The players that had gone BIG under Bazball were 1,4, and the two 5s (Bairstow and Brooke). England's first innings of the series merely confirmed what the Aussies already knew. Players like Root, Bairstow, Brooke and (even) Crawley could plunder 6 or 7 runs an over off the very best.Stokes is the greatest cricketer in the world and he was undoubtedly always at the back of their minds. But the Aussies weren't stupid enough to think that he represented the solitary danger.