The England Cricket Thread - 2023

koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
i need some rain tomorrow big time haha
gerrardsarmy

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 05:57:00 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm
Another one I'd like to see again. Head's back foot fractionally off the ground for that smart bit of stumping? 

I thought the same thing...
lamonti

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm
Mad watching Smith give his wicket away like that.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 05:59:45 pm
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:00:33 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 05:59:45 pm
Yes.

Thank you

Been a mad days cricket
Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:01:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm
Another one I'd like to see again. Head's back foot fractionally off the ground for that smart bit of stumping? 
My stream seems very late but if it's the one I'm thinking of, his other foot looked in anyway.
gerrardsarmy

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:01:20 pm
My stream seems very late but if it's the one I'm thinking of, his other foot looked in anyway.

Head missed the cut shot and Bairstow took the bails
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:03:08 pm
These two can score so quickly
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm
Morgan is a fucking bore ain't he?
demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm
Morgan is a fucking bore ain't he?

Yup, seldom has anything insightful to say. Reckon he's better commentating on white ball cricket, which is understandable in a way. The Sky team has really lost a lot of quality over the last four years.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
Lancs v Surrey T20 QF starting soon. Not sure who Yorkshire have in theres.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:28:57 pm
Another huge first hour tomorrow if it starts on time
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
Lancs v Surrey T20 QF starting soon. Not sure who Yorkshire have in theres.

Come on Surrey.

(First time in my life I've said that)
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:33:29 pm
As if Marshall fucking Mitch is going to repel us again.
alonsoisared

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
Any more than 200 to chase and we are struggling big time, huge first hour tomorrow!
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
Any more than 200 to chase and we are struggling big time, huge first hour tomorrow!

There will be loads of time either way and we can chase 300 plus if we bat sensibly

Marsh and Head score quickly though
alonsoisared

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:59:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
There will be loads of time either way and we can chase 300 plus if we bat sensibly

Marsh and Head score quickly though
That's a very big if, mate ;D
Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
Any more than 200 to chase and we are struggling big time, huge first hour tomorrow!

I wouldn't be giving up if it's more than that because there's every likelihood it will be more than 200 to chase. 

250 or less and I'd make England favourites, 275 it's a 50/50 game, 300 and I'd favour Australia.
67CherryRed

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm
I live in Leeds, and looking at the forecast for the next few days I think they could struggle to get this finished (if its accurate).
Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:45:16 am
All joking aside, there is plenty of potential left in this, even if the weather has a big part to play. You can't beat (almost) a TM for emotional investment. Bring it on!
BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 02:25:51 am
I think the ghosts of Headingly 2019 are definitely in play.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:34:56 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm
I live in Leeds, and looking at the forecast for the next few days I think they could struggle to get this finished (if its accurate).

Whats the latest ?

11am start ?
nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:36:11 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:33:29 pm
As if Marshall fucking Mitch is going to repel us again.
He did smack it to every warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in the first innings.
Guz-kop

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:42:48 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:25:51 am
I think the ghosts of Headingly 2019 are definitely in play.

They won't say it but sure Australia are intimidated somewhat by England's batting approach. They know any combination in the top order can get 70 or 80 in 10 overs and with a low target to chase it turns things around massively. Of course they also know they'll get chances. But they won't feel safe probably even with 250 and Australia will be kicking themselves for not having a bigger lead and the sloppy wickets of Smith and Labuschagne. It's also a really good wicket so will be interesting to see what bowling conditions are like with the weather.
redtel

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:49:25 am
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Today at 09:36:11 am
He did smack it to every warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in the first innings.

Are you hinting hes a shithouse 🤔
nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:49:52 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 09:42:48 am
They won't say it but sure Australia are intimidated somewhat by England's batting approach. They know any combination in the top order can get 70 or 80 in 10 overs and with a low target to chase it turns things around massively. Of course they also know they'll get chances. But they won't feel safe probably even with 250 and Australia will be kicking themselves for not having a bigger lead and the sloppy wickets of Smith and Labuschagne. It's also a really good wicket so will be interesting to see what bowling conditions are like with the weather.
Spot on I think. I think Englands mentality is best suited to a chase and Im a little nervous.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:59:21 am
classycarra

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:02:44 am
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Today at 09:36:11 am
He did smack it to every warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in the first innings.
tank nitty gritty

Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:59:21 am
https://twitter.com/WardyShorts/status/1677598275535265793
didn't know 4pool was into cricket!
Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:10:49 am
England could be batting after lunch, Head and Marsh could put on 100 more runs and take the game away, you just don't know in this series. Should be a cracking watch today.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:13:05 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:10:49 am
England could be batting after lunch, Head and Marsh could put on 100 more runs and take the game away, you just don't know in this series. Should be a cracking watch today.

They score so quickly too.

A wicket in first over would be huge.

I think weather is dodgy up there early though.
Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:19:09 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:13:05 am
They score so quickly too.

A wicket in first over would be huge.

I think weather is dodgy up there early though.

Yeah, I think this is the key partnership, not just because they are 4 down but as you say these 2 can pile on the runs quickly.
