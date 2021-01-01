Another one I'd like to see again. Head's back foot fractionally off the ground for that smart bit of stumping?
6.30 finish tonight ?
Yes.
My stream seems very late but if it's the one I'm thinking of, his other foot looked in anyway.
Morgan is a fucking bore ain't he?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Lancs v Surrey T20 QF starting soon. Not sure who Yorkshire have in theres.
Any more than 200 to chase and we are struggling big time, huge first hour tomorrow!
There will be loads of time either way and we can chase 300 plus if we bat sensibly Marsh and Head score quickly though
I live in Leeds, and looking at the forecast for the next few days I think they could struggle to get this finished (if its accurate).
As if Marshall fucking Mitch is going to repel us again.
I think the ghosts of Headingly 2019 are definitely in play.
He did smack it to every warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in the first innings.
They won't say it but sure Australia are intimidated somewhat by England's batting approach. They know any combination in the top order can get 70 or 80 in 10 overs and with a low target to chase it turns things around massively. Of course they also know they'll get chances. But they won't feel safe probably even with 250 and Australia will be kicking themselves for not having a bigger lead and the sloppy wickets of Smith and Labuschagne. It's also a really good wicket so will be interesting to see what bowling conditions are like with the weather.
https://twitter.com/WardyShorts/status/1677598275535265793
England could be batting after lunch, Head and Marsh could put on 100 more runs and take the game away, you just don't know in this series. Should be a cracking watch today.
They score so quickly too. A wicket in first over would be huge. I think weather is dodgy up there early though.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]